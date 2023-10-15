Genshin Impact’s Razor is a four-star, electro claymore wielder who was raised by a pack of wolves. Due to how he grew up, Razor is a man of few words, however, he’s known to have a gentle nature and will try his best to protect those in need. If you’d like to return the favor, you’re in the right place – this Genshin Razor build goes over all of his skills and the best gear to kit him out with so you can become his real Lupical.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Razor.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Razor build?

Razor is a unique little wolf cub who wields a hefty claymore capable of dishing out some substantial damage. Like Genshin Impact’s Cyno, he’s not very flexible in his role and is a bit of a ‘selfish’ main DPS who requires well-invested, off-field supports and needs plenty of field time due to his long-lasting ult. His kit may appear simple at first but has plenty of little nuances that you need to familiarise yourself with in order to understand the best rotation for your team comp.

However, with his unique combination of heavy-hitting physical damage and electro application, he’s capable of becoming a real powerhouse damage dealer that’s very hard to counter, especially with a well-built support to take care of him.

What are the best Genshin Impact Razor weapons?

Wolf’s Gravestone is hands down the best claymore for Razor, with high base attack, an attack% boost, and a handy passive.

Serpent Spine is the best four-star option for Razor, with high crit rate and a substantial damage bonus offered through its skill. However, if you’re F2P, Prototype Archaic offers solid base and burst damage and is craftable at the blacksmith.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Wolf’s Gravestone Bonus stat: attack

Skill: increases attack by 20%. Attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ attack by 40% for 12 seconds. This can only occur once every 30 seconds Gacha Serpent Spine Bonus effect: crit rate

Skill: every four seconds a character is on the field, they deal 6% more damage and take 3% more damage. This effect has a maximum of five stacks and does not reset if the character leaves the field, though you lose one stack when the wielder takes damage Battle Pass Prototype Archaic Bonus stat: attack

Skill: on hit, normal and charged attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% attack damage to nearby enemies. This effect can only occur once every 15 seconds Forging

What are the best Genshin Impact Razor artifacts?

Though it may sound strange, Pale Flame is Razor’s current best in slot set, dramatically overtaking Gladiator’s Finale and thunder-based options. Pale Flame grants a hefty boost to his physical damage and also applies to his other physical damage attacks such as his Wolvenstrike plunges. However, it does restrict how you use his skill, relying on you only tapping it and saving the charged skill dor directly before or near the end of his burst rotation to ensure the longest uptime on its skill.

Of course, if you’re struggling to farm a full set of Pale Flame with decent stats, four pieces of Gladiator’s Finale is still a strong choice and remains Razor’s most popular set due to its unconditional basic attack bonus and its skill’s ability to boost the physical damage of your normal attacks. You can also combine two pieces of Pale Flame with two pieces of Bloodstained Chivalry.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Pale Flame Two equipped: physical damage +25%

Four equipped: increases attack by 9% for seven seconds when an elemental skill hits an opponent. This effect stacks up to two times, and you can trigger it once every 0.3 seconds. Once two stacks are reached, the two-set effect is doubled Ridge Watch domain on Bishui Plain, Liyue Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: Increases attack by 18%

Four equipped: If the wielder of this set uses a sword, claymore, or polearm, their normal attack damage is increased by 35% World and weekly bosses, Gladiator’s Finale artifact strongboxes, and Adventure rank-up and journal rewards Bloodstained Chivalry Two equipped: physical damage +25%

Four equipped: increases Razor’s charged attack damage by 50% after he defeats an opponent, and reduces the stamina cost of his charged attack to zero for ten seconds Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, Liyue, or from the Bloodstained Chivalry Artifact Strongbox

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: attack%

attack% Goblet: physical damage bonus

physical damage bonus Circlet: crit rate/damage (try to maintain a 1:2 rate-to-damage ratio overall)

Sub-stats:

Attack%

Crit rate/crit damage

What are Genshin Impact Razor’s abilities?

Razor’s Lightning Fang ultimate can be really powerful, but make sure he’s got a lot of off-field support as he doesn’t work in quick-swap teams.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Steel Fang Normal: Perform four slashes

Charged: Consumes stamina to deal AoE damage numerous times, ends with a powerful slash

Plunging: Plunges from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Claw and Thunder Press: Deals AoE electro damage and gains an Electro Sigil, increasing his energy recharge rate. Up to three Electro Sigils can be active at one time

Hold: Deals AoE electro damage and clears all Electro Sigils, recharging his energy

Elemental burst: Lightning Fang Summons the Wolf Within which deals AoE electro damage. This clears all Electro Sigils and converts them into elemental energy. The Wolf Within fights with Razor and deals electro damage alongside his normal attacks, raises his attack speed and electro resistance, makes him immune to electro-charged status damage, and disables his charged attacks. The Wolf Within effects end when Razor leaves the battlefield

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Awakening Claw and Thunder recharges 18% faster, and recharges instantly when using Lightning Fang Hunger Razor’s energy recharges 30% faster when his energy is below 50% Wolvensprint Decreases party members’ stamina consumption when sprinting by 20%

What are Genshin Impact Razor’s constellations?

Constellations can be tedious to level up, but it’s definitely worth it for the bonuses Razor receives. Here’s every perk you can expect.

Constellation Effect C1: Wolf’s Instinct Picking up an elemental orb or particle increases damage by 10% for eight seconds C2: Suppression Crit rate is increased by 10% against enemies with less than 30% HP C3: Soul Companion Increases the level of Lightning Fang by three up to a maximum of level 15 C4: Bite When you use Claw and Thunder (press), enemies hit have their defense decreased by 15% for seven seconds C5: Sharpened Claws Increases the level of Claw and Thunder by three up to a maximum of level 15 C6: Lupus Fulguris Every ten seconds, Razor’s sword charges up, causing his next normal attack to release lightning that deals 100% of Razor’s attack as electro damage. When Lightning Fang is not active, a lightning strike on an enemy grants Razor an Electro Sigil

What are Genshin Impact Razor’s ascension materials?

As Razor ascends, he receives a boost to his physical damage.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One vajrada amethyst sliver, three wolfhook, three damaged masks 40 40k Three vajrada amethyst fragments, two lightning prisms, ten wolfhook, 15 damaged masks 50 60k Six vajrada amethyst fragments, four lightning prisms, 20 wolfhook, 12 stained masks 60 80k Three vajrada amethyst chunks, eight lightning prisms, 30 wolfhook, 18 stained masks 70 100k Six vajrada amethyst chunks, 12 lightning prisms, 45 wolfhook, 12 ominous masks 80 120k Six vajrada amethyst gemstones, 20 lightning prisms, 60 wolfhook, 24 ominous masks

What are Genshin Impact Razor’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Razor’s talents to level ten.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six damaged mask, three teachings of resistance Three 17.5k Three stained mask, two guide to resistance Four 25k Four stained mask, four guide to resistance Five 30k Six stained mask, six guide to resistance Six 37.5k Nine stained mask, nine guide to resistance Seven 120k Four ominous mask, four philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s claw Eight 260k Six ominous mask, six philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s claw Nine 450k Nine ominous mask, 12 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s claw Ten 700k 12 ominous mask, 16 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s claw, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Razor team comps?

Razor slots into a range of team comps as a main DPS as long as he has a decent battery to sustain him. If you pair him with a great electro battery like Genshin Impact Fischl you can activate the High Voltage resonance for more energy regeneration. The other two slots are fairly flexible, but you can trigger a second elemental resonance if they are both from the same element.

Here’s an example of a strong Razor team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Razor Shenhe Rosaria Fischl

