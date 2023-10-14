Genshin Impact Charlotte build, release date speculation, and more

Say cheese! Genshin Impact’s Charlotte is here from Fontaine to report on all the biggest scoops across Teyvat. With her trusty Kamera and monocle, she’s prepared to investigate even the smallest clues to find the truth for her readers. Keep reading to find out more about her build, element, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Charlotte.

Who is Genshin Impact’s Charlotte?

Charlotte is an energetic pink-haired journalist from Fontaine who first appeared in the Genshin Impact update livestream for 3.7. She writes for The Steambird newspaper and her work takes her all over Teyvat. Genshin Impact’s Traveler meets her when she’s covering the King of Invokations Grand Prix TCG tournament.

What is Genshin Impact Charlotte’s element?

Hoyoverse confirmed that Charlotte has a cryo vision.

When is Genshin Impact Charlotte’s release date?

Hoyoverse teased Charlotte as a playable character on the Genshin Impact Twitter account on September 25, two days before version 4.1’s release date. Based on previous releases, we’re pretty sure that Charlotte will be available in version 4.2.

