The latest anime to take over Roblox is Blue Lock, an action-packed soccer battle royale filled with iconic characters and crazy powers. One of these Roblox-inspired games is Striker Odyssey which puts you right in the center of the action on the field. We’ve put together this Striker Odyssey tier list to help you know which weapons and prodigies to roll for, their rarities, and how to get more spins.

We've got a ton of great Roblox game codes for you to redeem, including Project Slayers codes, Stand Proud codes, Untitled Blue Lock Game codes, Anime Adventures codes, and Anime Souls Simulator codes.

Striker Odyssey weapons tier list

Tier Weapon S Trapping (Nagi), Immense Speed (Chigiri), Villainous Soccer (Barou), Godspeed (Loki) A Perfect Kick (Rin), Elastic Dribbling (Bachira), Mark Smell (Darai) B Stealthy Steps (Otoya), Explosive Acceleration (Zantetsu) C Jumping Power (Aryu), Finesse Shot (Kunigami) D Direct Shot (Isagi)

What are the best Striker Odyssey prodigies?

Prodigies in Striker Odyssey are ways to further buff your weapons’ stats, so it can be hard to rank them by power. Some prodigies specifically buff certain weapons – for example, Dribble enhances Bachira’s Elastic Dribbling weapon.

As with a lot of gacha games, higher-rarity prodigies give you more buffs than lower-rarity ones, but they’re a lot harder to get.

What are the Striker Odyssey weapon drop rates?

Rarity Drop rate Weapon Common 59% Direct Shot (Isagi) Rare 25% Finesse Shot (Kunigami) Epic 12.4% Explosive Acceleration (Zantetsu), Stealthy Steps (Otoya), Jumping Power (Aryu) Legendary 3% Mark Smell (Darai), Immense Speed (Chigiri) Prodigious 0.5% Perfect Kick (Rin), Villainous Soccer (Barou), Trapping (Nagi), Elastic Dribbling (Bachira) World Class 0.1% Godspeed (Loki)

What are the Striker Odyssey prodigy drop rates?

Prodigies are extremely rare extra buffs for your Striker Odyssey weapons. If you manage to get one, count your lucky stars!

Prodigy Drop rate None 75% Intellect 8.5% Punch 5% Defense 4% Speed 3% Dribble 2.5% Ball Control 2%

How can I get more Striker Odyssey spins?

You can buy more Striker Odyssey weapon and prodigy spins using Robux. All you need to do is:

Boot up Striker Odyssey on Roblox

Open the Customize screen

Click on the button next to the Weapons panel that matches how many spins you want to buy

Enjoy!

Weapon spin prices range from 99 Robux for five spins to 1299 Robux for 100 spins, and prodigy spins are 299 Robux for one and 1199 for five. If you’re looking for a way to get some free spins, check out our Striker Odyssey codes guide.

