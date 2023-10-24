The best cheap games on Switch in 2023

We’re all feeling the pinch between the cost of living crisis and other financial strains, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t treat ourselves with a game here and there. So, we’ve curated a list of the best cheap games on Switch. Now, the further down the eShop you go in price, the more shovelware you find – there’s none of that here. There are also no sale prices, obviously, though you can snag some absolute bargains. Also, the prices of physical versions may differ wildly.

Without further ado, here are the best cheap games on Switch – all these entries are $15/£15 and below on the eShop.

Oxenfree – $9.99/£8.99

A supernatural thriller, you say? Filled with an emotional story and a group of friends plagued by ghostly creatures? Sign us up! Oxenfree takes you on a journey following a girl and her brother at a party on a spooky old island, where things go awry quite quickly.

There are inventive mechanics like radio communication, interesting conversation options, and different mysteries to discover – all for less than ten of your local currency.

Townscaper – $5.99/£5.39

Townscaper is a very simple concept. Starting with a blank expanse of water, you place buildings and other architectural paraphernalia to create a floating town – or city, if you so choose. For a fiver, this is a very relaxing and simple game to while away your time without learning a whole set of rules and lore.

Check out our Townscaper review for a proper look at the game and why we think its one of the best cheap games out there.

Quake – $9.99/£7.99

There’s something for everyone on our list, even fans of vintage FPS games. The amazing original Quake has had a little remaster and is now on Nintendo Switch for a very reasonable price.

The remaster has both expansion packs included so there’s even more bang for your buck as you mow down wave after wave of hideous monsters.

Limbo – $9.99/£8.99

And now, something for the spooky game fans – Limbo. It’s a greyscale sidescroller with puzzle elements, following a young boy through dark and mysterious areas as he tries to find his sister.

You must work through physics-based puzzle stages and avoid predatory enemies on your quest for information, with strange shapes moving through the mist at every turn.

Suika Game – $2.99/£2.69

After taking the world by storm via streamers playing it on Twitch, Suika Game is finally available worldwide. This adorable and addictive puzzle game has you dropping fruits into a container, and matching them up so they evolve into bigger fruits.

The higher your score, the better you do – and it gets uploaded to a worldwide ranking system, so you can see how everyone else is doing. Suika Game is one of this year’s best easy games, and will keep you occupied for ages.

A Short Hike – $7.99/£6.29

As the name suggests, this is a short game that provides a wonderful experience. You embody a small blue bird on a mission to find cell service at the top of a mountain – a truly noble quest.

On your way up, you need to interact with people that include a rock-climbing duo, and a runner who lost their shoes. You can dig in spots that may hold treasure, stop to fish in the stream, and talk to everyone you see as you take your time and enjoy A Short Hike.

Cozy Grove – $14.99/£10.99

Cozy Grove, if you’ve not heard of it, is somewhat akin to a budget-friendly Animal Crossing. You’re a stranded scout, who finds themself on an island inhabited by bears who need your help. Work with them to build up the island and fill it with friends and decorations.

Cozy Grove works in real-time, so prompts you to spend a little time each day in the game instead of marathoning it. We highly recommend it to any wholesome game fans. We’ve got a full Cozy Grove review for your perusal, too.

Undertale – $14.99/£11.99

There are plenty of reasons why Undertale is a wildly popular indie game – because it’s great and affordable. Undertale is the project of Toby Fox, who made the entire game, story, and soundtrack on his own.

It’s an RPG with puzzle elements to the combat and a surprisingly meaty story for a pixely 2D game. For more games along these lines, we’ve got some recommendations for games like Undertale.

Hollow Knight – $15.00/£10.99

Team Cherry’s metroidvania Hollow Knight took the world by storm when it was released. In this game, you’re the adventurer, the Knight himself, armed with a nail to beat back the huge roster of insectoid creatures on different paths in platforming levels.

Hollow Knight can give anywhere from 20-50 or more hours of content depending on how you play, and for such a low price, it’s absolutely worth it. Eager to learn more about Hallownest? Here are all the Hollow Knight charms and Hollow Knight bosses.

Mini Metro – $9.99/£7.49

Ever wondered what it would be like to totally redesign New York City’s subway or London’s tube network? Well, now you can. Mini Metro requires your strategic brain to design a subway map for cities of your choice, based on real-life transport systems.

There are plenty of levels to work through and challenging goals to achieve. We actually spoke to the game’s devs – check out our Dinosaur Polo Club interview right here.

Stardew Valley – $14.99/£10.99

Speaking of games providing multiple hours of joy for a low price – Stardew Valley is the gift that keeps on giving. As a farm game, it’s pretty open-ended, and you can play it literally forever if you want. But that’s not all – there are tons of villagers to meet and marry, fish to catch, animals to raise, and furniture to craft for your farmstead. Not to mention the soundtrack is delightful, as is the art style. $15 for this game is a complete steal – in fact, Stardew Valley might be THE best cheap game on the Switch.

For some further, helpful info on Pelican Town, here are our Stardew Valley characters, Stardew Valley fish, and Stardew Valley co-op (and coop) guides, and our Stardew Valley review.

