Genshin Impact’s Bennett is an accident-prone yet adorable adventurer from Mondstadt, and currently the sole member of ‘Benny’s Adventure Team’, as the previous members all left after experiencing the constant misfortune that seems to follow him. Luckily, it looks like there are plenty of new applicants considering just how valuable Benny is in battle, and, in this Genshin Bennett build guide, we intend on showing you why, along with how to make best use of this plucky pyro wielder.

Here’s everything you need to know about Teyvat’s unluckiest lad, Genshin Impact’s Bennett.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Bennett build?

Bennett is easily one of the most sought-after support units in the game, capable of not only healing his allies, but also offering substantial attack buffs and generating a decent amount of particles. As such, most top teams revolve around having a well-built Bennett, and many five-star damage dealers fight over who gets him on their team. Looks like Bennett’s adventure team has more than enough members these days!

To sing more of his praises, he doesn’t require much field time, his attack boost is unrivaled in the game, he’s versatile and universal, he doesn’t rely on any specific characters to perform well, and he has an extremely accessible roster of artifacts and weapons to choose from. He has noteworthy pyro application, is capable of near-constant damage dealing and healing, and is very easy to play.

He has very few downsides outside of his lack of AoE outside of his elemental burst, and the fact that his burst field is relatively restrictive – you want to stay inside that sucker as much as possible, which can be tricky with large groups unless you’ve got someone on the team with grouping capabilities. Also, choosing to upgrade to C6 is not always the best idea depending on how you intend to use him, as its pyro infusion can disrupt elemental interactions in certain teams.

However, regardless of his very small flaws, Bennett is honestly invaluable. Every player deserves a well-built Benny on their team, and that’s what we’re going to help you with today.

What are the best Genshin Impact Bennett weapons?

In his intended support role, the best weapon for Bennett is Mistsplitter, due to its high base attack. It also offers some nice crit if you’re hoping for Benny to dish out some damage when he’s on the field. Freedom Sworn is also a great choice as its buffs stack with Benny’s burst, adding to your overall team damage.

If you’re looking for an option to help an energy-hungry build, or you’re hoping to minimize Bennett’s field time, Skyward Blade is a good option with decent base attack, and likely one of the more accessible five-star weapons for F2P players.

When it comes to four-star options, The Alley Flash has the highest base attack and is a good budget option for maximizing Benny’s attack buff. Alternatively, Prototype Rancour is also a high base attack and is very F2P friendly, though you’ll need to make up Bennett’s energy recharge with his artifacts.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Mistsplitter Reforged Bonus stat: crit damage

Skill: Gain a 12% elemental damage bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels one/two/three, Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides a 8/16/28% elemental damage bonus for the character’s elemental type. Bennett obtains one stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios: normal attack deals elemental damage (stack lasts five seconds), casting elemental burst (stack lasts ten seconds); energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently Weapon event gacha Freedom-Sworn Bonus stat: elemental mastery

Skill: A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases damage by 10%.

When Bennett triggers elemental reactions, he gains a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds and can trigger even if Bennett is not on the field.

When you possess two Sigils of Rebellion, consume all of them and all nearby party members obtain “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” for 12 seconds.

“Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” increases normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16% and increases attack by 20%. Once this effect triggers, you will not gain Sigils of Rebellion for 20 seconds.

Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack Weapon event gacha Skyward Blade Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: Crit rate increased by 4 %. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using an elemental burst: Increases movement speed by 10%, increases attack speed by 10%, and normal and charged hits deal additional damage equal to 20% of Bennett’s attack. Skypiercing Might lasts for 12 seconds Gacha The Alley Flash Bonus stat: elemental mastery

Skill: Increases Bennett’s damage dealt by 12%. Taking damage disables this effect for five seconds Weapon event gacha Prototype Rancour Bonus stat: physical damage

Skill: On hit, normal or charged attacks increase attack and defense by 4% for six seconds. Max four stacks and the effect can only occur once every 0.3 seconds Forging

What are the best Genshin Impact Bennett artifacts?

Noblesse Oblige is Bennett’s go-to support set, boosting Bennett’s buffing capabilities by providing an additional team-wide attack boost when he uses his burst. There’s very little reason to farm for anything else.

However, if you already have a character on the team with a full set of Noblesse Oblige, you can go with a four-piece set of Instructor, which also gives a team-wide buff that increases everyone’s elemental mastery. However, this buff can be difficult to activate depending on your team rotation, so we generally recommend sticking with NO where possible.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, Liyue, or from the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Strongbox Instructor Two equipped: elemental mastery +80

Four equipped: upon triggering an elemental reaction, increases all party members’ elemental mastery by 120 for eight seconds Chests, domains, enemy drops, quest rewards

Artifact stat recommendations

When it comes to stats, stacking attack won’t increase his buff as it relies on his flat attack (i.e. Bennett’s base attack + his sword). Instead, you should focus on increasing his HP through main stats to maximize his healing, and increase his energy recharge through sub-stats until he can comfortably burst off cooldown in your chosen team.

If you’re struggling to hit energy recharge requirements through sub-stats, you can give him an energy recharge goblet instead of HP.

Main stats:

Sands: energy recharge (if you’re struggling to hit requirements), or HP%

energy recharge (if you’re struggling to hit requirements), or HP% Goblet: HP%

HP% Circlet: HP%

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge (prioritize until you hit requirements)

HP% > flat HP

Elemental mastery (in reaction teams)

Crit rate/crit damage (for personal damage)

What are Genshin Impact Bennett’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Strike of Fortune Normal: Performs five strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword swings

Plunging: Deal AoE damage on impact with the ground Elemental skill: Passion Overload Press: A quick pyro sword strike

Hold: A short hold will cause Bennett to strike enemies twice, dealing pyro damage and launching enemies. A long hold causes Bennett to strike three times, dealing pyro damage The last attack triggers an explosion that launches both Bennett and the enemy. Bennett takes no damage from this

Elemental burst: Fantastic Voyage Deals pyro damage and creates an Inspiration Field that regenerates health for those under 70% HP, increases attack for those over 70%, and applies the pyro element to allies in the field

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Rekindle Reduces Passion Overload’s cooldown by 20% Fearnaught While inside the Inspiration Field, Passion Overload’s cooldown is reduced by 50% and Bennett will no longer be launched It Should Be Safe… Expeditions in Mondstadt take 25% less time

What are Genshin Impact Bennett’s constellations?

Here’s every perk Bennett receives as you level up his constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Grand Expectation Fantastic Voyage’s attack increase no longer has an HP restriction and gains an additional 20% on Bennett’s base attack C2: Impasse Conqueror When Bennett’s HP falls below 70%, he recharges energy 30% faster C3: Unstoppable Fervor Increases the level of Passion Overload by three up to a maximum level of 15 C4: Unexpected Odyssey Using a normal attack when the second strike of Passion Overload’s short hold is in progress triggers an additional attack. The attack does 135% of the second attack’s damage C5: True Explorer Increases the level of Fantastic Voyage by three up to a maximum level of 15 C6: Fire Ventures with Me Sword, claymore, or polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage’s AoE gain a 15% pyro damage boost and deal pyro damage with normal and charged attacks

What are Genshin Impact Bennett’s ascension materials?

Bennett’s energy recharge gets a boost for every level he ascends through. You can farm windwheel asters from around Statues of the Seven in Mondstadt, everflame seeds from the pyro regisvine, and insignias by beating up those pesky treasure hoarders all across Teyvat.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One agnidus agate sliver, three windwheel aster, three treasure hoarder insignia 40 40k Three agnidus agate fragment, two everflame seed, ten windwheel aster, 15 treasure hoarder insignia 50 60k Six agnidus agate fragment, four everflame seed, 20 windwheel aster, 12 silver raven insignia 60 80k Three agnidus agate chunk, eight everflame seed, 30 windwheel aster, 18 silver raven insignia 70 100k Six agnidus agate chunk, 12 everflame seed, 45 windwheel aster, 12 golden raven insignia 80 120k Six agnidus agate gemstone, 20 everflame seed, 60 windwheel aster, 24 golden raven insignia

What are Genshin Impact Bennett’s talent materials?

Here’s all the materials you need to level one of Bennett’s talents up to ten.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six treasure hoarder insignia, three teachings of resistance Three 17.5k Three silver raven insignia, two guide to resistance Four 25k Four silver raven insignia, four guide to resistance Five 30k Six silver raven insignia, six guide to resistance Six 37.5k Nine silver raven insignia, nine guide to resistance Seven 120k Four golden raven insignia, four philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s Plume Eight 260k Six golden raven insignia, six philosophies of resistance, one Dvalin’s Plume Nine 450k Nine golden raven insignia, 12 philosophies of resistance, two Dvalin’s Plume Ten 700k 12 golden raven insignia, 16 philosophies of resistance, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Bennett team comps?

As arguably the best healer in the game, Bennett can fit into practically any team comp. He’s an invaluable asset to any team so if you follow our guide and build him well, try him out in your favorite team and see how he fares!

If you’re looking for some inspiration, here’s an example of a strong Bennett team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Bennett Raiden Shogun Xingqiu Xiangling

