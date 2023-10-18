Genshin Impact’s Shenhe is a stunning, cryo-wielding adepti disciple with a heart-wrenching story and plenty of power in those delicate hands. To help you harness her great potential, we’ve put together this Genshin Shenhe build guide, diving into her skills, constellations, best weapons and artifacts, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Shenhe build?

Shenhe is a cryo polearm wielder, with both support and sub-DPS capabilities, who can buff her own and her teammate’s cryo damage, making her a perfect teammate for icy powerhouses like Genshin Impact’s Ganyu and Genshin Impact’s Ayaka. She can also debuff enemies with her elemental burst, giving your DPS character the perfect opportunity to smash through enemy defenses.

Depending on your team comp, you can use Shenhe as a main DPS, granted you have another hydro and a cryo character on the sidelines.

What are the best Genshin Impact Shenhe weapons?

The best weapon for Shenhe is Calamity Queller, a five-star polearm that appears alongside her reruns in the weapon banner. The Engulfing Lightning, as another five-star, is a good option due to its high energy recharge stat.

As most of these options are gacha, they can be a little hard to obtain for F2P players, so we’ve also included the Dragonspine Spear which can be forged in-game and will synergize well with Shenhe’s cryo damage bonuses.

Weapon Effect (level one) How to obtain Calamity Queller (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Shenhe gains a 12% elemental damage bonus, and obtains Consummation for 20 seconds after using a skill, causing her attack to increase by 3.2% per second. This attack increase has a maximum of six stacks. When Shenhe is not on the field, Consummation’s attack increase is doubled Weapon banner (alongside Shenhe) Engulfing Lightning (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases energy recharge

Skill: Increases attack by 28% of Shenhe’s energy recharge over the base 100%. Gain a maximum bonus of 80% attack. Gain 30% energy recharge for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst Weapon banner (alongside Raiden Sogun) Skyward Spine (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases energy recharge

Skill: Increases critical rate by 8% and increases normal attack speed by 12%. Additionally, normal and charged attack hits on enemies have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of attack as damage in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every two seconds Standard banner Favonius Lance (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases energy recharge

Skill: Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small number of elemental particles, which regenerate six energy for Shenhe. Can only occur once every 12 seconds All banners Lithic Spear (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, Shenhe gains a 7% attack increase and a 3% crit rate increase. This effect stacks up to four times Weapon banner

What are the best Genshin Impact Shenhe artifacts?

As with any Genshin character, you can equip Shenhe with up to five artifacts. Blizzard Strayer is a great pick, as it boosts her cryo and critical damage to dizzying heights, but the other two sets offer some brilliant stats for her too. Feel free to mix sets of two artifacts, or a full set to make the most of your desired benefits. For example, the in-game trial equips Shenhe with two Gladiator’s Finale and two Shimenawa’s Resistances to dramatically increase her attack.

Artifact Effect How to obtain Blizzard Strayer Two equipped: Increases cryo damage bonus by 15%

Four equipped: When Shenhe attacks an enemy affected by cryo, her crit rate is increased by 20%. If the enemy is frozen, her crit rate is increased by an additional 20% Peak of Vindagnyr domain Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: Increases attack by 18%

Four equipped: Increases Shenhe’s normal attack damage by 35% Weekly bosses, world bosses, Domain Reliquaries from Spiral Abyss, and Artifact Strongbox: Gladiator’s Finale Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: Increases attack by 18%

Four equipped: When casting her elemental skill, if Shenhe has 15 or more energy, she loses 15 energy, and her normal/charged/plunging attack damage is increased by 50% for ten seconds. This effect will not trigger again during that duration Momiji-Dyed Court domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: Energy recharge, attack %

Goblet: Cryo damage bonus, attack %

Circlet: Attack, crit rate, crit damage

Sub-stats:

Attack %

Attack

Energy recharge

What are Genshin Impact Shenhe’s abilities?

Here’s a look at all of Genshin Impact Shenhe’s talents and abilities that massively help cryo units in battle:

Active skills:

Talents Effect Normal attack: Dawnstar Piercer Normal: Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes.

