Salandit evolution – how to get Salazzle

Salandit’s evolution confuses some trainers. No, it’s not because people can’t wrap their heads around its second stage, Salazzle, but because no matter how many times they level Salandit up, it doesn’t seem to evolve. Well, that’s the case for some trainers. Others get Salazzle with no issues. It’s almost as though trainers have a 50/50 chance when it comes to the poisonous fire-type.

Anyway, let’s talk about Salandit’s evolution.

How do I evolve Salandit?

The caveat that catches trainers out is that your Salandit must be female to evolve into Salazzle at level 33. Yes, this gen 7 Pokémon is a gender-specific evolution, and unlike Gardevior and Gallade, there’s no male counterpart to Salazzle. That’s the unfortunate mistake some trainers make in their pursuit of a Salazzle. They capture a male Salandit that can never ascend into a second stage ‘mon.

Of course, before you worry about Salandit’s gender, you need to catch one. In the Pokémon Switch games, you can find them in:

Sword – Stony Wilderness, Giant’s Cap, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage, and Hammerlocke Hills

– Stony Wilderness, Giant’s Cap, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage, and Hammerlocke Hills Shield – Motostoke Outskirts, Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness, East Lake Axwell, North Lake Miloch, Giant’s Cap, Dusty Bowl, Hammerlock Hills, Lake of Outrage

– Motostoke Outskirts, Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness, East Lake Axwell, North Lake Miloch, Giant’s Cap, Dusty Bowl, Hammerlock Hills, Lake of Outrage Scarlet and Violet – South Province (Alfornada Cavern), East Province (Area Two and Area Three), West Province (Area One and Area Two), North Province (Dalizapa Passage and Glaseado Mountain), and East Province (Area One)

If you need help to catch Salandit, consult our fire Pokémon weakness guide to discover which creatures are super effective against it.

How do I evolve Salandit in Pokémon Go?

To evolve Salandit in Pokémon Go, you need to capture one that’s female and give her 50 Salandit candy.

