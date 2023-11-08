Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng is a handsome polearm-wielder with control over the element of wind, and he’s garnered a lot of attention due to his striking appearance and mysterious past (plus, he does look a little bit like Genshin Impact’s Zhongli, doesn’t he?). But who exactly is he? In our Dan Heng build guide, we endeavor to give you some insight into this tight-lipped guard from the Astral Express, as we take a look at his attacks and abilities, his best build, light cones, and relics.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng build?

Due to his ability to deal great damage, slow enemies with his skill, buff his own attack, and shred enemy defense, we believe Dan Heng makes for a strong main DPS or sub-DPS.

Due to his abilities, we suggest that you focus on building his attack first, and crit rate second to make the most of his perks and self-buffs. You can also build him around wind damage bonus if you’re facing off against enemies with wind resistance.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng?

The four-star light cone Only Silence Remains is made specifically to match Dan Heng’s kit, so if you have access to it, prioritize putting this one on him. Additionally, equipping a character with a light cone that matches their path allows them to utilize the light cone ability it offers – meaning you should aim to equip Dan Heng with a light cone that follows the path, ‘The Hunt’ if you don’t have Only Silence Remains.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Only Silence Remains Increases Dan Heng’s attack by 16%. If there are two or fewer enemies on the field it also increases his crit rate by 12% Gacha Darting Arrow When Dan Heng defeats an enemy, increases his attack by 24% for three turns Gacha Arrows At the beginning of the battle, increases Dan Heng’s crit Rate by 12% for three turns Gacha

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng?

As a primary DPS character, we recommend equipping Dan Heng with a four-piece set of Eagle of Twilight Line as this boosts his wind damage. For sub-stats, prioritize increasing his attack, crit rate, crit damage, and wind damage boost stats. As with Genshin Impact, we believe that maintaining a 1:2 crit rate to crit damage ratio is ideal, and ensuring you have a decent level of energy regeneration helps you dish out ultimates more frequently, and should never be overlooked.

Dan Heng’s best planar ornament set is Sprightly Vonwacq, which boosts his energy regeneration rate and advances his actions so you can attack faster and build his ultimate.

Relic set Effect How to obtain Eagle of Twilight Line Two pieces equipped: increases wind damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: after Dan Heng uses his ultimate, his action advances forward by 25% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind in Herta Space Station’s Storage Zone Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two pieces equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four pieces equipped: increases Dan Heng’s speed by 6% and his basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Sprightly Vonwacq Two equipped: increases Dan Heng’s energy regeneration rate by 5%. When his speed reaches 120 or higher, his action advances forward by 40% immediately upon entering battle Immersion Reward devices in World 4 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Attack

Wind damage bonus

Sub-stats:

Crit rate

Crit damage

Attack

Wind damage bonus

What are Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng’s abilities?

Dan Heng’s abilities make him a great single-target attacker who is able to chain his basic attack, skill, and ultimate to attack the same enemies repeatedly. With a high crit rate, he can increase the chance of slowing his foes to increase his ultimate’s damage.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack – Cloudlancer Art: North Wind (single attack) Deal wind damage equal to 50% of Dan Heng’s attack to a target enemy Skill – Cloudlancer Art: Torrent (single attack) Deal 130% of Dan Heng’s attack as wind damage to a target enemy. On a critical hit, there’s a 100% chance to reduce the target’s speed by 12% for two turns Ultimate – Ethereal Dream (single attack) Deal 240% of Dan Heng’s attack as wind damage to a target enemy. If the enemy is slowed, it increases Dan Heng’s ultimate’s damage by 72%

Talent:

Talent Effect Superiority of Reach When Dan Heng is the target of an ally’s ability, his next attack’s wind resistance penetration increases by 18%. This effect can trigger again after Dan Heng has taken action one time

Technique:

Technique Effect Splitting Spearhead After using a technique, Dan Heng’s attack increases by 40% for three turns in the next battle

Traces:

Trace Effect Hidden Dragon When Dan Heng’s HP is at 50% of his max HP or lower, reduce the chance of enemies attacking Dan Heng Faster Than Light When launching an attack, there’s a 50% fixed chance to increase speed by 20% for two turns. This effect cannot stack High Gale Dan Heng’s basic attack deals 40% more damage to slowed enemies

What are Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng’s eidolons?

Like Genshin Impact’s constellation system, you can unlock Honkai Star Rail eidolons by pulling multiple copies of a character. Each eidolon offers a different benefit. Here are Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng’s eidolons, and what they do.

Eidolon Description One – The Higher You Fly, the Harder You Fall When the enemy Dan Heng hits has 50% HP or above, Dan Heng’s crit rate increases by 12% Two – Quell the Venom Octet, Quench the Vice O’Flame Reduces talent cooldown by one turn Three – Seen and Unseen Increases the level of Dan Heng’s skill by two, up to a maximum of level 15. Also increases Dan Heng’s basic attack by one level, up to a maximum of level ten Four – Roaring Dragon and Soaring Sun When using his ultimate to defeat an enemy, Dan Heng’s next action is advanced forward by 100% Five – A Drop of Rain Feeds a Torrent Increases the level of Dan Heng’s ultimate by two, up to a maximum of level 15. Also increases Dan Heng’s talent by two, up to a maximum of level ten Six – The Troubled Soul Lies in Wait The slow triggered by Dan Heng’s skill now reduces the enemy’s speed by an additional 8%

What are Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng’s ascension materials?

In theory, leveling up characters in Honkai Star Rail is fairly simple as you just need a bunch of character EXP materials. However, when Dan Heng reaches certain level caps you need to use special materials to ascend him.

You can get extinguished, glimmering, and squirming cores from flamespawns, Simulated Universe enemies, assignment rewards, from the embers exchange, or by using the omni-synthesizer. For the wind-specific item storm eye, you need to take down the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Rivet Town.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3.2k Four extinguished core 30 6.4k Eight extinguished core 40 12.8k Five glimmering core and two storm eye 50 32k Eight glimmering core and five storm eye 60 64k Five squirming core and 15 storm eye 70 128k Seven squirming core and 28 storm eye

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng?

Dan Heng is a cold and reserved young man, who acts as the Astral Express’ guard on its long, trailblazing expedition. Described by Honkai Star Rail’s March 7th as a walking encyclopedia, he’s highly intelligent, soft-spoken, and level-headed, but is far from forthcoming with information about himself or his past – in fact, he joined the Express to run from it. But, while the Astral Express wheels never stop turning, can they truly help him outrun his past?

Dan Heng’s English voice actor is Nicholas Leng, and his Japanese voice actor is Ito Kent. He’s a four-star character who wields a large spear called Cloud-Piercer, has control over the element of wind, and his path is ‘The Hunt’.

