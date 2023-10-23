Throughout your time on Jarilo-VI, Honkai Star Rail’s Seele plays an important role, standing by your side as you fight for justice and attempting to mend the rifts in the class-torn world she inhabits. Growing up in Belobog’s underworld isn’t easy, but Seele made the most of it and now works as a key member of the Wildlife faction. She’s a fierce fighter worthy of a space on your team due to her quick and hefty quantum damage. Our Honkai Star Rail Seele build guide aims to show exactly how to harness the power of this deadly butterfly.

If you want an extra helping hand getting acquainted with all the other citizens of Belabog, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail code guide.

Honkai Star Rail’s Seele won’t take no for an answer, so let’s build her correctly.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Seele build?

Honkai Star Rail’s Seele is a high-impact, burst-based DPS, that deals heaps of damage to a single target over a short period of time. Her kit focuses on crit, speed, and plenty of attack, so she can do as much damage as possible each turn. As such, we recommend building Seele with attack, speed, crit rate, crit damage, and quantum damage, and using her as a main damage dealer. Pairing her up with a supporting character – especially Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya – to add to her own self-buffs can also help her shine even more.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Seele?

In the Night is a five-star light cone tailored towards Seele’s kit, increasing her crit rate and boosting her basic attack damage and ultimate crit damage depending on her speed. With the speed buff, she gains from her skill, this light cone can offer a substantial boost in stats that make it very worthwhile.

However, as it’s a five-star gacha pull, you’ll need a decent serving of luck to pull In the Night. If you’re looking for something to fill the slot until you get it, you can go with any light cone that aligns with the path of the Hunt – preferably one that boosts Seele’s crit rate.

Light cone Effect How to obtain In the Night (five-star) Increases Seele’s crit rate by 12%. If her speed is above 100, every additional ten speed points increase her basic attack damage and skill damage and increase her ultimate crit damage. This effect can stack up to eight times. Light cone banner alongside Seele Cruising in the Stellar Sea (five-star) Increases Seele’s crit rate by 8%, and increases her crit rate against enemies with HP less than 50% by an extra 8%. When she defeats an enemy, her attack increases by 20% for two turns. Herta’s Store Sleep Like the Dead (five-star) Increases Seele’s crit damage by 30%. When her basic attack or skill does not result in a crit hit, it increases her crit rate for one turn. Gacha, and Starlight Exchange Swordplay (four-star) For each hit on the same target, the damage increases by 8%, stacking up to five times. This effect dispells when changing targets. Gacha Arrows (three-star) Increases Seele’s crit rate at the beginning of the battle. Gacha

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Seele?

The best relic set we’ve seen for Seele so far is Genius of Brilliant Stars, which boosts her quantum damage and increases her attack. When it comes to sub-stats, we recommend aiming for crit, attack, speed, and quantum damage boost where possible. For crit, you should try to maintain a 2:1 ratio between crit damage and crit rate.

For Seele’s planar ornaments, we recommend starting off with Space Sealing Station to boost her attack even further, and then giving Celestial Differentiator a try once you unlock it, as it offers a handy boost to her crit damage potential.

Relic Effect How to obtain Genius of Brilliant Stars Two equipped: Increases quantum damage by 10%

Four equipped: when Seele attacks an enemy, the damage dealt ignores 10% of their defense. If the enemy has quantum weakness, ignores an additional 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence in Jarilo-V’s Everwinter Hill Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four equipped: increases Seele’s speed by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two equipped: Increases Seele’s attack by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, her attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Celestial Differentiator Two equipped: Increases Seele’s crit damage by 16%. When Seele’s current crit damage reaches 120% or higher, after entering battle, her crit rate increases by a further 60% until the end of her first attack Immersion Reward devices in World 5 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Crit rate/crit daamge

Feet: Attack

Link rope: Attack

Planar sphere: Quantum damage increase

Sub-stats:

Speed

Crit damage, crit rate

Attack

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Seele’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Thwack Deal 60% of Seele’s attack as quantum damage to a target enemy. Skill: Sheathed Blade Deal 121% of Seele’s attack as quantum damage to a target enemy. Seele gains 25% speed for two turns. Ultimate: Butterfly Flurry Seele receives a buff and deals 256% of her attack as quantum damage to a target enemy.

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Resurgence Seele gains a buff on defeating an enemy, and receives an extra action. While buffed, Seele increases her damage dealt by 44% for one turn. If Seele defeats an enemy during the extra action gained through this talent, the buff will not take effect.

Technique:

Skill Effect Phantom Illusion (enhance) After using Seele’s technique, gain stealth for 20 seconds. While stealth is active in the Maze, Seele isn’t detected by enemies and gains a buff after triggering combat with an attack.

Traces:

Trace Effect Nightshade (unlocked at ascension two) If Seele’s HP is 50% or lower, the chance of enemies attacking her reduces. Rippling Waves (unlocked at ascension four) After Seele uses a basic attack, her next action advances forward 20%. Lacerate (unlocked at ascension six) Seele’s quantum resistance increases by 20% while buffed.

What are Honkai Star Rail Seele’s eidolons?

Honkai Star Rail’s eidolons are a lot like Genshin Impact’s constellations, in that you need to pull more than one copy of a character in order to unlock them. Here are all of Honkai Star Rail Seele’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect Level one: Extirpating Slash When dealing damage to an enemy whose HP is 80% or lower, Seele’s crit rate increases by 15% Level two: Dancing Butterfly The speed boost from Seele’s skill can stack up to two times Level three: Dazzling Tumult Increases the level of Seele’s skill by three, up to a maximum of level 15, and increases the level of her talent by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level four: Flitting Phantasm Seele regenerates 15 energy when she defeats an enemy Level five: Piercing Shards Increases the level of Seele’s ultimate by three, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level six: Shattering Shambles After using her ultimate, Seele inflicts the target enemy with Butterfly Flurry for one turn. After getting attacked, the enemy suffering from Butterfly Flurry takes an additional 15% of Seele’s ultimate’s damage as quantum damage. If the additional damage that Butterfly Flurry triggers defeats a target , Seele’s talent isn’t triggered

What are Honkai Star Rail Seele’s ascension materials?

Seele, as an underworld resident, needs a lot of thief’s items. Her boss drop requirements are the void cast iron items and to grab a load of them, head to the Herta Space Station’s Base Zone and challenge the Stagnant Shadow you find there.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3,200 Five thief’s instinct 30 6,400 Ten thief’s instinct 40 12,800 Three void cast iron and six usurper’s scheme 50 32,000 Seven void cast iron and nine usurper’s scheme 60 64,000 20 void cast iron and six conquerors will 70 128,000 35 void cast iron and nine conquerors will

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Seele?

Seele is a spirited young woman and a key member of Belobog Underworld’s Wildfire group. While she’s accustomed to being on her own, she cares fiercely about those who she lets in. She has always seen the world as a simple dichotomy – the protectors and the protected, the oppressors and the oppressed. But through her journey, a chance encounter with the Astral Express crew and a certain girl from the Belabog overworld has led her to see that the world is far from black and white.

And that’s it for our Honkai Star Rail Seele guide. Take a look at our Genshin Impact codes page and Genshin Impact tier list for more fun Hoyovers frolics.