Charged: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact Elemental skill: Spring Spirit Summoning Press: R ushes forward together with Talisman Spirit, dealing cryo damage to opponents along the path

Hold: commands the Talisman Spirit to deal AoE cryo damage

Icy Quill: when normal, charged, and plunging attacks, elemental skills, and elemental bursts deal cryo damage to opponents, the damage dealt is increased based on Shenhe’s current attack. The Icy Quill’s effects will be cleared once its duration ends or after being triggered a certain number of times. When held rather than pressed, the Icy Quill’s effect lasts longer and can be triggered more times. When one cryo damage instance strikes multiple opponents, the effect is triggered multiple times based on the number of opponents hit. The number of times the effect is triggered is calculated independently for each party member with Icy Quill Elemental burst: Divine Maiden’s Deliverance Unleashes the power of the Talisman Spirit dealing AoE cryo damage. The Talisman Spirit creates a field that decreases the cryo resistance and physical resistance of opponents within it. It also deals periodic cryo damage to opponents within the field

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Deific Embrace (unlocked at ascension one) An active character within the field created by Divine Maiden’s Deliverance gains a 15% cryo damage bonus Spirit Communion Seal (unlocked at ascension four) After Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, she will grant all nearby party members the following effects:

Press: Elemental skill and elemental burst damage increased by 15% for ten seconds.

Hold: Normal, charged, and plunging attack damage increased by 15% for 15 seconds Precise Comings and Goings (unlocked automatically) Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition for 20 hours

What are Genshin Impact Shenhe’s constellations?

Here are all the bonuses you can get from leveling up Shenhe’s constellations. You can only ascend these by pulling her on her gacha banner more than once, so good luck!

Constellation Effect C1: Clarity of Heart Spring Spirit Summoning can be used one more time C2: Centered Spirit Divine Maiden’s Deliverance lasts for six seconds longer. Active characters within the skill’s field deal 15% increased cryo crit damage C3: Seclusion Increases the level of Spring Spirit Summoning by three. Maximum upgrade level 15 C4: Insight When characters under the effect of Icy Quill applied by Shenhe trigger its damage bonus effects, Shenhe will gain a Skyfrost Mantra Stack. When Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, she consumes all stacks of Skyfrost Mantra, increasing the damage of that Spring Spirit Summoning by 5% for each stack consumed. Max 50 stacks, stacks last for 60 seconds C5: Divine Attainment Increases the level of Divine Maiden’s Deliverance by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15 C6: Mystical Abandon When characters trigger Icy Quill’s effects using normal and charged attack damage, it does not count toward the trigger quota

What are Genshin Impact Shenhe’s ascension materials?

Shenhe needs the following materials to ascend and increase her level cap. You can farm the nectar from Whopperflowers, and find Qingxin flowers around the mountains in Liyue. For the Dragonheir’s fins, you’ll need to go against the Bathysmal Vishap bosses on Enkanomiya.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three qingxin flowers, three whopperflower nectar 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragments, two Dragonheir’s false fin, ten qingxin flowers, 15 whopperflower nectar 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragments, four Dragonheir’s false fin, 20 qingxin flowers, 12 shimmering nectar 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunks, eight Dragonheir’s false fin, 30 qingxin flowers, 18 shimmering nectar 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunks, 12 Dragonheir’s false fin, 45 qingxin flowers, 12 energy nectar 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstones, 20 Dragonheir’s false fin, 60 qingxin flowers, 24 energy nectar

What are Genshin Impact Shenhe’s talent materials?

As for Shenhe’s talent upgrades, she needs Prosperity talent books, available at the Taishan Mansion domain, as well as Hellfire Butterfly drops from the La Signora weekly boss fight.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six whopperflower nectar, three teachings of prosperity Three 17,500 Three shimmering nectar, two guides to prosperity Four 25,000 Four shimmering nectar, four guides to prosperity Five 30,000 Six shimmering nectar, six guides to prosperity Six 37,500 Nine shimmering nectar, nine guides to prosperity Seven 120,000 Four energy nectar, four philosophies of prosperity, one hellfire butterfly Eight 260,000 Six energy nectar, six philosophies of prosperity, one hellfire butterfly Nine 450,000 Nine energy nectar, 12 philosophies of prosperity, two hellfire butterflies Ten 700,000 12 energy nectar, 16 philosophies of prosperity, two hellfire butterflies, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Shenhe’s team comps?

Shenhe works best as a supporter for other cryo units like Ayaka and Ganyu. She’s flexible despite this and can be used in melt, reverse melt, freeze, and many more team types.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Shenhe Kazuha Ayaka Kokomi Shenhe Eula Raiden Bennett Shenhe Ganyu Xiangling Bennett Shenhe Wriothesley Kazuha Kokomi

And that’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Shenhe. For more Hoyoverse goodness, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and all the working Honkai Star Rail codes.