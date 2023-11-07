Listen up! Honkai Star Rail Hook is the boss around here, and as an honorary member of the Moles, you’d better listen to what she says. Also known as Pitch-Dark Hook the Great, she is the leader of the Moles, and they run the show in Belobog’s Underworld, so it’s best that you stay on her good side. With a rundown of all of her attacks and eidolons and our top picks for the best light cone and relics to kit her out with, you’ll have no problem keeping this little troublemaker happy.

Honkai Star Rail’s Hook packs a punch, so let’s see how to build her right.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Hook build?

This four-star firecracker’s main source of damage comes from her fiery attacks and burn DoT. Her kit focuses on single-target damage, but her ability to both apply the burn DoT and deal increased damage to enemies inflicted with burn through her passive means she can take targets down pretty quickly. Teaming her up with other pyro characters like Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko and Honkai Star Rail’s Asta enhances her passive even further.

We recommend building Hook with fire damage, attack, energy recharge, and crit, and a light cone with an attack boost.

How do I use Honkai Star Rail’s Hook?

Hook is a bit like Genshin Impact’s Klee, in that she’s the main focus of your team and inflicts plenty of fire damage, along with the burn state for two turns.

She’s great for taking down single opponents, as both her enhanced skill and her ultimate blast through any fire weakness. You want to aim to hit enemies with the burn state as she deals extra damage to them, and will regenerate energy.

What are the best light cones for Hook?

If the name didn’t make it obvious, the four-star light cone ‘The Moles Welcome You’’s design fits with Hook’s kit. If you don’t have a copy of this light cone, aim to replace it with one that also increases Hook’s attack – and make sure it aligns with the path of Destruction in order to activate its skill.

Light cone Effect How to obtain The Moles Welcome You (four-star) Hook gains one stack of Mischevious for every basic attack, skill, and ultimate she uses. Each stack increases her attack by 12% Gacha Woof! Walk Time (four-star) Increases Hook’s attack by 10% and her damage to enemies inflicted with burn by 20%. This applies damage over time Gacha Something Irreplaceable (five-star) Increases Hook’s attack by 20%. When Hook defeats an enemy or is hit, she restores HP equal to 8% of her attack. Hook’s damage is also increased by 20% for her next turn Gacha

What are the best relics for Hook?

Fire is the main source of Hook’s damage and DoT, so, the Firesmith of Lava-Forging is the best set for her. It increases her fire damage and skill damage, allowing her to pack even more of a punch than normal. When picking sub-stats, we recommend prioritizing fire damage, attack, and crit. Energy recharge is also a nice bonus where possible.

The best Simulated Universe set for Hook is Space Sealing Station as it further buffs her damage output for more explosive turns.

Relic Effect How to obtain Firesmith of Lava-Forging Two equipped: Increases fire damage by 10%

Four equipped: Increases Hook’s skill damage by 12%. Also increases her fire damage by 12% for the next attack after her ultimate. Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: Attack increase

Four equipped: Increases Hooks speed increases and basic attack damage. Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind in Herta Space Station’s Storage Zone

Planar Ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two pieces equipped: Increases Hook’s attack by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, Hook’s attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward Devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Celestial Differentiator Two pieces equipped: Increases Hook’s crit damage by 16%. When her current crit damage reaches 120% or higher, after entering battle, her crit rate increases by 60% for the first attack. Immersion Reward Devices in World 5 of the Simulated Universe Rutilant Arena Two pieces equipped: Increases Hook’s crit rate by 8%. When her current crit rate reaches 70% or higher, her basic attack and skill damage increase by 20%. Immersion Reward Devices in World 7 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Crit damage/crit rate

Feet: Attack

Link rope: Attack

Planar sphere: Fire damage increase

Sub-stats:

Crit damage, crit rate

Attack

Speed

What are Hook’s abilities?

Here’s what the firecracker Hook can do during battle and what buffs she gets from her various skills.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Hehe! Don’t Get Burned! (single attack) Deal 50% of Hook’s attack as fire damage to a target enemy. Skill: Hey! Remember Hook? (single attack) Deal 140% of Hook’s attack as fire damage to a target enemy. There’s a 100% base chance for this to inflict burn for two turns, and to deal fire damage to enemies adjacent to the target. While burned, enemies take 25% of Hook’s attack as fire DoT at the start of each turn. Ultimate: Boom! Here Comes the Fire! (single attack) Deal fire damage equal to 240% of Hook’s attack to a target enemy. After you use her ultimate, Hook enhances the next skill she uses, dealing damage to a target enemy and its adjacent enemy units.

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Ha! Oil to the Flames! Hook deals an additional 50% of her attack as fire damage and regenerates five energy when attacking a target inflicted with burn.

Technique:

Skill Effect Ack! Look at This Mess! Immediately attack the enemy. After entering battle, deal 50% of Hook’s attack as fire damage to an enemy. There’s also a 50% chance to burn all targets for three turns. While burned, enemies take 50% of Hook’s attack as fire DoT at the start of each turn

Traces:

Trace Effect Innocence (unlocked at ascension two) When Hook triggers Ha, Oil to the Flames!, she restores HP equal to 5% of her total HP stat. Naivete (unlocked at ascension four) Increases enemies’ resistance to Crowd Control debuffs by 35%. Playing with Fire (unlocked at ascension six) Hook’s action advances forward 20% and she regenerates five energy when using her ultimate.

What are Hook’s eidolons?

Similar to Genshin Impact’s constellations, Honkai Star Rail eidolons are bonuses you can unlock by pulling duplicates of a character. Here are all of Hook’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect Level one: Early to Bed, Early to Rise Hook’s enhanced skills deal 20% more damage. Level two: Happy Tummy, Happy Body Extends the duration of the burn caused by Hook’s skill by one turn. Level three: Don’t Be Picky, Nothing’s Icky Increases the level of Hook’s skill by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten. Level four: It’s Okay to Not Know When Hook’s talent triggers, there’s a 100% base chance to burn the target and its adjacent enemy. Level five: Let the Molles’ Deeds Be Known Increases the level of Hook’s ultimate by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and increases the level of her talent by two, up to a maximum of level 15. Level six: Always Ready to Punch and Kick Hook deals 20% more damage to enemies with the burn status.

What are Hook’s ascension materials?

Here’s everything you need to get Hook all the way up to level 80 and beyond. You earn the endotherm chitin items in the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Silvermane Guard’s Restricted Zone on Jarilo-VI.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3,200 Four ancient parts 30 6,400 Eight ancient parts 40 12,800 Two endotherm chitin , five ancient spindles 50 32,000 Five endotherm chitin , eight ancient spindles 60 64,000 15 endotherm chitin , five ancient engines 70 128,000 28 endotherm chitin , seven ancient engines

What are Hook’s trace materials?

Hook has a classic Jarilo-Vi-centered list of materials she needs in order for you to get her traces and abilities leveled up.

28 ancient part, 42 ancient spindle, and 42 ancient engine Obtain from automaton enemies, purchase from the Embers Exchange store, purchase from the Xianzhou Luofu world shop, and the synthesizer



12 shattered blades, 54 lifeless blades, and 105 worldbreaker blades Obtain from the Bud of Destruction calyx, purchase from the Embers Exchange store, purchase from Herta’s Space Station world shop, and the Jarilo-VI world shop

12 Guardian’s Lament Obtain from Cocolia, Mother of Deception’s boss fight in the Echo of War at Everwinter Hill

5 tracks of destiny Obtain from events, as rewards in the Simulated Universe, from the Embers exchange, and Nameless Honor (battlepass) rewards

2,400,000 credits

Skill trace priority:

Skill > talent > ultimate > basic attack

Major trace priority:

Innocence > Naivete > Playing With Fire

What are the best Honkai Star Rail Hook team comps?

Hook, like a lot of Honkai Star Rail’s other fire units, works very well in a mono-fire team. Asta is a great buffer for her, as is Pela.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Hook Asta Lynx Trailblazer (fire) Hook Asta Guinaifen Flex healer/buffer slot Hook Himeko Pela Flex healer/buffer slot

And that’s all we’ve got on the amazing Honkai Star Rail Hook! Check out our list of the best mobile RPGs to set out on a new adventure today, or check out our Genshin Impact codes page and Genshin Impact tier list to get back into the swing of things.