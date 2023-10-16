Boxing Beta codes October 2023

Roblox Boxing Beta codes are perfect if you want to get an advantage over your opposition, offering an abundance of cash and gems to upgrades.

Boxing Beta codes - a boxer stood inbetween two speed bags with fighting rings in the background
Roblox

Not to toot our own horn, but our Boxing Beta codes guide is a total knockout. Here, we’re in your corner, and we refuse to let you throw in the towel. Yes, this Roblox experience pushes you to your virtual limits, but you’re Rocky Balboa, you’re Apollo Creed, you’re Mike Tyson! Okay, try not to be too much like the last two, given one dies in the ring and the other might bite your ear off.

Boxing Beta codes

Active codes:

  • Halloween – 250 cash (new!)
  • Beta – 450 cash (new!)
  • CRAWFORD – Terence Crawford’s gloves
  • OCTAGON – 250 cash
  • JULY4TH – 220 gems
  • Combatupdate – 100 cash
  • SUMMER450 – 450 cash

Boxing Beta codes redemption screen

What are Boxing Beta codes?

Whether you plan to win by TKO, KO, or the judge’s vote, it’s a good idea to grab all the Boxing Beta codes you can. Developer Sketchy Laboratory releases new ones to celebrate events and milestones, frequently giving in-game currency to help you boost your gear and attributes. If you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, we suggest you make us your manager and check in with us frequently.

How do I redeem Boxing Beta codes?

To redeem Boxing Beta codes you need to:

  • Go to Roblox
  • Launch Boxing Beta
  • Tap the codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

