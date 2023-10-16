Alright, crew, it’s time to introduce yourselves to Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko. This fier-wielding redhead is the total package – a super-intelligent scientist, an adventurous trailblazer, and a formidable force on the battlefield. If Honkai Star Rail’s Welt is the dad of the Astral Express, Himeko is undoubtedly the mom. Whether she’s offering you advice from the cabin, or fighting by your side and setting your enemies ablaze, she’s someone you definitely want on your side.

Right, let’s look at the best build for Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Himeko build?

Himeko is a powerful damage dealer, capable of taking down large groups of enemies with her potent AoE and blast attacks, follow-up move, and strong burn DoT. Her fire damage is the real star of the show here, and using her technique to initiate battles pushes it even further, making her a real force to be reckoned with. She treads the path of the Erudition, placing her as a multi-target damage dealer – and oh, boy, does she excel at it.

We recommend building her with plenty of fire damage boost and attack stats wherever possible. She works well with other fire characters such as Honkai Star Rail’s Asta and Honkai Star Rail’s Hook, as initiating battles with her technique increases the fire damage taken by enemies, and pairing her up with a buffer like Asta helps increase her already high attack.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko?

The five-star light cone Night on the Milky Way is a perfect fit for Himeko’s kit, increasing her attack based on how many enemies are on the battlefield and whether they are inflicted with break. However, as it’s a five-star light cone only obtainable through gacha pulls, you need a strike of luck to get it.

If you’re looking for something to fill the slot in the meantime, feel free to go with any light cone that increases Himeko’s attack – just be sure to pick one that’s aligned with the path of the Erudition in order to activate its skill.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Night on the Milky Way (five-star) Increases Himeko’s attack by 8% for every enemy on the battlefield, up to five times. Also increases Himeko’s damage by 24% for one turn when she inflicts an enemy with break. Standard banner Before Dawn (five-star) Increases Himeko’s crit damage by 36%. Her skill and ultimate damage also increases by 18%. After she uses a skill or ultimate, she gains Somus Corpus. When she triggers a follow-up attack, this is consumed, and follow-up damage increases by 48%. Light cone banner (alongside Jing Yuan) The Seriousness of Breakfast (four-star) Increases Himeko’s damage by 12%. Her attack increases a further 4% for every enemy she defeats. Any banner Sagacity (three-star) Increases Himeko’s attack by 24% when she unleashes her ultimate. Any banner

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko?

As most of Himeko’s impact hinges on her fire damage, we recommend the Firesmith of Lava Forge relic set. When it comes to sub-stats, aim for more fire damage and attack above all else, then speed and energy recharge boost.

To pack an even stronger punch, we recommend equipping Himeko with the Space Sealing Station planar ornaments, as this set buffs her attack.

Relic Effect How to obtain Firesmith of Lava Forging Two equipped: increases fire damage by 10%

Four equipped: increases Himeko’s skill damage by 12%. After unleashing an ultimate, her next attack deals an additional 12% fire damage Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four equipped: increases Himeko’s speed by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes Thief of Shooting Meteor Two equipped: increases break effect by 16%

Four equipped: increases Himeko’s break effect by 16%. Himeko regenerates three energy when she inflicts weakness break on an enemy Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch in Jarilo-VI’s Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two equipped: Increases Himeko’s attack by 12%. When Himeko’s speed reaches 120 or higher, her attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward Devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Inert Salsotto Two equipped: Increases Himeko’s crit rate by 8%. When her current crit rate reaches 50% or higher, her ultimate and follow-up attack damage increase by 15%. Immersion Reward Devices in World 6 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Crit rate/crit damage, effect hit rate

Feet: Speed

Link rope: Attack, energy regeneration

Planar sphere: Fire damage increase

Sub-stats:

Crit damage, crit rate

Attack

Break effect

Energy restoration

Speed

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko’s abilities?

Here’s what the fiery Himeko is capable of in battle and what each talent specifically does.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Sawblade Tuning (single attack) Deal 50% of Himeko’s attack as fire damage to a target enemy Skill: Molten Detonation (blast) Deal 100% of Himeko’s attack as fire damage to a target enemy and 40% of her attack as fire damage to adjacent enemies Ultimate: Heavenly Flare (AoE) Deal 132% of Himeko’s attack as fire damage to all enemies. Himeko restores an additional ten energy for each enemy she defeats

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Talent: Victory Rush If an enemy’s weakness breaks, Himeko gains a stack of charge (full charge is three stacks). When Himeko is fully charged after an ally attacks, she deals 68% of her attack as fire damage to all enemies and consumes all charge stacks. She gains one stack of charge at the start of battle.

Technique:

Skill Effect Incomplete Combustion (impair) After using her technique, a satellite beam creates a burning zone that lasts 15 seconds. Upon entering battle in a burning zone, there’s a 100% base chance to increase fire damage taken by target enemies by 10% for two turns.

Traces:

Trace Effect Starfire (unlocked at ascension two) Himeko’s basic attack has an 80% chance to burn enemies. Enemies then take fire damage over time equalling 30% of Himeko’s attack damage Magma (unlocked at ascension four) Himeko’s skill deals 20% more damage to enemies inflicted with burn Benchmark (unlocked at ascension six) Increases Himeko’s crit rate by 15% if her HP is 80% or higher

What are Honkai Star Rail Himeko’s eidolons?

In Honkai Star Rail, eidolons are similar to Genshin Impact’s eidolons. They’re unique buffs and upgrades that you can unlock when you pull more than one copy of a character. Here are all of Himeko’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect Level one: Childhood After Himeko triggers ‘Victory Rush’, her speed increases by 20% for two turns Level two: Convergence Deal 15% more damage to enemies below or equal to 50% Level three: Poised Increases the level of Himeko’s ultimate by three, to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level four: Dedication When her skill breaks an enemy’s weakness, Himeko gains one additional stack of charge Level five: Aspiration Increases the level of Himeko’s skill by three, to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level six: Trailblaze! Himeko’s ultimate deals damage two additional times, each to a random enemy, both times dealing 40% of the original damage

What are Honkai Star Rail Himeko’s ascension materials?

To get Himeko leveled up all the way you need a lot of the core items and a stack of endotherm chitins. The chitins drop as a reward in the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow domain, located in the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone on Jarilo-VI.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3,200 Five extinguished cores 30 6,400 Ten extinguished cores 40 12,800 Three endotherm chitin and six glimmering cores 50 32,000 Seven endotherm chitin and nine glimmering cores 60 64,000 20 endotherm chitin and six squirming cores 70 128,000 35 endotherm chitin and nine squirming cores

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko?

Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko is an adventurous scientist, always eager for her next trailblazing expedition. She encountered the Astral Express when she was just a child after it was stranded in her home world. With time, she managed to repair the train and finally began her journey into the stars, meeting many new companions along the way.

Himeko is a five-star fire character, who treads the path of the Erudition. Her English voice actor is Cia Court, and her Japanese voice actor is Tanaka Rie.

Himeko is a five-star fire character, who treads the path of the Erudition. Her English voice actor is Cia Court, and her Japanese voice actor is Tanaka Rie.