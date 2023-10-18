Anime Force Simulator codes October 2023

Anime Force Simulator codes are a great way to get yourself ahead of the competition, as they allow you to get even more coins, which you can use to get powerful skins and pets. Just like in One Piece, you need to sail to various islands on your quest for adventure and treasure. However, you also come across characters from other anime – DBZ and My Hero Academia, for instance.

If you want even more great freebies, our Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Anime Adventures codes, Pixel Piece codes, Coin Master free spins, and Genshin Impact codes guides are a great read. Or, for more blocky goodness, take a look at our lists of the best Roblox games and Roblox horror games.

Anime Force Simulator codes

Active codes:

UPDATERAGNAROK – rewards

– rewards UPDATESTANDS – rewards

– rewards 2MVISITS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SMALLUPDATE – rewards

– rewards Nefron2K – rewards

– rewards Astazx – rewards

– rewards StefanRecYT – rewards

– rewards PheDutra – rewards

– rewards BlackWolf – rewards

– rewards Maranto – rewards

– rewards Sh4dowblox5k – rewards

– rewards Daetoi – rewards

– rewards FWREPORT – rewards

– rewards NEWDIMENSION – rewards

– rewards CursedCode – rewards

– rewards NEWSERVERS – rewards

– rewards 1MVISITS – rewards

– rewards 5KLIKES – rewards

– rewards DELAYUPDATE – rewards

– rewards MOUNT – rewards

– rewards PassiveUpdate – five passive tokens

– five passive tokens UpdateDelay – three passive tokens

– three passive tokens SORRYBUGS1 – rewards

– rewards UpdateNerf – rewards

– rewards HunterUpdate – rewards

– rewards FwUpdate – rewards

– rewards DEFENSE – rewards

– rewards UpdateBuff – rewards

– rewards 1kLikes – rewards

– rewards DRAGON – rewards

– rewards MiniUpdate – rewards

– rewards SorryBugs – double power, double lucky, and double coins

– double power, double lucky, and double coins SorryForShutdown – double power, double lucky, and double coins

– double power, double lucky, and double coins Release – double power and double coins

Expired:

There are no expired Anime Force Simulator codes.

What are Anime Force Simulator codes?

Thanks to the developer, Anime Force Team, Anime Force Simulator codes provide you with a range of in-game goodies such as double coins. New ones tend to arise alongside hit milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Anime Force Simulator codes?

To redeem Anime Force Simulator codes, you need to:

Head to Roblox

Launch Anime Force Simulator

Click on the speech bubble with three dots

Enter your code

Hit enter

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Anime Force Simulator codes. For some less blocky fun, take a look at our list of the best anime games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.