Anime Force Simulator codes October 2023

Roblox Anime Force Simulator codes are perfect for those who want some extra rewards such as double coins, passive tokens, and double lucky boosts.

Anime Force Simulator codes - an avatar stood on grass in front of a blurry background
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 18, 2023: We checked for new new Anime Force Simulator codes for our list

Anime Force Simulator codes are a great way to get yourself ahead of the competition, as they allow you to get even more coins, which you can use to get powerful skins and pets. Just like in One Piece, you need to sail to various islands on your quest for adventure and treasure. However, you also come across characters from other anime – DBZ and My Hero Academia, for instance.

If you want even more great freebies, our Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Anime Adventures codes, Pixel Piece codes, Coin Master free spins, and Genshin Impact codes guides are a great read. Or, for more blocky goodness, take a look at our lists of the best Roblox games and Roblox horror games.

Anime Force Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • UPDATERAGNAROK – rewards
  • UPDATESTANDS – rewards
  • 2MVISITS – Free Rewards
  • SMALLUPDATE – rewards
  • Nefron2K – rewards
  • Astazx – rewards
  • StefanRecYT – rewards
  • PheDutra – rewards
  • BlackWolf – rewards
  • Maranto – rewards
  • Sh4dowblox5k – rewards
  • Daetoi – rewards
  • FWREPORT – rewards
  • NEWDIMENSION – rewards
  • CursedCode – rewards
  • NEWSERVERS – rewards
  • 1MVISITS – rewards
  • 5KLIKES – rewards
  • DELAYUPDATE – rewards
  • MOUNT – rewards
  • PassiveUpdate – five passive tokens
  • UpdateDelay – three passive tokens
  • SORRYBUGS1 – rewards
  • UpdateNerf – rewards
  • HunterUpdate – rewards
  • FwUpdate – rewards
  • DEFENSE – rewards
  • UpdateBuff – rewards
  • 1kLikes – rewards
  • DRAGON – rewards
  • MiniUpdate – rewards
  • SorryBugs – double power, double lucky, and double coins
  • SorryForShutdown – double power, double lucky, and double coins
  • Release – double power and double coins

Expired:

There are no expired Anime Force Simulator codes.

A Anime Force Simulator codes screenshot showing how to redeem them

What are Anime Force Simulator codes?

Thanks to the developer, Anime Force Team, Anime Force Simulator codes provide you with a range of in-game goodies such as double coins. New ones tend to arise alongside hit milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Anime Force Simulator codes?

To redeem Anime Force Simulator codes, you need to:

  • Head to Roblox
  • Launch Anime Force Simulator
  • Click on the speech bubble with three dots
  • Enter your code
  • Hit enter
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Anime Force Simulator codes. For some less blocky fun, take a look at our list of the best anime games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.