Genshin Impact Traveler hydro, dendro, geo, anemo, and electro builds

Genshin Impact’s Traveler is the general name given to the twin you choose – who otherwise canonically go by Aether and Lumine. Traveler can switch between anemo, geo, electro, and dendro elements by resonating with Statues of The Seven around the world map. In this Genshin Traveler guide we go over all of their skills, the best artifacts and weapons for each element, and more.
For help with other characters, take a look at our Genshin Impact’s Freminet and Genshin Impact’s Baizhu guides. If you want to wish for some brand new characters on the Genshin Impact next banner but are low on primogems, head over to our Genshin Impact codes list to line your wallets with some extra in-game currency.
Let’s dive into everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Traveler.
What’s the best Genshin Impact Traveler build?
With any elemental alignment, the Traveler always seems to excel the most in sub-dps support roles. They work as a great battery for their main element, especially in geo and dendro modes, and generally have kits geared towards elemental application and crowd control.
In most situations, they’re outdone by other characters who wield the same element, but they’re a great staple and easy to ascend due to materials being given to you or purchasable from each region’s gift shop. If you give them a bit of TLC, they can make a great budget DPS unit if you’re strapped for characters or just fancy a challenge.
What are the best Genshin Impact Traveler weapons?
The Skyward Blade is the best weapon for anemo, electro, and geo Traveler. You can also use Festering Desire as a replacement weapon. For dendro Traveler, Freedom-Sworn or Sacrificial Sword are your best options. To capitalize on hydro Traveler’s elemental damage, we recommend using Haran Tsukishiro Futsu.
|Weapon
|Effect
|How to obtain
|Skyward Blade
|Bonus stat: energy recharge
Skill: Critical hit rate is increased by 4%. Traveler gains Skypiercing Might when they use an elemental burst. This increases movement and attack speed by 10% and boosts the damage of normal and charged attacks by 20% for 12 seconds
|Gacha
|Festering Desire
|Bonus stat: energy recharge
Skill: Increases elemental skill damage by 16% and elemental skill critical hit rate by 6%
|The Chalk Prince and the Dragon Event
|Freedom-Sworn
|Bonus stat: elemental mastery
Skill: Increases damage by 10%. When you trigger elemental reactions, you gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s, even if said character is not on the field. When you possess two Sigils of Rebellion, both are consumed and all nearby party members obtain Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance for 12 seconds. Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance increases normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16%, and increases attack by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you can’t gain more Sigils of Rebellion for 20 seconds. Buffs of the same type don’t stack.
|Weapon event gacha
|Sacrificial Sword
|Bonus stat: energy recharge
Skill: After damaging an opponent with an elemental skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.
|Gacha
|Haran Tsukishiro Futsu
|Bonus stat: crit rate
Skill: Obtain 12% all elemental damage bonus. When other nearby party members use elemental skills, the Traveler gains one Wavespike stack. Max two stacks. This effect can trigger once every 0.3 seconds. When the Traveler uses an elemental skill, all stacks of Wavespike are consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval: each stack of Wavespike consumed increases normal attack damage by 20% for eight seconds
|Weapon event gacha
What are the best Genshin Impact Traveler artifacts?
We recommend using a full set of Viridescent Venerer items for the anemo Traveler and a full set of Noblesse Oblige for the geo Traveler. However, Noblesse Oblige is also a good second choice for an anemo build.
For electro Traveler, you should use Noblesse Oblige or Emblem of Severed Fate. The best pick for dendro Traveler is Deepwood Memories unless you have another dendro wielder on the team equipped with this set, in which case you should give Traveler Gilded Dreams.
Hydro Traveler benefits from boosts to their attack stat and their elemental damage bonus, so from our initial testing we recommend using a full set of Echoes of an Offering or pairing two Heart of Depth with two Shimenawa’s Reminiscence.
|Artifact set
|Effect
|How to obtain
|Viridescent Venerer
|Two equipped: anemo damage +15%
Two equipped: increases swirl damage by 60%, and decreases opponent’s elemental resistance to the element infused in the swirl by 40% for ten seconds
|Valley of Remembrance in Windwail Highland, near the Dawn Winery, Mondstadt
|Noblesse Oblige
|Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%
Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect cannot stack
|Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, Liyue, or from the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Strongbox
|Emblem of Severed Fate
|Two equipped: energy recharge +20%
Four equipped: increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way
|Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma
|Deepwood Memories
|Two equipped: dendro damage bonus +15%
Four equipped: after elemental skills or bursts hit opponents, the targets’ dendro resistance decreases by 30% for eight seconds. This effect can trigger even when the equipping character isn’t on the field (team-wide buff, doesn’t stack if more than one member of your party equips it)
|Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain in Avidya Forest, Sumeru
|Gilded Dreams
|Two equipped: elemental mastery +80
Four equipped: within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, the Traveler obtains buffs based on the elemental type of the other party members. Increases attack by 14% for each party member with the same elemental type as the Traveler, and increases elemental mastery by 50 for every party member with a different elemental type. Each of the aforementioned buffs count up to three characters. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, even when the Traveler isn’t on the field
|Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain in Avidya Forest, Sumeru
|Echoes of an Offering
|Two equipped: attack +18%
Four equipped: when normal attacks hit opponents, there’s a 36% chance for them to trigger Valley Rite, which increases normal attack damage by 70% of attack. This effect dispels 0.05 seconds after a normal attack deals damage. If a normal attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of the next normal attack triggering it increase by 20%. You can trigger Valley Rite once every 0.2 seconds
|Obtained from The Lost Valley domain in Fuao Vale, The Chasm
|Heart of Depth
|Two equipped: hydro damage +15%
Four equipped: increases normal and charged attack damage after using an elemental skill by 30% for 15 seconds
|Peak of Vindagnyr domain on Dragonspine, in Mondstadt
|Shimenawa’s Reminiscence
|Two equipped: attack +18%
Four equipped: when using an elemental skill with 15 or more energy, you lose 15 energy and gain 50% normal/charge/plunging attack damage for ten seconds. This effect won’t trigger again during that duration
|Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma
Artifact stat recommendations
Dendro Quicken main stats:
- Sands: Energy recharge or elemental mastery
- Goblet: Dendro damage bonus
- Circlet: Crit damage or crit rate
Dendro Quicken sub-stats:
- Energy recharge
- Crit rate/crit damage
- Elemental mastery
- Attack%
Dendro Hyperbloom/Burgeon main stats:
- Sands: Energy recharge or attack
- Goblet: Dendro damage bonus
- Circlet: Crit damage or crit rate
Dendro Hyperbloom/Burgeon sub-stats:
- Energy recharge
- Crit rate/crit damage
- Attack%
- Elemental mastery
Dendro Bloom main stats:
- Sands: Energy recharge or elemental mastery
- Goblet: Elemental mastery
- Circlet: Elemental mastery or crit rate
Dendro Bloom sub-stats:
- Energy recharge
- Elemental mastery
- Crit rate/crit damage
- Attack%
Anemo build main stats:
- Sands: Elemental mastery or attack%
- Goblet: Elemental mastery or anemo damage bonus
- Circlet: Elemental mastery or crit rate/damage
Anemo build sub-stats:
- Energy recharge
- Elemental mastery
- Attack%
- Crit rate/crit damage
- Attack
Geo build main stats:
- Sands: Attack% or energy recharge
- Goblet: Geo damage bonus
- Circlet: Crit
Geo build sub-stats:
- DPS: Crit, attack%, energy recharge, attack
- Support: Energy recharge, crit rate, attack%, attack, crit damage
Electro build main stats:
- Sands: Energy recharge
- Goblet: Electro damage bonus or elemental mastery
- Circlet: Crit rate if using Favonius Sword, otherwise elemental mastery
Electro build sub-stats:
- Energy recharge
- Crit rate/crit damage
- Elemental mastery
- Attack%
Hydro build main stats:
- Sands: Attack%
- Goblet: Hydro damage bonus
- Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage
Hydro build sub-stats:
- Attack%
- Hydro damage bonus
- Crit rate/crit damage
- HP%
What are the Genshin Impact Traveler’s skills?
Here are all of the Traveler’s skills for each element.
Anemo active skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Normal attack: Foreign Ironwind
|Normal: Performs five strikes
Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two powerful strikes
Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground
|Elemental skill: Palm Vortex
|Create a wind vortex that deals anemo damage to enemies in front of you. At the end of its path, the vortex explodes, dealing AoE anemo damage. The damage and AoE of Palm Vortex increase the longer you hold the button.
Elemental absorption: If the vortex comes in contact with hydro, pyro, cryo, or electro elements, it deals extra elemental damage of that type
|Elemental burst: Gust Surge
|Summon a tornado that pulls enemies in, dealing anemo damage.
Elemental absorption: If the tornado comes in contact with hydro, pyro, cryo, or electro elements, it deals extra elemental damage of that type
Anemo passive skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Slitting Wind
|The last hit of a normal attack combo triggers a wind blade that deals 60% of Traveler’s attack as AoE anemo damage
|Second Wind
|Any kills made by Palm Vortex regenerate 2% HP for five seconds. This can only occur once every five seconds
Geo active skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Normal attack: Foreign Rockblade
|Normal: Performs five strikes
Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two powerful strikes
Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground
|Elemental skill: Starfell Sword
|A meteorite emerges from the earth, dealing AoE geo damage. The meteorite is considered a geo construct, meaning you can climb it or use it to block enemy attacks. Hold the button down to adjust the meteorite’s position.
|Elemental burst: Wake of Earth
|A geo shockwave launches enemies and deals AoE geo damage. A stone wall appears at the edge of the shockwave and is considered a geo construct, meaning you can climb it or use it to block enemy attacks
Geo passive skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Shattered Darkrock
|Starfell Sword’s cooldown is reduced by two seconds
|Frenzied Rockslide
|The last hit of a normal attack combo triggers a collapse that deals 60% of Traveler’s attack as AoE geo damage
Electro active skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Normal attack: Foreign Thundershock
|Normal: Performs up to five rapid strikes
Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two powerful strikes
Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground
|Elemental skill: Lightning Blade
|Unleashes three swift thunder shadows that deal electro damage, leaving an Abundance Amulet behind after hitting an opponent. You can create two Abundance Amulets initially. Using this skill resets any Abundance Amulets that you generated. When a character is near an Abundance Amulet, they absorb it to restore elemental energy and increase energy recharge during the amulet’s duration
|Elemental burst: Bellowing Thunder
|Call the protection of lightning, knocking nearby opponents back and dealing electro damage to them. When your normal or charged attacks hit opponents, they call forth Falling Thunder, dealing electro damage. when Falling Thunder hits opponents, it regenerates energy for your active character. You can generate one instance of Falling Thunder every 0.5 seconds
Electro passive skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Thunderflash
|When another nearby character in the party obtains an Abundance Amulet created by Lightning Blade, Lightning Blade’s cooldown reduces by 1.5 seconds
|Resounding Roar
|Increases the energy recharge effect granted by Lightning Blade’s Abundance Amulet by 10% of the Traveler’s energy recharge
Dendro active skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Normal attack: Foreign Fieldcleaver
|Normal: Performs up to five rapid strikes
Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two powerful strikes
Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground
|Elemental skill: Razorgrass Blade
|With a flourish of your blade, unleash a spray of razor-sharp leaves before you, dealing dendro damage
|Elemental burst: Surgent Manifestation
|Calling upon the might of all the flora around you, create a Lea Lotus Lamp, which deals continuous dendro damage to opponents within its AoE
Dendro passive skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Verdant Overgrowth
|Lea Lotus Lamp obtains one level of Overflowing Lotuslight every second it’s on the field, increasing the elemental mastery of active characters within its AoE by six. Overflowing Lotuslight has a maximum of ten stacks
|Verdant Luxury
|Every point of elemental mastery the Traveler possesses increases the damage dealt by Razorgrass Blade by 0.15% and the damage dealt by Surgent Manifestation by 0.1%
Hydro active skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Normal attack: Foreign Stream
|Normal: Performs up to five rapid strikes
Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two rapid strikes
Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground
|Elemental skill: Aquacrest Saber
|Press: Sends a Torrent Surge forward that deals hydro damage to opponents it comes into contact with
Hold: Enter aiming mode and constantly fire off Dewdrops in the direction in which you are aiming, dealing hydro damage to opponents they hit.
When the skill ends, it will send a Torrent Surge forward that deals hydro damage to opponents it comes into contact with.
Suffusion: When holding the skill, if the Traveler’s HP is higher than 50%, the damage dealt by Dewdrops increases based on the Traveler’s max HP, and the Traveler loses a fixed amount of HP every second
Arkhe: Pneuma: At certain intervals, after using Torrent Surge, this skill will unleash a Spiritbreath Thorn that pierces opponents, dealing Pneuma-aligned hydro damage
|Elemental burst: Rising Waters
|Unleashes a slow-moving floating bubble that deals continuous hydro damage to nearby opponents
Hydro passive skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Spotless Waters
|After Dewdrop hits an opponent, generate a Sourcewater Droplet near the Traveler. If the Traveler picks it up, they will restore 7% HP.
You can create one Droplet in this way every second, and each use of Aquacrest Saber can create four Droplets at most
|Clear Waters
|If you have consumed HP via Suffusion while using the Hold Mode Aquacrest Saber, the Torrent Surge at the skill’s end deals bonus damage equal to 45% of the total HP the Traveler has consumed in this skill use via Suffusion.
The maximum damage bonus that you can gain this way is 5k
What are the Genshin Impact Traveler’s constellations?
As you can’t pull duplicates of the Traveler from gacha banners, you increase their constellations by completing main story quests and purchasing memories for the corresponding element.
Anemo constellations:
|Constellation
|Effect
|C1: Raging Vortex
|Palm Vortex pulls enemies in within a five-meter radius
|C2: Uprising Whirlwind
|Energy recharge is increased by 16%
|C3: Sweeping Gust
|Increases the level of Gust Surge by three, up to a maximum level of 15
|C4: Cherishing Breezes
|Damage taken while casting Palm Vortex is reduced by 10%
|C5: Vortex Stellaris
|Increases the level of Palm Vortex by three, up to a maximum level of 15
|C6: Intertwined Winds
|Any enemy that takes damage from Gust Surge has their anemo resistance decreased by 20%. If elemental absorption has occurred, the enemy’s resistance towards the corresponding element is decreased by 20% as well
Geo constellations:
|Constellation
|Effect
|C1: Invincible Stonewall
|Allies within the AoE of Wake of Earth get a 10% critical rate increase, and their resistance against interruption is also increased
|C2: Rockcore Meltdown
|If the meteorite created by Starfell Sword is destroyed, it will then explode, dealing AoE geo damage that is equal to the amount of damage dealt by Starfell Sword
|C3: Will of the Rock
|Increases the level of Wake of Earth by three, up to a maximum level of 15
|C4: Reaction Force
|The shockwave caused by Wake of Earth regenerates five energy for every enemy hit
|C5: Meteorite Impact
|Increases the level of Starfell Sword by three, up to a maximum level of 15
|C6: Everlasting Boulder
|The barrier created by Wake of Earth lasts for an extra five seconds. The meteorite created by Starfell Sword lasts for an extra ten seconds
Electro constellations:
|Constellation
|Effect
|C1: Spring Thunder of Fertility
|The number of Abundance Amulets that can be generated using Lightning Blade increases to three
|C2: Violent Vehemence
|When Falling Thunder hits an opponent, it decreases their electro resistance by 15% for eight seconds
|C3: Distant Crackling
|Increases the level of Bellowing Thunder by three, up to a maximum level of 15
|C4: Fickle Cloudstrike
|When a character obtains Abundance Amulets generated by Lightning Blade, if this character’s Energy is less than 35%, the energy restored by the Abundance Amulets increases by 100%
|C5: Clamor in the Wilds
|Increases the level of Lightning Blade by three, up to a maximum level of 15
|C6: World-shaker
|Every two Falling Thunder attacks triggered by Bellowing Thunder greatly increase the damage dealt by the next Falling Thunder, which deals 200% of its original damage and restores an additional one energy to the current character
Dendro constellations:
|Constellation
|Effect
|C1: Parasitic Creeper
|After Razorgrass Blade hits an opponent, it regenerates 3.5 energy for the Traveler
|C2: Green Resilience
|Lea Lotus Lamp’s duration increases by three seconds
|C3: Whirling Weeds
|Increases the level of Razorgrass Blade by three, up to a maximum level of 15
|C4: Treacle Grass
|After the Lea Lotus Lamp triggers a Lotuslight Transfiguration, it obtains five stacks of the Overflowing Lotuslight effect from the Passive Talent “Verdant Overgrowth.” You must have unlocked this Passive Talent first.
|C5: Veridian Transience
|Increases the level of Surgent Manifestation by three, up to a maximum level of 15
|C6: Withering Aggregation
|The dendro damage bonus of the character under the effect of Overflowing Lotuslight as created by the Lea Lotus Lamp increases by 12%. If the lamp has experienced a Lotuslight Transfiguration previously, the character also gains 12% damage bonus for the corresponding element.
Hydro constellations:
|Constellation
|Effect
|C1: Swelling Lake
|Picking up a Sourcewater Droplet restores two energy to the Traveler. Requires the Passive Talent “Spotless Waters”
|C2: Trickling Purity
|The movement speed of Rising Waters’ bubble is decreased by 30%, and its duration increased by three seconds
|C3: Turbulent Ripples
|Increases the level of Aquacrest Saber by three, up to a maximum level of 15
|C4: Pouring Descent
|When using Aquacrest Saber, an Aquacrest Aegis that can absorb 10% of the Traveler’s max HP in damage is created and will absorb hydro damage with 250% effectiveness. It will persist until the Traveler finishes using the skill.
Once every two seconds, after a Dewdrop hits an opponent, if the Traveler is being protected by Aquacrest Aegis, the damage absorption of the Aegis will be restored to 10% of the Traveler’s max HP. If the Traveler is not presently being protected by an Aegis, one will be redeployed
|C5: Churning Whirlpool
|Increases the level of Rising Waters by three, up to a maximum level of 15
|C6: Tides of Justice
|When the Traveler picks up a Sourcewater Droplet, they restore HP to the nearest party member with the lowest HP percentage remaining based on 6% of their max HP
What are the Genshin Impact Traveler’s ascension materials?
Luckily, you only need to level the Traveler once, and changing elements doesn’t affect their level. Here’s every item you need in order to fully ascend them.
|Required level
|Mora
|Materials
|20
|20k
|One brilliant diamond sliver, three windwheel aster, three damaged mask
|40
|40k
|Three brilliant diamond fragment, ten windwheel aster, 15 damaged mask
|50
|60k
|Six brilliant diamond fragment, 20 windwheel aster, 12 stained mask
|60
|80k
|Three brilliant diamond chunk, 30 windwheel aster, 18 stained mask
|70
|100k
|Six brilliant diamond chunk, 45 windwheel aster, 12 ominous mask
|80
|120k
|Six brilliant diamond gemstone, 60 windwheel aster, 24 ominous mask
What are the Genshin Impact Traveler’s talent materials?
The Traveler requires different talent level-up materials for each of their different elemental builds, so it’s best to decide which element you like for them best and focus on triple-crowning that one first.
Anemo talent materials:
|Talent level
|Mora
|Materials
|Two
|12.5k
|Six divining scroll, three teachings of freedom
|Three
|17.5k
|Three sealed scroll, two guide to resistance
|Four
|25k
|Four sealed scroll, four guide to ballad
|Five
|30k
|Six sealed scroll, six guide to freedom
|Six
|37.5k
|Nine sealed scroll, nine guide to resistance
|Seven
|120k
|Four forbidden curse scroll, four philosophies of ballad, one Dvalin’s sigh
|Eight
|260k
|Six forbidden curse scroll, six philosophies of freedom, one Dvalin’s sigh
|Nine
|450k
|Nine forbidden curse scroll, 12 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s sigh
|Ten
|700k
|12 forbidden curse scroll, 16 philosophies of ballad, two Dvalin’s sigh, one crown of insight
Geo talent materials:
The Geo Traveler’s talent materials are the same as Anemo for their normal attack, but they change to these for the elemental skill and elemental burst:
|Talent level
|Mora
|Materials
|Two
|12.5k
|Six firm arrowhead, three teachings of prosperity
|Three
|17.5k
|Three sharp arrowhead, two guide to diligence
|Four
|25k
|Four sharp arrowhead, four guide to gold
|Five
|30k
|Six sharp arrowhead, six guide to prosperity
|Six
|37.5k
|Nine sharp arrowhead, nine guide to diligence
|Seven
|120k
|Four weathered arrowhead, four philosophies of gold, one tail of Boreas
|Eight
|260k
|Six weathered arrowhead, six philosophies of prosperity, one tail of Boreas
|Nine
|450k
|Nine weathered arrowhead, 12 philosophies of diligence, two tail of Boreas
|Ten
|700k
|12 weathered arrowhead, 16 philosophies of gold, two tail of Boreas, one crown of insight
Electro talent materials:
|Talent level
|Mora
|Materials
|Two
|12.5k
|Six old handguard, three Teachings of transience
|Three
|17.5k
|Three Kageuchi handguard, two guide to elegance
|Four
|25k
|Four Kageuchi handguard, four guide to light
|Five
|30k
|Six Kageuchi handguard, six guide to transience
|Six
|37.5k
|Nine Kageuchi handguard, nine guide to elegance
|Seven
|120k
|Four famed handguard, four philosophies of light, one Dragon Lord’s crown
|Eight
|260k
|Six famed handguard, six philosophies of transience, one Dragon Lord’s crown
|Nine
|450k
|Nine famed handguard, 12 philosophies of elegance, two Dragon Lord’s crown
|Ten
|700k
|12 famed handguard, 16 philosophies of light, two Dragon Lord’s crown, one crown of insight
Dendro talent materials:
|Talent level
|Mora
|Materials
|Two
|12.5k
|Six fungal spores, three teachings of admonition
|Three
|17.5k
|Three luminescent pollen, two guide to ingenuity
|Four
|25k
|Four luminescent pollen, four guide to praxis
|Five
|30k
|Six luminescent pollen, six guide to admonition
|Six
|37.5k
|Nine luminescent pollen, nine guide to ingenuity
|Seven
|120k
|Four crystalline cyst dust, four philosophies of praxis, one mudra of the malefic general
|Eight
|260k
|Six crystalline cyst dust, six philosophies of admonition, one mudra of the malefic general
|Nine
|450k
|Nine crystalline cyst dust, 12 philosophies of ingenuity, two mudra of the malefic general
|Ten
|700k
|12 crystalline cyst dust, 16 philosophies of praxis, two mudra of the malefic general, one crown of insight
Hydro talent materials:
|Talent level
|Mora
|Materials
|Two
|12.5k
|Six transoceanic pearl, three teachings of equity
|Three
|17.5k
|Three transoceanic chunk, two guide to justice
|Four
|25k
|Four transoceanic chunk, four guide to order
|Five
|30k
|Six transoceanic chunk, six guide to equity
|Six
|37.5k
|Nine transoceanic chunk, nine guide to justice
|Seven
|120k
|Four xenochromatic crystal, four philosophies of order, one worldspan fern
|Eight
|260k
|Six xenochromatic crystal, six philosophies of equity, one worldspan fern
|Nine
|450k
|Nine xenochromatic crystal, 12 philosophies of justice, two worldspan fern
|Ten
|700k
|12 xenochromatic crystal, 16 philosophies of order, two worldspan fern, one crown of insight
What are the best Genshin Impact Traveler team comps?
As we mentioned earlier, the Traveler works best as a sub-DPS support unit regardless of their elemental alignment. They’re outclassed by a lot of other characters, but if you’re in a pinch you can always rely on them to fill a team slot.
Here’s an example of a strong Traveler team comp for each element:
|First character slot
|Second character slot
|Third character slot
|Fourth character slot
|Anemo Traveler
|Childe
|Xiangling
|Barbara
|Geo Traveler
|Itto
|Gorou
|Zhongli
|Electro Traveler
|Fischl
|Eula
|Diona
|Dendro Traveler
|Kuki Shinobu
|Raiden Shogun
|Sucrose
|Hydro Traveler
|Hu Tao
|Yun Jin
|Zhongli
There you have it, everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Traveler. If you want to explore the universe beyond Teyvat, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes guide. We’ve also got build guides for Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya, Honkai Star Rail’s Luka, and Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer.