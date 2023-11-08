Genshin Impact Traveler hydro, dendro, geo, anemo, and electro builds

Genshin Impact’s Traveler is the general name given to the twin you choose – who otherwise canonically go by Aether and Lumine. Traveler can switch between anemo, geo, electro, and dendro elements by resonating with Statues of The Seven around the world map. In this Genshin Traveler guide we go over all of their skills, the best artifacts and weapons for each element, and more.

For help with other characters, take a look at our Genshin Impact’s Freminet and Genshin Impact’s Baizhu guides. If you want to wish for some brand new characters on the Genshin Impact next banner but are low on primogems, head over to our Genshin Impact codes list to line your wallets with some extra in-game currency.

Let’s dive into everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Traveler.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Traveler build?

With any elemental alignment, the Traveler always seems to excel the most in sub-dps support roles. They work as a great battery for their main element, especially in geo and dendro modes, and generally have kits geared towards elemental application and crowd control.

In most situations, they’re outdone by other characters who wield the same element, but they’re a great staple and easy to ascend due to materials being given to you or purchasable from each region’s gift shop. If you give them a bit of TLC, they can make a great budget DPS unit if you’re strapped for characters or just fancy a challenge.

What are the best Genshin Impact Traveler weapons?

The Skyward Blade is the best weapon for anemo, electro, and geo Traveler. You can also use Festering Desire as a replacement weapon. For dendro Traveler, Freedom-Sworn or Sacrificial Sword are your best options. To capitalize on hydro Traveler’s elemental damage, we recommend using Haran Tsukishiro Futsu.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Skyward Blade Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: Critical hit rate is increased by 4%. Traveler gains Skypiercing Might when they use an elemental burst. This increases movement and attack speed by 10% and boosts the damage of normal and charged attacks by 20% for 12 seconds Gacha Festering Desire Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: Increases elemental skill damage by 16% and elemental skill critical hit rate by 6% The Chalk Prince and the Dragon Event Freedom-Sworn Bonus stat: elemental mastery

Skill: Increases damage by 10%. When you trigger elemental reactions, you gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s, even if said character is not on the field. When you possess two Sigils of Rebellion, both are consumed and all nearby party members obtain Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance for 12 seconds. Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance increases normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16%, and increases attack by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you can’t gain more Sigils of Rebellion for 20 seconds. Buffs of the same type don’t stack. Weapon event gacha Sacrificial Sword Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: After damaging an opponent with an elemental skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. Gacha Haran Tsukishiro Futsu Bonus stat: crit rate

Skill: Obtain 12% all elemental damage bonus. When other nearby party members use elemental skills, the Traveler gains one Wavespike stack. Max two stacks. This effect can trigger once every 0.3 seconds. When the Traveler uses an elemental skill, all stacks of Wavespike are consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval: each stack of Wavespike consumed increases normal attack damage by 20% for eight seconds Weapon event gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Traveler artifacts?

We recommend using a full set of Viridescent Venerer items for the anemo Traveler and a full set of Noblesse Oblige for the geo Traveler. However, Noblesse Oblige is also a good second choice for an anemo build.

For electro Traveler, you should use Noblesse Oblige or Emblem of Severed Fate. The best pick for dendro Traveler is Deepwood Memories unless you have another dendro wielder on the team equipped with this set, in which case you should give Traveler Gilded Dreams.

Hydro Traveler benefits from boosts to their attack stat and their elemental damage bonus, so from our initial testing we recommend using a full set of Echoes of an Offering or pairing two Heart of Depth with two Shimenawa’s Reminiscence.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Viridescent Venerer Two equipped: anemo damage +15%

Two equipped: increases swirl damage by 60%, and decreases opponent’s elemental resistance to the element infused in the swirl by 40% for ten seconds Valley of Remembrance in Windwail Highland, near the Dawn Winery, Mondstadt Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, Liyue, or from the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Strongbox Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma Deepwood Memories Two equipped: dendro damage bonus +15%

Four equipped: after elemental skills or bursts hit opponents, the targets’ dendro resistance decreases by 30% for eight seconds. This effect can trigger even when the equipping character isn’t on the field (team-wide buff, doesn’t stack if more than one member of your party equips it) Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain in Avidya Forest, Sumeru Gilded Dreams Two equipped: elemental mastery +80

Four equipped: within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, the Traveler obtains buffs based on the elemental type of the other party members. Increases attack by 14% for each party member with the same elemental type as the Traveler, and increases elemental mastery by 50 for every party member with a different elemental type. Each of the aforementioned buffs count up to three characters. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, even when the Traveler isn’t on the field Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain in Avidya Forest, Sumeru Echoes of an Offering Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: when normal attacks hit opponents, there’s a 36% chance for them to trigger Valley Rite, which increases normal attack damage by 70% of attack. This effect dispels 0.05 seconds after a normal attack deals damage. If a normal attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of the next normal attack triggering it increase by 20%. You can trigger Valley Rite once every 0.2 seconds Obtained from The Lost Valley domain in Fuao Vale, The Chasm Heart of Depth Two equipped: hydro damage +15%

Four equipped: increases normal and charged attack damage after using an elemental skill by 30% for 15 seconds Peak of Vindagnyr domain on Dragonspine, in Mondstadt Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: when using an elemental skill with 15 or more energy, you lose 15 energy and gain 50% normal/charge/plunging attack damage for ten seconds. This effect won’t trigger again during that duration Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma

Artifact stat recommendations

Dendro Quicken main stats:

Sands: Energy recharge or elemental mastery

Energy recharge or elemental mastery Goblet: Dendro damage bonus

Dendro damage bonus Circlet: Crit damage or crit rate

Dendro Quicken sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Crit rate/crit damage

Elemental mastery

Attack%

Dendro Hyperbloom/Burgeon main stats:

Sands: Energy recharge or attack

Energy recharge or attack Goblet: Dendro damage bonus

Dendro damage bonus Circlet: Crit damage or crit rate

Dendro Hyperbloom/Burgeon sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Crit rate/crit damage

Attack%

Elemental mastery

Dendro Bloom main stats:

Sands: Energy recharge or elemental mastery

Energy recharge or elemental mastery Goblet: Elemental mastery

Elemental mastery Circlet: Elemental mastery or crit rate

Dendro Bloom sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Elemental mastery

Crit rate/crit damage

Attack%

Anemo build main stats:

Sands: Elemental mastery or attack%

Elemental mastery or attack% Goblet: Elemental mastery or anemo damage bonus

Elemental mastery or anemo damage bonus Circlet: Elemental mastery or crit rate/damage

Anemo build sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Elemental mastery

Attack%

Crit rate/crit damage

Attack

Geo build main stats:

Sands: Attack% or energy recharge

Attack% or energy recharge Goblet: Geo damage bonus

Geo damage bonus Circlet: Crit

Geo build sub-stats:

DPS: Crit, attack%, energy recharge, attack

Crit, attack%, energy recharge, attack Support: Energy recharge, crit rate, attack%, attack, crit damage

Electro build main stats:

Sands: Energy recharge

Energy recharge Goblet: Electro damage bonus or elemental mastery

Electro damage bonus or elemental mastery Circlet: Crit rate if using Favonius Sword, otherwise elemental mastery

Electro build sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Crit rate/crit damage

Elemental mastery

Attack%

Hydro build main stats:

Sands: Attack%

Attack% Goblet: Hydro damage bonus

Hydro damage bonus Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage

Hydro build sub-stats:

Attack%

Hydro damage bonus

Crit rate/crit damage

HP%

What are the Genshin Impact Traveler’s skills?

Here are all of the Traveler’s skills for each element.

Anemo active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Foreign Ironwind Normal: Performs five strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two powerful strikes

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground

Elemental skill: Palm Vortex Create a wind vortex that deals anemo damage to enemies in front of you. At the end of its path, the vortex explodes, dealing AoE anemo damage. The damage and AoE of Palm Vortex increase the longer you hold the button.

Elemental absorption: If the vortex comes in contact with hydro, pyro, cryo, or electro elements, it deals extra elemental damage of that type Elemental burst: Gust Surge Summon a tornado that pulls enemies in, dealing anemo damage.

Elemental absorption: If the tornado comes in contact with hydro, pyro, cryo, or electro elements, it deals extra elemental damage of that type

Anemo passive skills:

Skill Effect Slitting Wind The last hit of a normal attack combo triggers a wind blade that deals 60% of Traveler’s attack as AoE anemo damage Second Wind Any kills made by Palm Vortex regenerate 2% HP for five seconds. This can only occur once every five seconds

Geo active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Foreign Rockblade Normal: Performs five strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two powerful strikes

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground Elemental skill: Starfell Sword A meteorite emerges from the earth, dealing AoE geo damage. The meteorite is considered a geo construct, meaning you can climb it or use it to block enemy attacks. Hold the button down to adjust the meteorite’s position. Elemental burst: Wake of Earth A geo shockwave launches enemies and deals AoE geo damage. A stone wall appears at the edge of the shockwave and is considered a geo construct, meaning you can climb it or use it to block enemy attacks

