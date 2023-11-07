With help from our Genshin Impact Chongyun guide, you’ll soon master this four-star, claymore-wielding cryo exorcist. Featuring his skills, ascension materials, constellations, best artifacts, best weapons, and more, this Genshin Chongyun build is sure to help you make the most of his unique and powerful kit.

We’ve also got handy guides for other popular characters: take a look at our Genshin Impact’s Freminet, Genshin Impact’s Childe, and Genshin Impact’s Zhongli guides if you need some help. If you’re currently a bit low on mora, take a look at our Genshin Impact codes list to help line your pockets with some extra currency. You can also check out our Genshin Impact tier list and Genshin Impact next banner guide to see who ranks the best and when to wish for them.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Chongyun.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Chongyun build?

Chongyun is best suited for a sub-DPS role, and his normal attacks can be converted into cryo damage. We recommend using him in a party with pyro characters to help trigger melt or electro characters for superconduct.

With the right artifacts and weapons equipped, Chongyun’s energy recharge potential is huge, meaning you can have his skill and burst active almost all the time.

What are the best Genshin Impact Chongyun weapons?

Our preferred claymore for Chongyun is the Skyward Pride, but as it’s a five-star weapon, it can be hard to acquire. If you’re looking for something in the meantime, we recommend aiming for the Sacrificial Greatsword to maximize his skill uptime even more.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Skyward Pride Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: Increases all damage by 8%. When Chongyun hits an enemy with an elemental burst, normal, or charged attack, he summons a vacuum blade that deals 80% of attack as damage to enemies along its path. This effect lasts for 20 seconds or eight vacuum blades Gacha Sacrificial Greatsword Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: After you deal damage to an opponent with an elemental skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. Can only occur once every 30 seconds Gacha Luxurious Sea Lord Bonus stat: attack

Skill: Increases elemental burst damage by 12%. When Chongyun’s elemental burst hits opponents, there is a 100% chance of summoning a huge onrush of tuna that deals 100% of Chongyun’s attack as AoE damage. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds Moonlight Merriment event Debate Club Bonus stat: attack

Skill: After using Chongyun’s elemental skill, normal attack, or charged attack, generate a small AoE around the enemy that makes Chongyun’s attacks deal 60% additional damage. Effect lasts 15 seconds. Damage can only occur once every three seconds Gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Chongyun artifacts?

Both artifact sets we’ve chosen can help maximize Chongyun’s DPS. Feel free to equip two from each set, or all four if you can get your hands on them. Although beware, only use a four-piece set of Noblesse Oblige for Chongyun if no other character has the set equipped, as the effect doesn’t stack.

You can use a two-piece set of Blizzard Strayer with practically any artifact set that gives an attack% bonus if you’re looking for a cheaper way to build Chongyun.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, or from the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Strongbox Blizzard Strayer Two equipped: cryo damage +15%

Four equipped: increases Chongyun’s crit rate by 20% when he attacks an enemy affected by cryo. His crit rate increases by an additional 20% if the enemy is frozen Peak of Vindagnyr domain on Dragonspine, in Mondstadt Brave Heart Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: increases damage by 30% against enemies with more than 50% HP Various domains, bosses, and chests Resolution of the Sojourner Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: increases charged attack crit rate by 30% Various domains, bosses, and chests

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands – attack%

– attack% Goblet – cryo damage bonus

– cryo damage bonus Circlet – crit rate or crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

Sub-stats:

Crit rate/crit damage

Attack%

Energy recharge

What are Genshin Impact Chongyun’s abilities?

Chongyun’s role as a sub-DPS relies on his high cryo damage output potential and his AoE effects. Use his skill with hydro characters to freeze opponents and hit them for huge cryo damage with your normal attacks.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Demonbane Normal: Performs up to four strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to deal AoE damage to nearby enemies, ending with a powerful slash

Plunging: Deals AoE damage upon impact with the ground Elemental skill: Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost Deals AoE cryo damage, and leaves behind a Frost Field that converts all normal and charged attacks for sword, claymore, and polearm wielders to cryo damage Elemental burst: Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star Summons three spirit blades that explode on impact with the ground, dealing AoE cryo damage and launching enemies

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Steady Breathing The Frost Field created by Chonghun’s Layered Frost also increases sword, claymore, or polearm-wielding characters’ normal attack speed by 8% Rimechaser Blade When the Frost Field expires, it summons a spirit blade that strikes nearby enemies with AoE cryo damage, reducing their cryo resistance by 10% for eight seconds Gallant Journey Liyue expeditions take 25% less time

What are Genshin Impact Chongyun’s constellations?

Leveling up constellations improves your character’s performance in battle, but you need to pull more than one copy of the character to unlock them. Here are all of Chongyun’s constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Ice Unleashed The last attack performed in a normal attack combo releases three ice blades, each dealing 50% of Chongyun’s attack as cryo damage C2: Atmospheric Revolution Elemental skills and elemental bursts used within the Frost Field have their cooldown time decreased by 15% C3: Cloudburst Increases the level of Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star by three C4: Frozen Skies Chongyun regenerates one energy every time he hits an enemy with the cold or frozen status effect. Can only occur once every two seconds C5: The True Path Increases the level of Spirit Blade: Chongyun’s Layered Frost by three C6: Rally of Four Blades Spirit Blade: Cloud-parting Star deals 15% more damage to enemies with a lower percentage of max HP than Chongyun. Also summons an additional spirit blade

What are Genshin Impact Chongyun’s ascension materials?

Make sure you keep hold of all your cor lapis, as you’re going to need a lot to ascend Chongyun! You can find pieces near Mt. Hulao and Cuijue Slope in Liyue.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three cor lapis, three damaged mask 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragment, two hoarfrost core, ten cor lapis, 15 damaged mask 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragment, four hoarfrost core, 20 cor lapis, 12 stained mask 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunk, eight hoarfrost core, 30 cor lapis, 18 stained mask 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunk, 12 hoarfrost core, 45 cor lapis, 12 ominous mask 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstone, 20 hoarfrost core, 60 cor lapis, 24 ominous mask

What are Genshin Impact Chongyun’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Chongyun’s talents to level ten. We’d recommend plotting a farming map to take down hilichurls for their masks.

Level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six damaged mask, three teachings of diligence Three 17,500 Three stained mask, two guide to diligence Four 25,000 Four stained mask, four guide to diligence Five 30,000 Six stained mask, six guide to diligence Six 37,500 Nine stained mask, nine guide to diligence Seven 120,000 Four ominous mask, four philosophies of diligence, one Dvalin’s sigh Eight 260,000 Six ominous mask, six philosophies of diligence, one Dvalin’s sigh Nine 450,000 Nine ominous mask, 12 philosophies of diligence, two Dvalin’s sigh Ten 700,000 12 ominous mask, 16 philosophies of diligence, two Dvalin’s sigh, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Chongyun team comps?

Melt and freeze teams are where Chongyun really shines so we recommend pairing him with either another cryo character for increased cryo resonance, or a team with two pyro units for pyro resonance. These teams can both use his best friend Genshin Impact Xingqiu too!

Here’s an example of a strong Chongyun team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Chongyun Bennett Xingqiu Xiangling

That’s everything for Genshin Impact Chongyun. If you fancy giving a different Hoyoverse title a go, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes. We also have build guides like this one for Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer, Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng, and Honkai Star Rail’s Hanya.