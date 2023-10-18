Warriors Army Simulator 2 codes October 2023

Our Roblox Warriors Army Simulator 2 codes can help you to get a head start in the anticipated sequel by giving you plenty of gems and potions.

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Warriors Army Simulator 2 codes

Look, building a kingdom is a lot of work, so allow us to help you with our Warriors Army Simulator 2 codes guide. Not only do you need to be on top of construction in this Roblox experience, but you also need to build an army to protect your buildings and land – if you’re familiar with the first game, Warriors Army Simulator, you know exactly what to expect.

Warriors Army Simulator 2 codes

Active codes:

  • 5000Likes – rewards
  • 1000Likes – coins potion
  • 200Likes – mega luck potion
  • Release – 500 gems

Warriors Army Simulator 2 codes redemption screen

What are Warriors Army Simulator 2 codes?

Thanks to the developer, YewBow Arts, Warriors Army Simulator 2 codes offer various in-game goodies to make your time in the game easier. New ones tend to arise alongside events and milestones, so bookmark this page to be in the know when freebies are available.

How do I redeem Warriors Army Simulator 2 codes?

To redeem Warriors Army Simulator 2 codes, you need to:

