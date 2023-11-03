Genshin Impact Venti build, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact’s Venti is a free-spirited bard from Mondstadt who loves nothing more than singing a tune and sipping on a glass of dandelion wine. He also happens to be Barbatos, the five-star anemo bow-wielding Archon, and a pretty powerful support and enabler. Luckily, with the wind on your side you can do just about anything, so let’s dive into the best Genshin Impact Venti build, including his skills, artifacts, weapons, and more.

For more content like this, head on over to our Genshin Impact tier list to see where your favourite character ranks, as well as our Genshin Impact codes list for some handy in-game goodies. We’ve also got guides to all the current and upcoming Genshin Impact events and Genshin Impact banners, so you never miss a beat.

Now let us play you a tune called the best Genshin Impact Venti build – though be warned, it may cost you an apple.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Venti build?

Venti is a five-star anemo bow wielder with powerful grouping and crowd control abilities that allow him to support and enable his allies, even when off the field. He’s energy efficient, has high elemental application with his swirls, and requires very little field time. Venti is also super flexible, and can slot into just about any team.

Unfortunately, Venti’s pull is a bit unreliable these days – and sometimes outright ineffective against heavier enemies – making it hard for him to compete against fellow anemo boy, Genshin Impact’s Kazuha. However, he’s still a very valuable character, and his flexibility, unique kit, and range will never fail to blow you away.

Generally, you can build Venti in two ways. Elemental mastery Venti focuses on swirl damage and elemental interactions, whereas crit Venti focuses on dealing anemo damage through his talents.

As crit Venti is a bit more reliant on getting constellations for him, in this guide we focus on the more accessible elemental mastery Venti build. If you’d prefer try out the crit build, check out the super detailed Keqingmains guide.

What’s the best weapon for Venti?

Elegy for the End is the best weapon for Venti, offering a great buff and enough energy recharge to make building his artifacts much easier. It can be a little tricky to make the most of its skill due to its cooldown not aligning with Venti’s burst, but it’s still the best option for overall team damage.

Alternatively, The Stringless at R5 is a super strong competitor. Its passive skill contributes to Venti’s skill and burst damage, and its valuable elemental mastery base stat is perfect for boosting his swirl damage.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Elegy for the End Base stat: energy recharge

Skill: increases elemental mastery by 60. When the equipping character hits an enemy with an elemental skill or elemental burst, they gain a Sigil of Remembrance. You can trigger this effect once every 0.2 seconds, even if the character is not on the field. When you possess four sigils, all of them are consumed and all nearby party members obtain the Millenial Movement: Farewell Song effect for 12 seconds, which increases elemental mastery by 100 and attack by 20%. Once this effect triggers, you don’t gain any new sigils for 20 seconds. Buffs of the same type do not stack Gacha The Stringless Base stat: elemental mastery

Skill: increases elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 24% Gacha

What are the best artifacts for Venti?

Without a doubt, Viridescent Venerer is the best set for Venti. It offers him a substantial boost to his personal damage, while also buffing his teammates.

However, if you’ve got another anemo unit holding a four-piece set of Viridescent Venerer on Venti’s team, the VV buff doesn’t stack. In that case, we recommend you give Venti a full set of Gilded Dreams. This is a situational option that binds you to having that other VV holder alongside him, but offers some substantial damage in the right team comps. We generally recommend sticking with VV for the sake of team flexibility, though.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Viridescent Venerer Two equipped: 15% anemo damage bonus

Four equipped: Increases swirl damage by 60%. Decreases the opponent’s elemental resistance to the swirl element by 40% for ten seconds Valley of Remembrance in Windwail Highland, near the Dawn Winery Gilded Dreams Two equipped: elemental mastery +80

Four equipped: within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, the equipping character obtains buffs based on the elemental type of the other party members. Attack increases by 14% for each party member whose elemental type is the same as the equipping character, and elemental mastery increases by 50 for every party member with a different elemental type. Each of these buffs count up to three characters. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds. The equipping character can still trigger this effect when not on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain in Avidya Forest, Sumeru

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats

Goblet – elemental mastery

– elemental mastery Sands – elemental mastery (you can swap this out for an energy recharge sands if necessary, as long as you have an elemental mastery weapon equipped)

– elemental mastery (you can swap this out for an energy recharge sands if necessary, as long as you have an elemental mastery weapon equipped) Circlet – elemental mastery

Sub-stats

Energy recharge

Elemental mastery

Attack%

Crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

What are Genshin Impact Venti’s skills?

Venti’s normal attack can be useful to disable ruin enemies, but you should generally only use it to either animation cancel, or when you’re waiting for the swap cooldown before switching to another character.

Venti’s elemental skill has two versions. When you tap it, his skill applies a single instance of anemo AoE damage that centres on one target and launches smaller enemies into the air. When you hold it, Venti deals more damage in a wider AoE centred on Venti himself. Generally, we recommend sticking to the tap version in most situations, as Venti’s plunge damage is negligible and the animation when you hold the skill is pretty long.

Finally, we get to Venti’s big bang – his elemental burst. The Stormeye he generates sucks in enemies over a wide radius, and absorbs any elements it sucks up, dealing extra damage of that elemental type. Stormeye can trigger swirl up to a whopping seven times throughout its damage, and has amazing potential for crowd control – though it does struggle with heavier enemies.

Keep in mind that Venti’s burst ‘snapshots’ all buffs except elemental mastery when you activate it. This means that any buffs (aside from elemental mastery buffs) that Venti has when he throws out Stormeye remain active for its duration. As such, we recommend timing your ally buffs well before popping his burst to maximise damage.

