When we first saw Honkai Star Rail’s Luocha, we said the same thing as many of you – ‘hold on, is that playable Otto?’ But, as much as Luocha may bear a striking resemblance to Honkai Impact’s Otto, he’s certainly a man of his own, setting out to heal everyone’s ailments… With a coffin by his side? Yeah, we’ve not worked out that one yet, either. But what we have worked out is this Honkai Star Rail Luocha build, featuring his best light cones, relics, and more.

Let’s dive into everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail’s Luocha.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Luocha build?

While his healing may not be as reliable as Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha due to her ultimate offering a perfect emergency button, Honkai Star Rail’s Luocha is a powerful support. He offers great heals that scale off his attack, while also having the potential to deal some impactful imaginary damage, and his ability to strip enemies of buffs with his ultimate can be extremely handy.

Luocha’s best light cone is Echoes of the Coffin which is made specifically for him. Pair this with either a four-piece set of Passerby of Wandering Cloud or two Passerby and two Musketeer of Wild Wheat for his standard relics and a two-piece set of Space Sealing Station for his planar ornaments. This healer can hit hard when he wants to.

How do I use Luocha?

Luocha’s utility revolves around his ability to both hit hard and heal his teammates. Use his basic attack to target enemies with imaginary weakness and assist your allies with his Prayer of Abyss Flower skill. Build up Luocha’s Abyss Flower stacks with his skill and ultimate to protect your team and provide passive healing along the way.

What are Luocha’s best light cones?

Echoes of the Coffin is Luocha’s signature five-star light cone, boosting his attack to increase his healing, and offering buffs for his team. However, as it’s a five-star gacha pull, it may be tricky to get your paws on. If that’s the case, just be sure to pick one that aligns with his path, ‘The Abundance’, in order to activate its skill – and preferably choose one with a skill that focuses on increasing Luocha’s attack, too.

When it comes to four-star options, Perfect Timing is a great choice as it boosts both Luocha’s effect resistance and outgoing healing. Shared Feeling is also a strong option, especially if you have an energy-hungry team that favors using their ultimates more frequently.

Unfortunately, Post-Op Conversation isn’t a great option for him, as it boosts outgoing healing when the wearer uses their ultimate – and, of course, Luocha’s ultimate doesn’t heal.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Echoes of the Coffin Increases Luocha’s attack. After he uses his ultimate, provides all allies with a speed boost for one turn. Additionally, for each different target Luocha attacks, he recovers five energy. Each attack can recover energy a maximum of three times Gacha Perfect Timing Increases Luocha’s effect res by 16% and increases his outgoing healing by 33% of his effect res. Outgoing healing can increase by a max of 15% in this way Gacga Shared Feeling Increases Luocha’s outgoing healing by 10%. Using his skill regenerates two energy for all allies Gacha Cornucopia When Luocha uses his skill or ultimate, his outgoing healing increases by 12% Gacha, treasure chests, quest reward

What are the best relics for Luocha?

Due to Luocha’s primary role and utility being based on healing, we recommend going with the Passerby of Wandering Cloud four-piece set. For the neck and article relics, as Luocha’s healing scales of attack instead of HP, you could also mix and match sets to stack attack% bonuses.

Alternatively, if you want to increase his personal damage, you can go with a full set of Wastelander of Banditry Desert – or, for a balanced healing and damage build, you can combine two pieces of Wasteander of Banditry Desert and two pieces of Passerby of Wandering Clouds, boosting both his outgoing healing and imaginary damage.

We’re currently rocking four pieces of the Passerby of Wandering Cloud set, and two pieces of Space Sealing Station in order to get the handy outgoing healing boost skill, as well as that extra 12% attack damage on top. You could also use Fleet of the Ageless if you want to boost Luocha’s HP to ensure he survives.

Relic set Effect How to obtain Passerby of Wandering Cloud Two equipped: increases outgoing healing by 10%

Four equipped: immediately recover one skill point at the beginning of battle Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes Wastelander of Banditry Desert Two equipped: increases imaginary damage by 10%

Four equipped: when attacking debuffed enemies, Luocha’s crit rate increases by 10%. If the enemy is imprisoned, his crit damage increases by 20% Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four equipped: increases Luocha’s speed by 6% and his basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic set Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two equipped: increases Luocha’s attack by 12%. When his speed reaches 120 or higher, Luocha’s attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Fleet of the Ageless Two equipped: increases the Luocha’s max HP by 12%. When his speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Outgoing healing bonus

Feet: Speed or attack%

Planar sphere: Attack%

Link rope: Energy regeneration rate or attack%

Sub-stats:

Attack

Speed

Effect resistance

What are Luocha’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Thorns of the Abyss Deal 50% of Luocha’s attack as imaginary damage to a target enemy Skill: Prayer of Abyss Flower After using his skill, immediately restores the target ally’s HP equal to 40% of Luocha’s attack plus 200. Meanwhile, Luocha gains one stack of Abyss Flower. When any ally’s HP percentage becomes equal to or less than 50%, an effect equivalent to Luocha’s skill immediately triggers and applies to this ally for one time (without consuming skill points). This effect can trigger again after two turns Ultimate: Death Wish Deal 120% of Luocha’s attack as imaginary damage to all enemies, and dispel one enemy buff. Luocha gains one stack of Abyss Flower

Talent:

Skill Effect Cycle of Life When Luocha gains two stacks of Abyss Flower, he consumes all stacks to deploy a field against the enemy. When an ally attacks an enemy unit within the field, the ally immediately restores HP equal to 12% of Luocha’s attack plus 60. The field effect lasts two turns

Technique:

Technique Effect Mercy of a Fool After using his technique, Luocha triggers his talent at the start of the next battle

Traces:

Trace Effect Cleansing Revival Luocha’s skill removes one debuff from the target ally Sanctified When an ally attacks any enemy in the Cycle of Life field, all allies (except the attacker) restore HP equal to 7% of Luocha’s attack plus 93 Through the Valley The chance to resist crowd control debuffs increases by 70%

What are Luocha’s eidolons?

Eidolons are additional benefits that you unlock for Luocha by pulling duplicates of him on the gacha.

Eidolon Effect Level one – Ablution of the Quick While the Cycle of Life field is active, all allies’ attack increases by 20% Level two – Bestowal From the Pure When Luocha triggers his skill, if the target ally’s HP is lower than 50%, Luocha’s outgoing healing increases by 30%. If the target ally’s HP is at 50% or higher, the ally receives a shield that can absorb damage equal to 18% of Luocha’s attack plus 240, lasting for two turns Level three – Surveyal by the Fool Increases the level of Luocha’s skill by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of his basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level four – Heavy Lies the Crown When Luocha’s ‘Cycle of Life’ field is active, it weakens enemies. Weakened enemies deal 12% reduced damage Level five – Cicatrix ‘Neath the Pain Increases the level of Luocha’s ultimate by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and his talent by two, up to a maximum of level 15 Level six – Reunion With the Dust When Luocha uses his ultimate, there is a 100% fixed chance to reduce all enemies’ all-type resistance by 20% for two turns

What are Luocha’s ascension materials?

To ascend Luocha all the way to level 80 you’ll need a range of specialist materials. You can get the artifex’s module, as well as the cogwheel and gyreheart, by defeating enchanted ingenuity enemies in the Stargazer Navalia and the Honkai Star Rail simulated universe, purchasing them from the shop, doing assignments, and making them in the omni-synthesizer.

You’ll also need to collect a lot of the golden crown of the past shadow, which the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in the corridor of fading echoes drops.

Required level Credits Materials 20 4k Five artifex’s module 30 8k Ten artifex’s module 40 16k Six artifex’s cogwheel and three golden crown of the past shadow 50 40k Nine artifex’s cogwheel and seven golden crown of the past shadow 60 80k Six artifex’s gyreheart and 20 golden crown of the past shadow 70 160k Nine artifex’s gyreheart and 35 golden crown of the past shadow

What are Luocha’s trace materials?

Traces are how Honkai Star Rail refers to abilities and bonus abilities. To max out all of Luocha’s traces, you’ll need the following materials:

15 seeds of abundance, 72 sprouts of life, and 139 flowers of eternity Obtain from the Bud of Abundance crimson calyx in Backwater Pass, and the embers exchange

41 artifex’s modules, 56 artifex’s cogwheels, and 58 artifex’s gyrehearts Obtain from Entranced Ingenia enemies, synthesis, and simulated universe enemies

12 guardian’s laments Obtain from the End of the Eternal Freeze echo of war on Everwinter Hill

11 tracks of destiny Obtain from events, simulated universe rewards, the embers exchange, and nameless honor

Three million credits

Skill trace priority:

Talent > Skill > Ultimate > Basic

Major trace priority:

Cleansing Revival > Sanctified > Through the Valley

What’s the best team comp for Luocha?

As a healer, Luocha fits well in a range of Honkai Star Rail team comps, but thanks to his bonus ability Sanctified, he works particularly well with follow-up attackers. Characters like Honkai Star Rail’s Clara and Honkai Star Rail’s March 7th deal follow-up damage to certain enemies and if this happens inside Luocha’s Cycle of Life field, it grants the team additional passive healing.

Here’s an example of a strong Luocha team comp:

Main DPS Tank Support Healer Clara March 7th Pela Luocha