Geo passive skills:

Skill Effect Shattered Darkrock Starfell Sword’s cooldown is reduced by two seconds Frenzied Rockslide The last hit of a normal attack combo triggers a collapse that deals 60% of Traveler’s attack as AoE geo damage

Electro active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Foreign Thundershock Normal: Performs up to five rapid strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two powerful strikes

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground Elemental skill: Lightning Blade Unleashes three swift thunder shadows that deal electro damage, leaving an Abundance Amulet behind after hitting an opponent. You can create two Abundance Amulets initially. Using this skill resets any Abundance Amulets that you generated. When a character is near an Abundance Amulet, they absorb it to restore elemental energy and increase energy recharge during the amulet’s duration Elemental burst: Bellowing Thunder Call the protection of lightning, knocking nearby opponents back and dealing electro damage to them. When your normal or charged attacks hit opponents, they call forth Falling Thunder, dealing electro damage. when Falling Thunder hits opponents, it regenerates energy for your active character. You can generate one instance of Falling Thunder every 0.5 seconds

Electro passive skills:

Skill Effect Thunderflash When another nearby character in the party obtains an Abundance Amulet created by Lightning Blade, Lightning Blade’s cooldown reduces by 1.5 seconds Resounding Roar Increases the energy recharge effect granted by Lightning Blade’s Abundance Amulet by 10% of the Traveler’s energy recharge

Dendro active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Foreign Fieldcleaver Normal: Performs up to five rapid strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two powerful strikes

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground Elemental skill: Razorgrass Blade With a flourish of your blade, unleash a spray of razor-sharp leaves before you, dealing dendro damage Elemental burst: Surgent Manifestation Calling upon the might of all the flora around you, create a Lea Lotus Lamp, which deals continuous dendro damage to opponents within its AoE

Dendro passive skills:

Skill Effect Verdant Overgrowth Lea Lotus Lamp obtains one level of Overflowing Lotuslight every second it’s on the field, increasing the elemental mastery of active characters within its AoE by six. Overflowing Lotuslight has a maximum of ten stacks Verdant Luxury Every point of elemental mastery the Traveler possesses increases the damage dealt by Razorgrass Blade by 0.15% and the damage dealt by Surgent Manifestation by 0.1%

Hydro active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Foreign Stream Normal: Performs up to five rapid strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to perform two rapid strikes

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact with the ground Elemental skill: Aquacrest Saber Press: Sends a Torrent Surge forward that deals hydro damage to opponents it comes into contact with

Hold: Enter aiming mode and constantly fire off Dewdrops in the direction in which you are aiming, dealing hydro damage to opponents they hit.

When the skill ends, it will send a Torrent Surge forward that deals hydro damage to opponents it comes into contact with.

Suffusion: When holding the skill, if the Traveler’s HP is higher than 50%, the damage dealt by Dewdrops increases based on the Traveler’s max HP, and the Traveler loses a fixed amount of HP every second

Arkhe: Pneuma: At certain intervals, after using Torrent Surge, this skill will unleash a Spiritbreath Thorn that pierces opponents, dealing Pneuma-aligned hydro damage Elemental burst: Rising Waters Unleashes a slow-moving floating bubble that deals continuous hydro damage to nearby opponents

Hydro passive skills:

Skill Effect Spotless Waters After Dewdrop hits an opponent, generate a Sourcewater Droplet near the Traveler. If the Traveler picks it up, they will restore 7% HP.

You can create one Droplet in this way every second, and each use of Aquacrest Saber can create four Droplets at most Clear Waters If you have consumed HP via Suffusion while using the Hold Mode Aquacrest Saber, the Torrent Surge at the skill’s end deals bonus damage equal to 45% of the total HP the Traveler has consumed in this skill use via Suffusion.

The maximum damage bonus that you can gain this way is 5k

What are the Genshin Impact Traveler’s constellations?

As you can’t pull duplicates of the Traveler from gacha banners, you increase their constellations by completing main story quests and purchasing memories for the corresponding element.

Anemo constellations:

Constellation Effect C1: Raging Vortex Palm Vortex pulls enemies in within a five-meter radius C2: Uprising Whirlwind Energy recharge is increased by 16% C3: Sweeping Gust Increases the level of Gust Surge by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C4: Cherishing Breezes Damage taken while casting Palm Vortex is reduced by 10% C5: Vortex Stellaris Increases the level of Palm Vortex by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C6: Intertwined Winds Any enemy that takes damage from Gust Surge has their anemo resistance decreased by 20%. If elemental absorption has occurred, the enemy’s resistance towards the corresponding element is decreased by 20% as well

Geo constellations:

Constellation Effect C1: Invincible Stonewall Allies within the AoE of Wake of Earth get a 10% critical rate increase, and their resistance against interruption is also increased C2: Rockcore Meltdown If the meteorite created by Starfell Sword is destroyed, it will then explode, dealing AoE geo damage that is equal to the amount of damage dealt by Starfell Sword C3: Will of the Rock Increases the level of Wake of Earth by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C4: Reaction Force The shockwave caused by Wake of Earth regenerates five energy for every enemy hit C5: Meteorite Impact Increases the level of Starfell Sword by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C6: Everlasting Boulder The barrier created by Wake of Earth lasts for an extra five seconds. The meteorite created by Starfell Sword lasts for an extra ten seconds

Electro constellations:

Constellation Effect C1: Spring Thunder of Fertility The number of Abundance Amulets that can be generated using Lightning Blade increases to three C2: Violent Vehemence When Falling Thunder hits an opponent, it decreases their electro resistance by 15% for eight seconds C3: Distant Crackling Increases the level of Bellowing Thunder by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C4: Fickle Cloudstrike When a character obtains Abundance Amulets generated by Lightning Blade, if this character’s Energy is less than 35%, the energy restored by the Abundance Amulets increases by 100% C5: Clamor in the Wilds Increases the level of Lightning Blade by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C6: World-shaker Every two Falling Thunder attacks triggered by Bellowing Thunder greatly increase the damage dealt by the next Falling Thunder, which deals 200% of its original damage and restores an additional one energy to the current character

Dendro constellations:

Constellation Effect C1: Parasitic Creeper After Razorgrass Blade hits an opponent, it regenerates 3.5 energy for the Traveler C2: Green Resilience Lea Lotus Lamp’s duration increases by three seconds C3: Whirling Weeds Increases the level of Razorgrass Blade by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C4: Treacle Grass After the Lea Lotus Lamp triggers a Lotuslight Transfiguration, it obtains five stacks of the Overflowing Lotuslight effect from the Passive Talent “Verdant Overgrowth.” You must have unlocked this Passive Talent first. C5: Veridian Transience Increases the level of Surgent Manifestation by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C6: Withering Aggregation The dendro damage bonus of the character under the effect of Overflowing Lotuslight as created by the Lea Lotus Lamp increases by 12%. If the lamp has experienced a Lotuslight Transfiguration previously, the character also gains 12% damage bonus for the corresponding element.

Hydro constellations:

Constellation Effect C1: Swelling Lake Picking up a Sourcewater Droplet restores two energy to the Traveler. Requires the Passive Talent “Spotless Waters” C2: Trickling Purity The movement speed of Rising Waters’ bubble is decreased by 30%, and its duration increased by three seconds C3: Turbulent Ripples Increases the level of Aquacrest Saber by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C4: Pouring Descent When using Aquacrest Saber, an Aquacrest Aegis that can absorb 10% of the Traveler’s max HP in damage is created and will absorb hydro damage with 250% effectiveness. It will persist until the Traveler finishes using the skill.

Once every two seconds, after a Dewdrop hits an opponent, if the Traveler is being protected by Aquacrest Aegis, the damage absorption of the Aegis will be restored to 10% of the Traveler’s max HP. If the Traveler is not presently being protected by an Aegis, one will be redeployed C5: Churning Whirlpool Increases the level of Rising Waters by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C6: Tides of Justice When the Traveler picks up a Sourcewater Droplet, they restore HP to the nearest party member with the lowest HP percentage remaining based on 6% of their max HP

What are the Genshin Impact Traveler’s ascension materials?

Luckily, you only need to level the Traveler once, and changing elements doesn’t affect their level. Here’s every item you need in order to fully ascend them.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One brilliant diamond sliver, three windwheel aster, three damaged mask 40 40k Three brilliant diamond fragment, ten windwheel aster, 15 damaged mask 50 60k Six brilliant diamond fragment, 20 windwheel aster, 12 stained mask 60 80k Three brilliant diamond chunk, 30 windwheel aster, 18 stained mask 70 100k Six brilliant diamond chunk, 45 windwheel aster, 12 ominous mask 80 120k Six brilliant diamond gemstone, 60 windwheel aster, 24 ominous mask

What are the Genshin Impact Traveler’s talent materials?

