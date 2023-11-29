Knowing how to use Find My iPhone is vital if you’re an Apple user, and not just for cell phones but any iOS devices, including Macbooks, iPads, AirTags, and AirPods. Find My is an app that tracks all of your devices, so should you want to know more about it just in case of loss or theft, keep on reading as we not only tell you how to use it, but how you can access it even if you don’t have a second Apple device to track your missing item.

Anyway, let’s look at how to use Find My iPhone.

How do I use Find My iPhone?

Look, we’ve all been there. Everybody misplaces their phone at least once, and we all know somebody who’s left their phone behind after one too many drinks at the bar. Luckily, Apple has your back if you’re an iPhone user, as Find My is an app that tracks all of your iOS devices, pinpointing their location on a map for you. It’s a great way to get your phone back if someone decides to take what’s not theirs. Here’s how you use Find My:

Use a different Apple device (an iPad if it’s your iPhone that’s missing, for instance)

Go to the Find My app

Select devices

Choose your lost device

You can then select directions if you need to travel for it

Or select play sound to hear it if it’s nearby, as the device will vibrate and emit a noise

Even if your device is offline, you can still track them down with Find My on an iOS device.

How do I use Find My iPhone without a second Apple device?

If you don’t have a second Apple product with which you can use Find My, you can go to iCloud.com instead. Here, you can follow the same steps as above to track down your missing device. However, do bear in mind that this method is rather limited as it can’t track your device if it’s turned off.

Your second option is to use a family member’s device if you’re part of a Family Sharing group. You just need to share your device with them (before losing it), and it will then show up in their Find My app under the devices section.

How do I delete devices on Find My?

If you need to remove a device from Find My, be it due to you upgrading and getting rid of your device, someone stealing it, or it being lost to the abyss, you can do so if you follow these steps:

Go to Find My

Select devices

Choose the device you want to remove

Scroll down

Select erase

With that, you know how to use Find My iPhone.