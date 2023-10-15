Genshin Impact Razor build

Become Genshin Impact Razor's real Lupical with our Razor build guide, diving into all of his skills, gear, and more to help you master this sweet wolf boy.

Genshin Impact Razor: Razor's birthday art from 2020 showing him standing on a white and purple background with one arm behind his head, his red eyes staring at the camera.
Ruby Spiers-Unwin's Avatar

Published:

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Razor is a four-star, electro claymore wielder who was raised by a pack of wolves. Due to how he grew up, Razor is a man of few words, however, he’s known to have a gentle nature and will try his best to protect those in need. If you’d like to return the favor, you’re in the right place – this Genshin Razor build goes over all of his skills and the best gear to kit him out with so you can become his real Lupical.

If you’re interested in other powerful characters, we’ve also created guides to help you master Genshin Impact’s XiaoGenshin Impact’s Chongyun, and Genshin Impact’s Freminet. For more content to help you on your adventure around Teyvat, head over to our Genshin Impact codes list for some extra primogems for the Genshin Impact next banner and our Genshin Impact tier list to see where your favorite characters rank among the rest.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Razor.

YouTube Thumbnail

What’s the best Genshin Impact Razor build?

Razor is a unique little wolf cub who wields a hefty claymore capable of dishing out some substantial damage. Like Genshin Impact’s Cyno, he’s not very flexible in his role and is a bit of a ‘selfish’ main DPS who requires well-invested, off-field supports and needs plenty of field time due to his long-lasting ult. His kit may appear simple at first but has plenty of little nuances that you need to familiarise yourself with in order to understand the best rotation for your team comp.

However, with his unique combination of heavy-hitting physical damage and electro application, he’s capable of becoming a real powerhouse damage dealer that’s very hard to counter, especially with a well-built support to take care of him.

What are the best Genshin Impact Razor weapons?

Wolf’s Gravestone is hands down the best claymore for Razor, with high base attack, an attack% boost, and a handy passive.

Serpent Spine is the best four-star option for Razor, with high crit rate and a substantial damage bonus offered through its skill. However, if you’re F2P, Prototype Archaic offers solid base and burst damage and is craftable at the blacksmith.

Weapon Effect How to obtain
Wolf’s Gravestone Bonus stat: attack
Skill: increases attack by 20%. Attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ attack by 40% for 12 seconds. This can only occur once every 30 seconds		 Gacha
Serpent Spine Bonus effect: crit rate
Skill: every four seconds a character is on the field, they deal 6% more damage and take 3% more damage. This effect has a maximum of five stacks and does not reset if the character leaves the field, though you lose one stack when the wielder takes damage		 Battle Pass
Prototype Archaic Bonus stat: attack
Skill: on hit, normal and charged attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% attack damage to nearby enemies. This effect can only occur once every 15 seconds		 Forging

What are the best Genshin Impact Razor artifacts?

Though it may sound strange, Pale Flame is Razor’s current best in slot set, dramatically overtaking Gladiator’s Finale and thunder-based options. Pale Flame grants a hefty boost to his physical damage and also applies to his other physical damage attacks such as his Wolvenstrike plunges. However, it does restrict how you use his skill, relying on you only tapping it and saving the charged skill dor directly before or near the end of his burst rotation to ensure the longest uptime on its skill.

Of course, if you’re struggling to farm a full set of Pale Flame with decent stats, four pieces of Gladiator’s Finale is still a strong choice and remains Razor’s most popular set due to its unconditional basic attack bonus and its skill’s ability to boost the physical damage of your normal attacks. You can also combine two pieces of Pale Flame with two pieces of Bloodstained Chivalry.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain
Pale Flame Two equipped: physical damage +25%
Four equipped: increases attack by 9% for seven seconds when an elemental skill hits an opponent. This effect stacks up to two times, and you can trigger it once every 0.3 seconds. Once two stacks are reached, the two-set effect is doubled		 Ridge Watch domain on Bishui Plain, Liyue
Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: Increases attack by 18%
Four equipped: If the wielder of this set uses a sword, claymore, or polearm, their normal attack damage is increased by 35%		 World and weekly bosses, Gladiator’s Finale artifact strongboxes, and Adventure rank-up and journal rewards
Bloodstained Chivalry Two equipped: physical damage +25%
Four equipped: increases Razor’s charged attack damage by 50% after he defeats an opponent, and reduces the stamina cost of his charged attack to zero for ten seconds		 Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, Liyue, or from the Bloodstained Chivalry Artifact Strongbox

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

  • Sands: attack%
  • Goblet: physical damage bonus
  • Circlet: crit rate/damage (try to maintain a 1:2 rate-to-damage ratio overall)

Sub-stats: 

  • Attack%
  • Crit rate/crit damage

Genshin Impact Razor: Razor eating a chunk of meat from some official artwork.