The Traveler requires different talent level-up materials for each of their different elemental builds, so it’s best to decide which element you like for them best and focus on triple-crowning that one first.

Anemo talent materials:

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six divining scroll, three teachings of freedom Three 17.5k Three sealed scroll, two guide to resistance Four 25k Four sealed scroll, four guide to ballad Five 30k Six sealed scroll, six guide to freedom Six 37.5k Nine sealed scroll, nine guide to resistance Seven 120k Four forbidden curse scroll, four philosophies of ballad, one Dvalin’s sigh Eight 260k Six forbidden curse scroll, six philosophies of freedom, one Dvalin’s sigh Nine 450k Nine forbidden curse scroll, 12 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s sigh Ten 700k 12 forbidden curse scroll, 16 philosophies of ballad, two Dvalin’s sigh, one crown of insight

Geo talent materials:

The Geo Traveler’s talent materials are the same as Anemo for their normal attack, but they change to these for the elemental skill and elemental burst:

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six firm arrowhead, three teachings of prosperity Three 17.5k Three sharp arrowhead, two guide to diligence Four 25k Four sharp arrowhead, four guide to gold Five 30k Six sharp arrowhead, six guide to prosperity Six 37.5k Nine sharp arrowhead, nine guide to diligence Seven 120k Four weathered arrowhead, four philosophies of gold, one tail of Boreas Eight 260k Six weathered arrowhead, six philosophies of prosperity, one tail of Boreas Nine 450k Nine weathered arrowhead, 12 philosophies of diligence, two tail of Boreas Ten 700k 12 weathered arrowhead, 16 philosophies of gold, two tail of Boreas, one crown of insight

Electro talent materials:

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six old handguard, three Teachings of transience Three 17.5k Three Kageuchi handguard, two guide to elegance Four 25k Four Kageuchi handguard, four guide to light Five 30k Six Kageuchi handguard, six guide to transience Six 37.5k Nine Kageuchi handguard, nine guide to elegance Seven 120k Four famed handguard, four philosophies of light, one Dragon Lord’s crown Eight 260k Six famed handguard, six philosophies of transience, one Dragon Lord’s crown Nine 450k Nine famed handguard, 12 philosophies of elegance, two Dragon Lord’s crown Ten 700k 12 famed handguard, 16 philosophies of light, two Dragon Lord’s crown, one crown of insight

Dendro talent materials:

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six fungal spores, three teachings of admonition Three 17.5k Three luminescent pollen, two guide to ingenuity Four 25k Four luminescent pollen, four guide to praxis Five 30k Six luminescent pollen, six guide to admonition Six 37.5k Nine luminescent pollen, nine guide to ingenuity Seven 120k Four crystalline cyst dust, four philosophies of praxis, one mudra of the malefic general Eight 260k Six crystalline cyst dust, six philosophies of admonition, one mudra of the malefic general Nine 450k Nine crystalline cyst dust, 12 philosophies of ingenuity, two mudra of the malefic general Ten 700k 12 crystalline cyst dust, 16 philosophies of praxis, two mudra of the malefic general, one crown of insight

Hydro talent materials:

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six transoceanic pearl, three teachings of equity Three 17.5k Three transoceanic chunk, two guide to justice Four 25k Four transoceanic chunk, four guide to order Five 30k Six transoceanic chunk, six guide to equity Six 37.5k Nine transoceanic chunk, nine guide to justice Seven 120k Four xenochromatic crystal, four philosophies of order, one worldspan fern Eight 260k Six xenochromatic crystal, six philosophies of equity, one worldspan fern Nine 450k Nine xenochromatic crystal, 12 philosophies of justice, two worldspan fern Ten 700k 12 xenochromatic crystal, 16 philosophies of order, two worldspan fern, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Traveler team comps?

As we mentioned earlier, the Traveler works best as a sub-DPS support unit regardless of their elemental alignment. They’re outclassed by a lot of other characters, but if you’re in a pinch you can always rely on them to fill a team slot.

Here’s an example of a strong Traveler team comp for each element:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Anemo Traveler Childe Xiangling Barbara Geo Traveler Itto Gorou Zhongli Electro Traveler Fischl Eula Diona Dendro Traveler Kuki Shinobu Raiden Shogun Sucrose Hydro Traveler Hu Tao Yun Jin Zhongli

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Traveler. If you want to explore the universe beyond Teyvat, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes guide. We’ve also got build guides for Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya, Honkai Star Rail’s Luka, and Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer.