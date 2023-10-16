One Punch Hero codes October 2023

Our Roblox One Punch Hero codes list offers up a range of in-game freebies, such as tokens and draws, to help you out with your superhero journey.

One Punch Hero codes - a character with white hair in front of a blue background
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 16, 2023: We added new One Punch Hero codes.

One Punch Hero codes are here to help you become the strongest crime fighter you can be. As the name indicates, this Roblox experience takes inspiration from the hit manga and anime, One-Punch Man. As such, you can expect to explore a vast world, punch a lot of enemies, and train to become the ultimate fighter.

We also happen to have a lot of other freebies for you to grab thanks to our Anime Adventures codes, Blade Ball codes, Project Slayers codes, Fire Force Online codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, A One Punch Game codes, Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Dead by Daylight codes guides.

One Punch Hero codes

Active codes:

  • 3000Woww! – 350 tokens (new!)
  • 3point5KYAY – double drop rate for 15 minutes and five lucky draws (new!)
  • 500kVisits! – three lucky draws (new!)
  • 4kyayyayyay! – double drop rate for 25 minutes (new!)
  • BLAST – 200 tokens and two lucky draws (new!)
  • HALFWAYTO10K – 200 tokens and two lucky draws (new!)
  • 2500Nice – 250 tokens
  • 2O0OLikes – double drop rate for 15 minutes and 350 tokens
  • TokensTY1750 – three lucky draws
  • oopsShutdown!CodeThoYay – 200 tokens, three draws, and a 30-minute double drop boost
  • RELEASE – rewards

Expired codes:

There are no expired One Punch Hero codes.

YouTube Thumbnail

What are One Punch Hero codes?

Thanks to the developer, One Punch Hero_, One Punch Hero codes offer up a range of in-game goodies to help you on your superhero journey. New ones tend to arise when the game hits a new milestone, so it’s best to bookmark this guide to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem One Punch Hero?

To redeem One Punch Hero codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch One Punch Hero
  • Tap the YouTube button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current One Punch Hero codes. If you want to experience a different anime, check out our list of the best Roblox One Piece games.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.