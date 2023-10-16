One Punch Hero codes October 2023

One Punch Hero codes are here to help you become the strongest crime fighter you can be. As the name indicates, this Roblox experience takes inspiration from the hit manga and anime, One-Punch Man. As such, you can expect to explore a vast world, punch a lot of enemies, and train to become the ultimate fighter.

One Punch Hero codes

Active codes:

3000Woww! – 350 tokens (new!)



– 350 tokens (new!) 3point5KYAY – double drop rate for 15 minutes and five lucky draws (new!)



– double drop rate for 15 minutes and five lucky draws (new!) 500kVisits! – three lucky draws (new!)



– three lucky draws (new!) 4kyayyayyay! – double drop rate for 25 minutes (new!)



– double drop rate for 25 minutes (new!) BLAST – 200 tokens and two lucky draws (new!)



– 200 tokens and two lucky draws (new!) HALFWAYTO10K – 200 tokens and two lucky draws (new!)



– 200 tokens and two lucky draws (new!) 2500Nice – 250 tokens



– 250 tokens 2O0OLikes – double drop rate for 15 minutes and 350 tokens



– double drop rate for 15 minutes and 350 tokens TokensTY1750 – three lucky draws

– three lucky draws oopsShutdown!CodeThoYay – 200 tokens, three draws, and a 30-minute double drop boost

– 200 tokens, three draws, and a 30-minute double drop boost RELEASE – rewards

Expired codes:

There are no expired One Punch Hero codes.

What are One Punch Hero codes?

Thanks to the developer, One Punch Hero_, One Punch Hero codes offer up a range of in-game goodies to help you on your superhero journey. New ones tend to arise when the game hits a new milestone, so it’s best to bookmark this guide to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem One Punch Hero?

To redeem One Punch Hero codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch One Punch Hero

Tap the YouTube button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

