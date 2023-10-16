Boxing Beta codes October 2023

Not to toot our own horn, but our Boxing Beta codes guide is a total knockout. Here, we’re in your corner, and we refuse to let you throw in the towel. Yes, this Roblox experience pushes you to your virtual limits, but you’re Rocky Balboa, you’re Apollo Creed, you’re Mike Tyson! Okay, try not to be too much like the last two, given one dies in the ring and the other might bite your ear off.

Boxing Beta codes

Active codes:

Halloween – 250 cash (new!)

– 250 cash (new!) Beta – 450 cash (new!)

– 450 cash (new!) CRAWFORD – Terence Crawford’s gloves

– Terence Crawford’s gloves OCTAGON – 250 cash

– 250 cash JULY4TH – 220 gems

– 220 gems Combatupdate – 100 cash

– 100 cash SUMMER450 – 450 cash

What are Boxing Beta codes?

Whether you plan to win by TKO, KO, or the judge’s vote, it’s a good idea to grab all the Boxing Beta codes you can. Developer Sketchy Laboratory releases new ones to celebrate events and milestones, frequently giving in-game currency to help you boost your gear and attributes. If you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, we suggest you make us your manager and check in with us frequently.

How do I redeem Boxing Beta codes?

To redeem Boxing Beta codes you need to:

Go to Roblox

Launch Boxing Beta

Tap the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