Now, here are all of Venti’s talents.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Divine Archery Normal: perform six shots with Venti’s bow

Charged: perform a more precise and powerful shot. A fully charged arrow deals anemo damage

Plunge: fire of a shower of arrows mid-air before falling to the ground, dealing AoE damage on impact

Elemental skill: Skyward Sonnet Tap: summon a wind domain at the enemy’s location, which deals AoE anemo damage and launches nearby opponents into the air

Hold: summon a larger wind domain at Venti’s location, dealing AoE anemo damage and launching opponents into the air. Venti then rides the winds into the air. Opponents launched by Skyward Sonnet fall to the ground slowly Elemental burst: Wind’s Grand Ode Fire off an arrow made of countless coalesced winds, creating a huge Stormeye that sucks in opponents and deals continuous anemo damage. If the Stormeye comes into contact with hydro, pyro, cryo, or electro, it deals additional elemental damage of that type. This can only occur once per burst

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Embrace of Winds When you hold Skyward Sonnet, you create an upcurrent that lasts for 20 seconds Stormeye Regenerate 15 energy for Venti after the effects of his burst end. If his burst absorbed an element, it also restores 15 energy to all characters of that corresponding element in the party Windrider Decreases gliding stamina consumption for your party members by 20%. Doesn’t stack with passive talents that provide the exact same effects

What are Genshin Venti’s constellations?

If you manage to snap up more than one copy of Venti, you can unlock one of his constellations. Here are all six of his constellations and the buffs they provide.

Constellation Effect C1: Splitting Gale Why Venti performs an aimed shot, he fires off two additional arrows, each dealing 33% of the original arrow’s damage C2: Breeze of Reminiscence Skyward Sonnet decreases opponents’ anemo resistance and physical resistance by 12% for ten seconds. Opponents launched by Skyward Sonnet suffer an additional 12% anemo resistance and physical resistance decrease while airborne C3: Ode to Thousand Winds Increases the level of Wind’s Grand Ode by three, to a maximum of level 15 C4: Hurricane of Freedom When Venti picks up an elemental orb or particle, he receives a 25% anemo damage bonus for ten seconds C5: Concierto dal Cielo Increases the level of Skyward Sonnet by three, to a maximum of level 15 C6: Storm of Defiance When targets take damage from Wind’s Grand Ode, their anemo resistance decreases by 20%. If an elemental absorption occured during Wind’s Grand Ode, the target’s resistance towards the corresponding element also decreases by 20%

What are Genshin Venti’s ascension materials?

You can boost Venti all the way up to level 90, but need to use a specific set of materials to ascend him at certain levels. Here are all the materials you need.

You can find cecilia flowers around Mondstadt’s Starsnatch Cliff, and the slime materials come from the slime enemies all over Teyvat. You can earn the hurricane seeds by defeating the Anemo Hypostasis world boss.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One vayuda turquoise sliver, three cecilia, three slime condensate 40 40,000 Three vayuda turquoise fragment, two hurricane seeds, ten cecilia, 15 slime condensate 50 60,000 Six vayuda turquoise fragment, four hurricane seeds, 20 cecilia, 12 slime secretions 60 80,000 Three vayuda turquoise chunk, eight hurricane seeds, 30 cecilia, 18 slime secretions 70 100,000 Six vayuda turquoise chunk, 12 hurricane seeds, 45 cecilia, 12 slime concentrate 80 120,000 Six vayuda turquoise gemstone, 20 hurricane seeds, 60 cecilia, 24 slime concentrate

What are Genshin Impact Venti’s talent materials?

You can ascend Venti’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst to a maximum of level ten each. Here are all the materials you need to get one of his talents to level ten.

Once again, you can get the slime materials from the slime enemies all across the map. The ballad talent books come from the Forsaken Rift domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, and you can earn the tail of Boreas by defeating the Wolf of the North weekly boss.

Required level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six slime condensate, three teachings of ballad Three 17.5k Three slime secretions, two guide to ballad Four 25k Four slime secretions, four guide to ballad Five 30k Six slime secretions, six guide to ballad Six 37.5k Nine slime secretions, nine guide to ballad Seven 120k Four slime concentrate, four philosophies of ballad, one tail of Boreas Eight 260k Six slime concentrate, six philosophies of ballad, one tail of Boreas Nine 450k Nine slime concentrate, 12 philosophies of ballad, two tail of Boreas Ten 700k 12 slime concentrate, 16 philosophies of ballad, two tail of Boreas, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Venti team comps?

Due to his utility as an anemo unit with crowd control, Venti is extremely flexible and can fit into a massive range of team comps. He synergises well with other anemo units such as Kazuha, who can cover any bases Venti struggles with while also offering the opportunity for them to both battery each other.

He can also slot into many elemental reaction teams including freeze and electro-charged due to his ability to swirl, or even mono-element teams like mono-anemo and mono-pyro, where he can both group enemies and spread elemental application with ease.

Here are a few examples of strong Venti teams. Feel free to experiment, as Venti is truly an asset to many teams and can offer plenty of utility. If you want to see the individual build guides for the characters in the table below, simply click on their icon.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Venti Kazuha Kokomi Fischl Venti Ganyu Mona Diona Venti Kazuha Klee Bennett Venti Xiao Faruzan Bennett

And that’s all we’ve got in our Genshin Impact Venti build guide. For more Hoyo fun, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, Honkai Star Rail banner, and Honkai Star Rail event guides.