With our Sporcle quiz guide we’ve sifted through the many quizzes available on the site, finding the best of the bunch, and some of the most fun problem solving this side of Professor Layton. A mixture of regular quizzes, trivia hunts, geography quizzes, and a whole bunch of other tests on subjects far and wide across the globe. Brush up on your pub quiz knowledge, or just take your brain for a walk, but either way, these quizzes are ready to really test your skills.

If you love a quiz then be sure to check out our many different Sporcle guides. But if you’re looking for a different kind of thrill, be sure to check out our great library of other guides covering things like the best Nintendo Switch games, the best Switch casual games, the best Switch strategy games, and the best Switch simulation games.

Let’s dive into our Sporcle quiz guide

Sporcle countries of the world

Nothing beats the original, and this classic one of the most popular Sporcle quizzes ever. With Sporcle countries of the world you get exactly what you’d expect here, just a big old map and you have to name each and every one of the 197 countries of the world. This is a monumental (and continental) task, and anyone who can power their way through this deserves a pat on the back. It’s a good way to brush up on your geography, and it can’t hurt to learn a little bit more about the world. If you love this sort of quiz, be sure to check out our Sporcle countries of the world to find it and a few more recommendations.

Sporcle US states

Don’t quite fancy naming all of the countries of the world just yet? Let’s start things off a bit easier, with this nice and simple quiz asking you to name each and every one of the states in the US of A. Sporcle US states is one of many great quizzes that cover North America, and we’ve got the original and plenty of other great recommendations in our Sporcle US states quiz guide. If you’re planning a trip to the states any time soon or just fancy learning something new about the US, this is a great place to start.

Sporcle trivia

We all want to be the know-it-all at the pub quiz right? The person sat there looking satisfied with every single answer they put down, instead of rummaging through your brain, head in hands, knowing that the sweet cash prize (probably about $20) will never be yours. Well, our Sporcle trivia guide is here to help you brush up on your worldly knowledge, covering almost every topic under the sun and powering up your brain until it’s so brimming with knowledge that facts will be falling out of your ears. Did you know that Gary Oldman is thirteen days younger than Gary Numan? Well, that’s the sort of knowledge you can expect to lap up with our bumper trivia quiz guides like a greedy cat and a bowl of full-fact milk.

Sporcle Geography

Experiencing a bit of wanderlust, or just want to learn exactly where Fiji is? Sporcle geography quizzes are a good way to experience the far corners of the world and learn a little along the way. Yeah, it’s not quite the same as a holiday to a gorgeous sandy beach in Koh Phangan, but you can learn the sort of knowledge that’ll impress someone in a job interview, and then maybe you’ll end up on a beach anyway. That, or you just get to enjoy a nice quiz. Either way, study up and learn more about our beautiful planet with our Sporcle geography quizzes guide.

Sporcle flags of the world

Already mastered all the countries? Know every state? Well good for you, let’s take things up a notch and really test your visual memory. Our Sporcle flags of the world guide have plenty of great twists with a flag twist that tests just how well you know your national heritage and the little bits of cloth that mean so much to so many people. There’s even a great quiz which makes flags out of the national food of each country, and sometimes it’s nice to learn a thing or two whilst preparing your dinner for later.

Sporcle European countries

If your knowledge has a big EU shaped hole, much like Britain’s economy, brush up on your awareness of the lands of football, great food, and black forests. Our Sporcle European countries guide let’s you explore the different countries of the EU, and test your skills with some devious little tests. Can you name each and every one of the 47 European countries? Well if you can’t, it’s a good way to start the long road to naming each and every country of the world. Start small and go from there, and before you know it you’ll be ruling the world with a massive head full of facts like Pinky and the Brain.

Hopefully you’ve got everything you need from our Sporcle quiz guide to the many, many, great quizzes you can find over with the good folks at Sporcle. If you need something else fun to do today and perhaps need something little more on the relaxing side, why not check out our great guide to the very best Nintendo Switch games.