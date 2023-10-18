Adopt Me codes – are they coming back?

Roblox Adopt Me codes used to offer you all the bucks you could ever need until the developer removed them, but they may return in the future.

Adopt me codes - a raccoon and a chipmunk looking very cute with big round eyes
Roblox

You can never have too many animals. Well, okay, perhaps you can in real life, but not in a virtual paradise, and that’s what Adopt Me codes were typically for. In this Roblox experience, you get to adopt all manner of pets, from eels and pelicans to majestic lions and typical pets such as cats, dogs, and raccoons.

Don’t believe us? Just check out our Adopt Me pets list. Following that, you should learn how to perform an Adopt Me trade and see the Adopt Me trading values, as they can help you get some of those rare pets. If you ask us, a virtual pet is for life, not just for one week, but hey, we don’t judge. Should you be after some freebies, give our Roblox game codes article a read, as it can point you in the direction of guides such as our Blade Ball codes, Haze Piece codes, Pirates Destiny codes, and Anime Adventures codes lists.

Are there any Adopt Me codes?

There aren’t any active Adopt Me codes at this time, as the developer has removed them from the game. However, they claim there’s a chance that they may come back one day, so check back here later to be the first to know if new ones become available.

Expired codes:

  • SUMMERBREAK
  • SUMMERSALE
  • 1B1LL1ONV1S1TS
  • M0N3YTR33S
  • GIFTUNWRAP
  • DiscordFTW
  • subbethink
  • GIFTUNWRAP
  • SEAcreatures

Adopt Me codes - a kiwi in a pilots cap

What are Adopt Me codes?

Adopt Me codes used to offer you bucks (the in-game currency), so that you could expand your home to make room for more pets. The developer, Uplift Games, removed them from the game, so we don’t expect new ones to release anytime soon. Regardless, it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to be in the know if and when codes return to the game.

How do I redeem Adopt Me codes?

When the feature was in the game, you could redeem Adopt Me codes through a Twitter icon button, but Uplift Games removed the feature altogether. Should it return in the future, we’ll be sure to update this guide.

With that, you know all there is to know about Adopt Me codes. If you want some more fun with pets, check out our guide to the best animal games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

