Soccer Ball codes October 2023

Score a hat trick with our Soccer Ball codes and be the virtual athlete you dream of being. Unsurprisingly, the aim of this Roblox experience is to become the best soccer player you can be, which means scoring goals and passing to your teammates. Honestly, the bottom line is, you just need to kick the ball as hard as you can.

Soccer Ball codes

Active codes:

35,000LIKES! – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) 30,000LIKES! – rewards

– rewards 20,000LIKES! – rewards

– rewards 15,000LIKES! – rewards

– rewards 12,500LIKES – soccer ball

Expired codes:

4500LIKES!

RELEASE

2250LIKES!

What are Soccer Ball codes?

Soccer Ball codes, when available, offer various in-game goodies such as soccer balls to help you on the pitch. The developer, Fun Games Entertainment, tends to add new ones to celebrate milestones, so make sure you check back here regularly to be in the know when new freebies are available.

How do I redeem Soccer Ball codes?

To redeem Soccer Ball codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Go to Soccer Ball

Tap the gift button

Go to codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

With that you know all of the current Soccer Ball codes.