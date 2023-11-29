The best Poppy Playtime toys

If you want to bring a bit of that horror into your home, the good news is we have this guide full of Poppy Playtime toys you can buy. The hit horror game Poppy Playtime is all about toys coming to life, but not in a fun Toy Story way. Sorry to be a buzzkill, but the toys of Poppy Playtime aren’t like other figures. Huggy Wuggy, Kissy Missy, and the rest of the Poppy Playtime pals use their sentience to torment the player, and it works!

Let’s dive into our Poppy Playtime toys guide.

Huggy Wuggy costume and mask

You know what they say, it’s always Halloween somewhere. Or is it five o’clock…never mind. No matter what time of the year it is, kids love dressing up in costumes.

So, if your child loves Poppy Playtime, this unsettlingly realistic costume and mask could be the perfect way to get them ready for a Halloween party. That or just scare the neighbors depends on how much you like them, really.

Kissy Missy figure

The female counterpart to Huggy Wuggy, the equally creepy Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy looks very similar to the blue beast but boasts bright pink fur instead.

Make no mistake, Kissy Missy is just as deadly, and her toys are also just as unsettling. Luckily for any fans out there, there are plenty of different options if you want to pick up a Kissy Missy face-changing action figure.

Poppy Playtime collectible figures

There are a couple of options for these collections, but this particular one features Huggy Wuggy, Kissy Missy, and Poppy herself – making it an ideal entry into anyone’s collection. Set them on your desk, or your windowsill, or leave them safely in the box so they can’t cause a ruckus. The options are endless!

Mommy Long Legs figure

Once in charge of all the toys in the Poppy Playtime factory, Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs is the matriarch of the sentient set of furry friends. With her humanoid features and warm smile, she almost looks friendly. Well, until you upset her that is. For fans of the pink pal, be sure to grab one of these great poseable figures.

Huggy Wuggy YouTooz figure

If plushes aren’t quite your thing, and instead you like a solid collectible like a Funko or similar, then the Poppy Playtime series of YouTooz figures is a great option. Standing at 4.4” and made of solid vinyl, the creepy figure looks great in its box, or out loose in the world like Poppy Playtime intended. There are options for Huggy Wuggy, Player, and Poppy figures, so you can even collect an entire set.

Poppy Playtime lunchbox bundle

If you have a huge Poppy Playtime fan in your life, this bundle could be the perfect gift. The Poppy Playtime lunchbox bundle includes a metallic lunchbox with a lenticular cover, which uses a 3D effect to show Huggy Wuggy lunging right toward you!

Not only that, but inside the lunchbox is a special grey Huggy Wuggy plush, a silver Huggy Wuggy figure, and an exclusive poster. There’s a lot of bang for your buck, and if nothing else, that lunchbox is set to terrorize the other kids in school.

