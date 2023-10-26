The tiniest and most explosive Knight (and cause of Mondstadt citizen’s concerns) is Genshin Impact’s Klee, and she is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. She’s a five-star, pyro, catalyst character that is easy to build and easy to use. Throw her bombs and away you go – Klee’s blasting through the competition! Klee’s mother – Genshin Impact Alice – may not be around to keep an eye on her and stop her from getting into trouble, characters like Albedo and Jean help to contain the blasts. We’ll run you through all of Klee’s active and passive skills, make sure you know exactly what it costs to ascend her, and let you know the best Genshin Klee build, featuring which weapons and artifacts to use.

Here’s our Genshin Impact’s Klee build to get the best out of them pint-sized pyromaniac.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Klee build?

Klee is a bit of an odd one in that she was super popular during her first banner, but has since dropped off a little due to ‘better’ pryo units releasing. This is likely due to her somewhat clunky moves and slow speed.

Klee makes for a great DPS, especially in a burgeon or mono-pyro team. A mono-pyro team has to be the easiest team comp to play her with, though anything allowing for burgeon or overcharged works wonders. She has plenty of mobility and animation cancels to speed her up, and her charged attacks have the potential to deal tons of damage. Additionally, she can stunlock enemies, who then can’t fight back.

In other words, Klee is an amazing unit when in capable hands and paired up with the right team (mostly including Genshin Impact’s Bennett), but she can certainly take some getting used to and can be outshone by other pyro characters.

What are the best Genshin Impact Klee weapons?

Surprisingly, when it comes to picking weapons for Klee, the top spots mostly go to four stars. Despite her being a five-star unit, she doesn’t have a specific weapon that runs alongside her in banners, so we had to get creative. That said, the two five-star catalysts that can be gained from the standard banner are both very helpful for her; Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds adds a good chunk to her crit rate and makes her quicker in battle, whereas the Skyward Atlas will up her attack.

The Widsith is easily the best four-star choice, and the best overall pick if you’ve got it at refinement rank five. Solar Pearl, obtained through the battle pass, is another great four-star choice due to its high damage, crit rate boost, and synergy with Klee’s A4 passive. The main drawback with Solar Pearl is that it buffs everything but her charged attacks, which are an important part of her kit.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit rate

Skill: Increases Klee’s movement speed by 10%. When in battle, she earns an elemental damage bonus every four seconds. Max four stacks. This lasts until Klee falls or leaves combat. Standard banner The Widsith (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit damage

Skill: When Klee takes to the field, she gains a random theme song for ten seconds. This can only occur once every 30 seconds. Here are the different songs: Recitative – Increases attack

Aria – Increases elemental damage

Interlude – Increases elemental mastery All banners Skyward Atlas (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Increases elemental damage bonus by 12%. Normal attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the Favor of the Clouds, which actively seeks out nearby enemies to attack for 15 seconds, dealing 160% attack damage. Standard banner Solar Pearl (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit rate

Skill: Normal attacks increase Klee’s elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 20% for six seconds. Elemental skill or elemental burst attacks increase normal attack damage by 20% for six seconds. Battle Pass reward

What are the best Genshin Impact Klee artifacts?

The best universal artifact set for Klee is a combination of two Crimson Witch of Flames with an attack bonus two-piece. For the attack pieces, you can either go with Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, which allows you to pick the two with the best stats and sub-stats while also providing her with both attack and pyro damage bonuses.

A full set of Crimson Witch of Flames is also a great choice, especially for reaction builds, as its pyro damage boost really helps her bring the pain when combined with her Jumpty Dumpty charges. Of course, this set can be quite tricky to get good stats and substats on, though, so you might need a lick of luck from the RNG archons.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Crimson Witch of Flames Two equipped: P yro damage bonus

Four equipped: Increases overloaded and burning damage by 40% and vaporize and melt damage by 15%. Using an elemental skill increases the two-piece set effect by 50% for ten seconds (maximum of three stacks). Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: At tack increase

Four equipped: Not recommended World and weekly bosses, Gladiator’s Finale artifact strongbox Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: Attack increase

Four equipped: Not recommended Momiji-Dyed Court domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Regardless of what set you go with, we recommend the following stats and sub-stats. To find out more about specific artifact sets, here is our Genshin Impact artifacts guide.

Main stats:

Sands: Attack %

Goblet: Pyro damage

Circlet: Crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Crit rate

Crit damage

Attack%

Attack

What are Genshin Impact Klee’s abilities?

Here’s what Klee brings to the battlefield (hint: it’s a lot of explosions) and how she can help with exploration around Teyvat, too.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Kaboom! Normal: Performs up to three attacks, dealing AoE pyro damage.

Charged: Deals a small AoE of pyro damage.

Plunging: Deals AoE pyro damage upon impact with the ground. Elemental skill: Jumpy Dumpty Jumpy Dumpty bounces around, dealing pyro damage as it explodes into mines on the third bounce. Elemental burst: Sparks ‘n’ Splash Continuously summons Sparks ‘n’ Splash to deal continuous hits of pyro damage to multiple targets at once.

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Pounding Surprise (unlocked at ascension one) Jumpy Dumpty and normal attacks have a 50% chance to obtain an explosive spark, which deals 50% increased damage. Sparkling Burst (unlocked at ascension four) When a charged attack critically hits, party members gain two elemental energy. All Of My Treasures! (unlocked automatically) Displays the location of nearby Monstadt resources on the mini-map.

What are Genshin Impact Klee’s constellations?

Each of Klee’s constellations boosts the power of her moves. You can level these up each time you receive Klee as a duplicate when making a wish.

Constellation Effect C1: Chained Reaction Attacks and skills have a chance to summon a spark that deals damage equal to 120% of Sparks ‘n’ Splash’s damage. C2: Explosive Frags Being hit by Jumpy Dumpty’s mines decreases defense by 23% for ten seconds. C3: Exquisite Compound Increases the level of Jumpy Dumpty by three. C4: Sparkly Explosion If Klee leaves the field during Sparks ‘n’ Splash, an explosion is triggered that deals 555% of her attack as AoE pyro damage. C5: Nova Burst Increases the level of Sparks ‘n’ Splash by three. C6: Blazing Delight While under the effects of Sparks ‘n’ Splash, other party members will continuously regenerate energy. When Sparks ‘n’ Splash is used, the party gains a 10% pyro damage bonus for 25 seconds.

What are Genshin Impact Klee’s ascension materials?

Ascension can be expensive, so we’re here to make sure you keep hold of the items needed to ascend Klee as soon as possible. Samachurls drop the scroll items and can be found all over Teyvat. Philanemo mushrooms grow on buildings in Mondstadt City and Springvale. To get Everflame seeds, you need to fight the pyro Regisvine in Liyue.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One agnidus agate sliver, three philanemo mushrooms, three divining scroll 40 40,000 Three agnidus agate fragments, two everflame seeds, ten philanemo mushrooms, 15 divining scroll 50 60,000 Six agnidus agate fragments, four everflame seeds, 20 philanemo mushrooms, 12 sealed scroll 60 80,000 Three agnidus agate chunks, eight everflame seeds, 30 philanemo mushrooms, 18 sealed scroll 70 100,000 Six agnidus agate chunks, 12 everflame seeds, 45 philanemo mushrooms, 12 forbidden curse scroll 80 120,000 Six agnidus agate gemstones, 20 everflame seeds, 60 philanemo mushrooms, 24 forbidden curse scroll

What are Genshin Impact Klee’s talent materials?

Here is what you need to get Klee’s talents up to level ten. Freedom talent books are farmed in the Forsaken Rift domain, and the ring of Boreas is a drop from the weekly Andrius, Wolf of the North fight.

Level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six divining scrolls, three teachings of freedom Three 17,500 Three sealed scrolls, three guides to freedom Four 25,000 Four sealed scrolls, four guides to freedom Five 30,000 Six sealed scrolls, six guides to freedom Six 37,500 Nine sealed scrolls, nine guides to freedom Seven 120,000 Four forbidden curse scrolls, four philosophies of freedom, one ring of Boreas Eight 260,000 Six forbidden curse scrolls, six philosophies of freedom, one ring of Boreas Nine 450,000 Nine forbidden curse scrolls, 12 philosophies of freedom, two rings of Boreas Ten 700,000 12 forbidden curse scrolls, 16 philosophies of freedom, two rings of Boreas, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Klee team comps?

Klee, as a main DPS, benefits from teammates who shield, heal, and buff her. You’re mainly going to be aiming for mono-pyro, but Klee can do wonders with burn, vaporize, or melt teams.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Klee Bennett Xiangling Kazuha Klee Bennett Xingqiu Yelan Klee Bennett Rosaria Kazuha Klee Ganyu Xingqiu Diona

That’s all you need to know in order to master Klee! If you’re on the lookout for something new to play, take a look at our list of the best mobile RPGs. We also recommend you check out Hoyoverse’s latest game with our Honkai Star Rail codes and our Honkai Star Rail tier list.