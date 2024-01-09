At the end of the last Honkai Star Rail stream introducing version 1.6, Hoyoverse decided to spoil us with a sneak peek at the next area and its upcoming characters. Penacony is the next stop on the Trailblazer’s adventure, and one character we’re keen to meet is Honkai Star Rail’s Gallagher. So, what do we know about him so far, and when might we meet him? Read on to find out.

Honkai Star Rail Gallagher release date speculation

Gallagher is likely to release in the updates coming with Penacony’s release – we saw a first look at him in the 1.6 version update program, alongside characters we know are coming in the next update and other unscheduled ones. Whether he arrives sooner or later cannot be confirmed at this time.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Gallagher?

The mysterious Gallagher appeared in some official art as an adult man with stubble – this is a big deal for Hoyoverse characters – holding a lighter. He has a badge on his uniform and seems to be wearing clothes similar to Genshin Impact’s Wriothesley.

His introductory picture states that he’s security, as part of the Bloodhound Family. Who else is involved here, and what they protect, we don’t know yet – but we’re very excited to find out.

What do we know about Gallagher’s build?

There are leaks cropping up as to who Gallagher is and what he looks like, but even then there isn’t much information about what he does in terms of combat. He’s rumored to be a four-star, but Hoyoverse is yet to confirm this. From my own suspicions, as he’s holding a lighter he may be a fire character.

