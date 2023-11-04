Genshin Impact Sucrose build

Genshin Impact’s Sucrose is an extremely curious alchemist who specializes in bio-alchemy. As a four-star anemo catalyst user, she’s always on the hunt for new test subjects to try out her experiments. So let’s conduct anemo test 6308, as we look at the best Genshin Sucrose build, artifacts, weapons, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know before you meet Genshin Impact’s Sucrose.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Sucrose build?

Sucrose is a unique support character capable of granting elemental mastery to teammates and driving elemental reactions. She can slot into multiple roles, has decent crowd control, and requires little talent investment, making her an affordable and flexible reaction driver for many team comps.

She does rely on her first and fourth constellations to really reach maximum potential, and her burst cost is pretty high. But, as a budget Kazuha or Venti, she gets the job done. Plus, she’s very cute!

What are the best Genshin Impact Sucrose weapons?

If you’re lucky enough to pull it on the weapon banner, A Thousand Floating Dreams is a fantastic weapon for boosted elemental mastery and reaction synergy. Generally, we recommend Sacrificial Fragments for an on-field reaction driver Sucrose, as it provides high elemental mastery and another skill charge, lowering her energy recharge requirements in the process.

For support Sucrose, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is a surprisingly powerful option, sacrificing her personal damage in exchange for a large attack buff to the next character you take to the field.

Weapon Effect How to obtain
A Thousand Floating Dreams Bonus stat: elemental mastery
Skill: Party members other than Sucrose will provide her with buffs based on whether they are anemo users or not. If they are, Sucrose’s elemental mastery is increased by 32. If they use different elements, Sucrose’s anemo damage bonus is increased 10%. Each of the aforementioned effects can have up to three stacks. Additionally, all nearby party members other Sucrose will have their elemental mastery increased by 40. If two party members are using A Thousand Floating Dreams, these effects can stack		 Weapon event gacha
Sacrificial Fragments Bonus stat: elemental mastery
Skill: After Sucrose’s elemental skill hits an enemy, it has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. This can only occur once every 30 seconds		 Gacha
Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers Bonus stat: HP
Skill: When switching characters, the new character taking the field has their attack increased by 24% for ten seconds. This effect can only occur once every 20 seconds		 Gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Sucrose artifacts?

Regardless of the situation, if you have Sucrose on your team, she should always be holding a full set of Viridescent Venerer. It boosts her own damage, shreds enemy elemental resistances, and helps out her entire team. No other set compares.

However, seeing as Viridescent Venerer is basically the best artifact set for every single anemo character, farming enough for all your units can be a pain. Gilded Dreams is a pretty good substitute that boosts Sucrose’s elemental mastery, either as a four-piece set or combined with Wanderer’s Troupe.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain
Viridescent Venerer Two equipped: 15% anemo damage bonus
Four equipped: Increases swirl damage by 60%. Your opponent’s elemental resistance to the element infused in the swirl is decreased by 40% for ten seconds		 Valley of Remembrance in Windwail Highland, near the Dawn Winery, Mondstadt
Gilded Dreams Two equipped: elemental mastery +80
Four equipped: Within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, Sucrose obtains buffs based on the elemental type of the other party members. Increases attack by 14% for each party member with the same elemental type as Sucrose, and increases elemental mastery by 50 for every party member with a different elemental type. Each of the aforementioned buffs count up to three characters. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, even when Sucrose isn’t on the field		 Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain in Avidya Forest, Sumeru
Wanderer’s Troupe Two equipped: elemental mastery +80
Four equipped: Increases charged attack damage by 35% if the equipping character uses a catalyst or a bow		 World bosses and weekly bosses, as well as the Wanderer’s Troupe artifact strongbox
Instructor Two equipped: elemental mastery +80
Four equipped: Increases all party members’ elemental mastery upon triggering an elemental reaction by 120 for eight seconds		 Defeating enemies, opening chests, completing quests

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

  • Sands: elemental mastery
  • Goblet: elemental mastery
  • Circlet: elemental mastery

Sub-stats:

  • Energy recharge
  • Elemental mastery
  • Anemo damage bonus
  • Attack%

A close-up of Genshin Impact Sucrose's Genious Invokation TCG card, showing her adjusting her glasses, flocked by anemo crystalflies.

What are Genshin Impact Sucrose’s abilities?

