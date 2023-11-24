Zenless Zone Zero Ellen

Zenless Zone Zero’s Ellen Joe is an S-rank agent, and a member of Victoria Housekeeping Co. This adorable maid may look sweet, but she’s a powerful ice character with a huge shark tail and a hefty weapon that she’s not afraid to use in battle. So let’s take a look at her best build, personality, and more.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Ellen?

Ellen Joe is a member of Victoria Housekeeping Co who believes simplicity is key to all things in life. Her mottos are ‘work smart and rest more’, and ‘work with focus, prevail with caution’ – meaning she tries to take breaks at the best times to avoid getting too wound up, and, whether she takes her work too seriously or not seriously enough, it’s her enemies that end up suffering for it.

Despite her frosty expression and snappy quips, Ellen has a secret love for sweet things. In fact, you might just catch her unwrapping a lollipop and getting lost in her thoughts from time to time.

Her fellow Victoria Housekeeping Co members include Zenless Zone Zero’s Corin, Zenless Zone Zero’s Rina, and Zenless Zone Zero’s Lycaon. Ellen is the first limited character to appear on a Zenless Zone Zero banner, and she’s available throughout the entirety of the second beta.

Who are Ellen’s voice actors?

Ellen’s CN voice actor is Xiao Quingyan, who you may recognize as Alice from Arknights or Central Affairs Bureau Kirino from Blue Archive. Ellen’s JP voice actor is Shion Wakayama, who also plays many other roles including the Necrologist in Reverse: 1999, Lila in Ys. C: Nordics, and Ohara in Pokémon: Paldean Winds.

We don’t know the name of Ellen’s English voice actor just yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as we find out.

What’s the best Ellen build?

Ellen is new to the second beta, and all we know so far is that she deals ice damage. However, we’re in the beta now, so we’ll update this guide with her best build as soon as we get the chance to test her out and learn more about her kit.

