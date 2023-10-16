Kick Door Simulator codes October 2023

Kick Door Simulator codes are pretty darn useful. That’s because this Roblox game has simple goals. You destroy doors to collect keys, use keys to hatch cool pets, kick training dummies to gain strength, and equip shoes to upgrade your kick speed. And our codes can get you free keys to help with all of that, as well as extra wheel spins and energy drinks to keep you kicking.

Kick Door Simulator codes

Active codes:

SorryForShutdown – one spin and 500 gems

– one spin and 500 gems LEADERBOARDRESET – 1k gems and one spin

– 1k gems and one spin 30MVISITS – ten-minute shadow potion

– ten-minute shadow potion 15MVISITS – free gems

– free gems UPDATE3 – one spin and 150 gems

– one spin and 150 gems 5klikes – three spins and 200 gems

– three spins and 200 gems UPDATE2 – one free spin

– one free spin Golden – 10k keys and a ten-minute gold potion

Expired codes:

Handsome

UPDATE11

UPDATE10

UPDATE9

UPDATE8

UPDATE7

UPDATE6

UPDATE5

UPDATE4

gametest

What are Kick Door Simulator codes?

Kick Door Simulator codes are freebies handed out by the developer, Handsim Studios, so you can make your way through this Roblox experience with ease. Whether it’s free keys or energy drinks, these codes keep popping up, so be sure to check back here often for more goodies.

How do I redeem Kick Door Simulator codes?

Redeeming Kick Door Simulator codes is easy, just follow these simple steps:

Boot up Kick Door Simulator in Roblox

Press the codes button on the right-hand side of the screen

Type in one of our codes and redeem

Enjoy the freebies!