Sucrose’s utility comes from her elemental skill and elemental burst abilities. They are powerful elemental reaction drivers and are great for crowd control in large groups of enemies. You’re not really going to get much use out of her normal attack, except for maybe collecting dandelion seeds in the wild.

Active skills:

Skill Effect
Normal attack: Wind Spirit Creation Normal: Performs four anemo attacks
Charged: Consumes stamina to deal AoE anemo damage
Plunging: Deals AoE anemo damage on impact with the ground
Elemental skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 Summons a wind spirit that deals AoE anemo damage, then pulls enemies towards you before launching them
Elemental burst: Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II Summons a large wind spirit to pull, launch, and deal AoE anemo damage to nearby enemies. If the spirit comes into contact with hydro, pyro, cryo, or electro elements, it deals additional damage of that type

Passive skills:

Skill Effect
Catalyst Conversion When you trigger a swirl effect, party members with the matching element get 50% higher elemental mastery for eight seconds
Mollis Favonius When Astable Anemohypostatis Creation – 6308 or Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II hits an enemy, party members gain an elemental mastery increase based on 20% of Sucrose’s elemental mastery for eight seconds
Astable Invention When crafting character and weapon enhancement materials, you have a 10% chance to double the product

What are Genshin Impact Sucrose’s constellations?

You can level up Sucrose’s constellations every time you receive her as a duplicate when making a wish. Here’s every bonus you receive.

Constellation Effect
C1: Clustered Vacuum Field Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 gains one additional charge
C2: Beth – Unbound Form The duration of Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by two seconds
C3: Flawless Alchemistress Increases the level of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 by three
C4: Alchemania After every seven normal and charged attacks, the cooldown of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 is decreased by one to seven seconds
C5: Caution: Standard Flask Increases the level of Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II by three
C6: Chaotic Entropy If Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II triggers elemental absorption, all party members will gain a 20% elemental damage boost for the absorbed element

What are Genshin Impact Sucrose’s ascension materials?

As Sucrose ascends, she gets a healthy boost to her anemo damage. Make sure to go use Genshin Impact Mika‘s Demarcation talent to help you harvest windwheel asters in Mondstadt, as you’ll need a lot of them.

Required level Mora Materials
20 20k One vayuda turquoise sliver, three windwheel aster, three whopperflower nectar
40 40k Three vayuda turquoise fragment, two hurricane seed, ten windwheel aster, 15 whopperflower nectar
50 60k Six vayuda turquoise fragment, four hurricane seed, 20 windwheel aster, 12 shimmering nectar
60 80k Three vayuda turquoise chunk, eight hurricane seed, 30 windwheel aster, 18 shimmering nectar
70 100k Six vayuda turquoise chunk, 12 hurricane seed, 45 windwheel aster, 12 energy nectar
80 120k Six vayuda turquoise gemstone, 20 hurricane seed, 60 windwheel aster, 24 energy nectar

A chibi of Genshin Impact Sucrose holding a jar of sugar by the Mondstadt alchemy table.

What are Genshin Impact Sucrose’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Sucrose’s talents to level ten. Be prepared to bonk some whopperflowers!

Talent level Mora Materials
Two 12.5k Six whopperflower nectar, three teachings of freedom
Three 17.5k Three shimmering nectar, two guide to freedom
Four 25k Four shimmering nectar, four guide to freedom
Five 30k Six shimmering nectar, six guide to freedom
Six 37.5k Nine shimmering nectar, nine guide to freedom
Seven 120k Four energy nectar, four philosophies of freedom, one spirit locket of Boreas
Eight 260k Six energy nectar, six philosophies of freedom, one spirit locket of Boreas
Nine 450k Nine energy nectar, 12 philosophies of freedom, two spirit locket of Boreas
Ten 700k 12 energy nectar, 16 philosophies of freedom, two spirit locket of Boreas, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Sucrose team comps?

Effective Sucrose teams benefit from a range of different element types as her kit is all about reactions. Go for the Protective Canopy resonance with four unique elements, or double up on cryo, hydro, electro, or pyro units to activate their resonances and boost your reactions.

Here are two examples of strong Sucrose team comps:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot
Sucrose Diona Xingqiu Xiangling
Sucrose Childe Xiangling Bennett

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Sucrose. If you’re looking to explore the vast universe beyond Teyvat, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes guide next. We even have build guides like this one for characters like Honkai Star Rail’s Luka, Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu, and Honkai Star Rail’s Imbibitor Lunae.