What are Genshin Impact Razor’s abilities?

Razor’s Lightning Fang ultimate can be really powerful, but make sure he’s got a lot of off-field support as he doesn’t work in quick-swap teams.

Active skills:

Skill Effect
Normal attack: Steel Fang Normal: Perform four slashes
Charged: Consumes stamina to deal AoE damage numerous times, ends with a powerful slash
Plunging: Plunges from mid-air to deal AoE damage on impact
Elemental skill: Claw and Thunder Press: Deals AoE electro damage and gains an Electro Sigil, increasing his energy recharge rate. Up to three Electro Sigils can be active at one time
Hold: Deals AoE electro damage and clears all Electro Sigils, recharging his energy
Elemental burst: Lightning Fang Summons the Wolf Within which deals AoE electro damage. This clears all Electro Sigils and converts them into elemental energy. The Wolf Within fights with Razor and deals electro damage alongside his normal attacks, raises his attack speed and electro resistance, makes him immune to electro-charged status damage, and disables his charged attacks. The Wolf Within effects end when Razor leaves the battlefield

Passive skills:

Skill Effect
Awakening  Claw and Thunder recharges 18% faster, and recharges instantly when using Lightning Fang
Hunger  Razor’s energy recharges 30% faster when his energy is below 50%
Wolvensprint Decreases party members’ stamina consumption when sprinting by 20%

What are Genshin Impact Razor’s constellations?

Constellations can be tedious to level up, but it’s definitely worth it for the bonuses Razor receives. Here’s every perk you can expect.

Constellation Effect
C1: Wolf’s Instinct Picking up an elemental orb or particle increases damage by 10% for eight seconds
C2: Suppression Crit rate is increased by 10% against enemies with less than 30% HP 
C3: Soul Companion Increases the level of Lightning Fang by three up to a maximum of level 15
C4: Bite When you use Claw and Thunder (press), enemies hit have their defense decreased by 15% for seven seconds
C5: Sharpened Claws Increases the level of Claw and Thunder by three up to a maximum of level 15
C6: Lupus Fulguris Every ten seconds, Razor’s sword charges up, causing his next normal attack to release lightning that deals 100% of Razor’s attack as electro damage. When Lightning Fang is not active, a lightning strike on an enemy grants Razor an Electro Sigil

What are Genshin Impact Razor’s ascension materials?

As Razor ascends, he receives a boost to his physical damage.

Required level Mora Materials
20 20k One vajrada amethyst sliver, three wolfhook, three damaged masks
40 40k Three vajrada amethyst fragments, two lightning prisms, ten wolfhook, 15 damaged masks
50 60k Six vajrada amethyst fragments, four lightning prisms, 20 wolfhook, 12 stained masks
60 80k Three vajrada amethyst chunks, eight lightning prisms, 30 wolfhook, 18 stained masks
70 100k Six vajrada amethyst chunks, 12 lightning prisms, 45 wolfhook, 12 ominous masks
80 120k Six vajrada amethyst gemstones, 20 lightning prisms, 60 wolfhook, 24 ominous masks

Chibi versions of Genshin Impact Razor, Traveler, and Paimon looking into a pool at night

What are Genshin Impact Razor’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Razor’s talents to level ten.

Talent level Mora Materials
Two 12.5k Six damaged mask, three teachings of resistance
Three 17.5k Three stained mask, two guide to resistance
Four 25k Four stained mask, four guide to resistance
Five 30k Six stained mask, six guide to resistance
Six 37.5k Nine stained mask, nine guide to resistance
Seven 120k Four ominous mask, four philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s claw
Eight 260k Six ominous mask, six philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s claw
Nine 450k Nine ominous mask, 12 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s claw
Ten 700k 12 ominous mask, 16 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s claw, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Razor team comps?

Razor slots into a range of team comps as a main DPS as long as he has a decent battery to sustain him. If you pair him with a great electro battery like Genshin Impact Fischl you can activate the High Voltage resonance for more energy regeneration. The other two slots are fairly flexible, but you can trigger a second elemental resonance if they are both from the same element.

Here’s an example of a strong Razor team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot
Genshin Impact Razor iconRazor Shenhe iconShenhe Rosaria iconRosaria Fischl iconFischl

That’s everything you need to know in order to master Genshin Impact’s Razor. If you want to try out Hoyoverse’s newest game, head over to our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes guide. We’ve also got builds for Honkai Star Rail’s Asta, Honkai Star Rail’s Yukong, and Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox, too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister sites The Loadout and PCGamesN. She’s currently dreaming about the mythical Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail and Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. She shows her commitment to video games with the Gabumon, Raichu, Carbuncle, and Beerus tattoos spread over her body.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.