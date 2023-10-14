Genshin Impact’s Xingqiu has always wanted to be a hero, and he’s known for his love of fictional books, which inspired him from a young age to be chivalrous and a little eccentric. If you want to help him become the hero he’s always dreamt of being, our Genshin Xingqiu build guide is the perfect place for you, diving into his skills, constellations, best weapons and artifacts, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Xingqiu build?

Xingqiu is an extremely useful four-star character that has become a staple in many of the top ‘National’ team comps. He has the most consistent hydro application on single-target enemies in the game, and some AoE capabilities, allowing him to enable reactions. He deals some of the highest single-target damage off-field, provides a large survivability boost to his team, can self-sustain, and is affordable to build. He doesn’t rely on constellations, but they do offer brilliant bonuses, especially at C6, and is highly sought-after for many Abyss teams.

On the downside, he is energy-hungry with a high burst cost of 80, his cooldowns are quite long, he mostly specializes in single-target damage meaning he isn’t always the best against large groups, and his hydro self-application can be problematic at times. However, with his amazing flexibility in team comps, brilliant support capabilities, and great hydro application, this four-star champ can give plenty of five-stars a run for their money.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Xinqiu weapon?

When it comes to choosing Xingqiu’s weapon, the best-performing option relies heavily on what constellation you have him at. Check out the super handy graph on the Keqingmains Xingqiu guide for more info.

Generally, Primordial Jade Cutter is the best offensive option for Xingqiu. With a full set of Emblem of Severed Fate artifacts and 240% energy recharge, it outperforms all other options regardless of your constellation level. Skyward Blade is also a great option for Xingqiu at any constellation level due to its comfortable energy recharge substat, high base attack, and useful crit rate buff through its skill. Plus, it’s a far more accessible five-star than Primordial Jade Cutter, and less highly contested among other sword wielders.

Sacrificial Sword is Xingqiu’s best four-star option, due to its energy recharge substat and handy passive which gives you room to farm for more offensive artifact stats.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Primordial Jade Cutter Bonus effect: crit rate

Skill: increases HP by 20%. Also provides an attack bonus based on 1.2% of Xingqiu’s max HP

Weapon event gacha Sacrificial Sword Bonus effect: energy recharge

Skill: after an opponent is damaged by an elemental skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. This can only occur once every 30 seconds Gacha Skyward Blade Bonus effect: energy recharge

Skill: crit rate increases by 4%. Xingqiu gains Skypiercing Might when he uses his elemental burst. This increases movement and attack speed by 10% and boosts the damage of normal and charged attacks by 20% for 12 seconds Gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Xingqiu artifacts?

We recommend using a full set of Emblem of Servered Fate or Noblesse Oblige for Xingqiu to focus on increasing the impact of his elemental burst. Alternatively, you can use Heart of Depth to buff his hydro attack.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, or from the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Strongbox Heart of Depth Two equipped: hydro damage +15%

Four equipped: increases normal and charged attack damage after using an elemental skill by 30% for 15 seconds Peak of Vindagnyr domain on Dragonspine, in Mondstadt, or from the Heart of Depth Artifact Strongbox The Exile Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: elemental bursts regenerate two energy for all party members, excluding Xingqiu, every two seconds for six seconds Chests, enemy drops, quest rewards

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: Energy recharge or attack%

Energy recharge or attack% Goblet: Hydro damage bonus

Hydro damage bonus Circlet: Crit rate, crit damage, or attack%

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Attack%

Crit rate

Crit damage

What are Genshin Impact Xingqiu’s abilities?

Xingqiu’s elemental skill and elemental burst are the key to his off-field damage, creating Rain Swords to protect your teammates and attack enemies for tons of hydro damage. Depending on your build, Xingqiu’s skill and burst can constantly be available.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Guhua Style Normal: Perform five strikes

Charged: Consume stamina to perform two powerful strikes

Plunging: Plunges from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Guhua Sword – Fatal Rainscreen Perform two strikes that deal hydro damage and summon the maximum number of Rain Swords. These swords float around Xingqiu and have the following properties: A Rain Sword will shatter when you take a hit, reducing the amount of damage taken

Xingqiu’s resistance to interruption is increased

20% of Xingqiu’s hydro damage bonus is converted to additional damage reduction for the Rain Swords

Xingqiu gains the wet status Elemental burst: Guhua Sword – Raincutter Xingqiu begins Rainbow Bladework and fights using an illusory sword rain. This also creates the maximum number of Rain Swords. While Rainbow Bladework is in effect, normal attacks made by the active character will trigger sword rain attacks that deal hydro damage. Rain Swords will remain at the maximum number as long as this ability is active

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Hydropathic When a Rain Sword shatters or expires, it regenerates your HP by 8% of Xingqiu’s maximum HP Blades Amidst Raindrops Gain a 20% hydro damage bonus Flash of Genius When crafting character talent materials, you have a 25% chance to refund a portion of the materials

What are Genshin Impact Xingqiu’s constellations?

Here’s every bonus you receive when leveling up Xingqiu’s constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: The Scent Remained The maximum number of Rain Swords is increased by one C2: Rainbow Upon the Azure Sky The duration of Guhua Sword – Raincutter is increased by three seconds. Enemies hit by sword rain receive a 15% decrease to their hydro resistance for four seconds C3: Weaver of Verses Increases the level of Guhua Sword – Raincutter by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C4: Evilsoother For the duration of Guhua Sword – Raincutter, damage dealt by Guhua Sword – Fatal Rainscreen is increased by 50% C5: Embrace of Rain Increases the level of Guhua Sword – Fatal Rainscreen by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C6: Hence, Call Them My Own Verses If you activate two Guhua Sword – Raincutter’s sword rain attacks, damage is increased for the third strike. Three energy is regenerated when the sword rain attacks hit enemies

What are Genshin Impact Xingqiu’s ascension materials?

You need a hefty number of silk flowers to ascend Xingqiu. If you’re having trouble finding them, take a look around Yujing Terrace in Liyue Harbor.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One varunada lazurite sliver, three silk flower, three damaged mask, 40 40k Three varunada lazurite fragment, two cleansing heart, ten silk flower, 15 damaged mask 50 60k Six varunada lazurite fragment, four cleansing heart, 20 silk flower, 12 stained mask 60 80k Three varunada lazurite chunk, eight cleansing heart, 30 silk flower, 18 stained mask 70 100k Six varunada lazurite chunk, 12 cleansing heart, 45 silk flower, 12 ominous mask 80 120k Six varunada lazurite gemstone, 20 cleansing heart, 60 silk flower, 24 ominous mask

What are Genshin Impact Xingqiu’s talent materials?

We hope you like fighting the Wolf Lord, because you’re gonna need to do it over and over to raise Xingqiu’s talents to level ten.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six damaged mask, three teachings of gold Three 17.5k Three stained mask, two guide to gold Four 25k Four stained mask, four guide to gold Five 30k Six stained mask, six guide to gold Six 37.5k Nine stained mask, nine guide to gold Seven 120k Four ominous mask, four philosophies of gold, one tail of Boreas Eight 260k Six ominous mask, six philosophies of gold, one tail of Boreas Nine 450k Nine ominous mask, 12 philosophies of gold, two tail of Boreas Ten 700k 12 ominous mask, 16 philosophies of gold, two tail of Boreas, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Xingqiu team comps?

As we said earlier, Xingqiu works in a huge range of team comps as he’s great for hydro application. He also fits really nicely into National team comps for the same reasons.

Here’s an example of one of the many strong Xingqiu team comps:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Xingqiu Raiden Shogun Xiangling Bennett

