We all know that Hoyoverse loves a purple-haired lady with a sword, so here comes Honkai Star Rail’s Acheron. This beautiful warrior is a member of the Galaxy Rangers, traveling the cosmos and upholding justice in the name of Lan, the Aeon of The Hunt. Find out what we know about her so far below.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron release date speculation

We’re not sure of her exact release date, but we believe that Acheron will be available some time during or after the 2.1 update. This is because Hoyoverse haven’t released any drip marketing for her yet, unlike Honkai Star Rail’s Black Swan, who we suspect is arriving during version 2.0.

Given that we get a glimpse of Acheron in both the TGA Candidacy Video and 1.6’s Penacony preview, she’ll probably feature in the next chapter of the main story.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Acheron?

Acheron is a member of the Galaxy Rangers who arrives on Penacony for the Charmony Festival. We don’t know much about this mysterious woman, but she seems to look a lot like Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun and popular Honkai Impact character Raiden Mei.

The Galaxy Rangers are a group of heroes who follow the Aeon Lan of The Hunt, traveling from planet to planet, assisting the locals in delivering justice, and hunting down evil. People have barely heard from them since they reportedly got on the wrong side of Genius Society member 64, Dr. Primitive, until now.

What do we know about Acheron’s build?

We currently know very little about Acheron’s build, but based on her appearance and ties to other Hoyoverse characters, we can make some assumptions. Acheron is likely a five-star character who wields the power of lightning. We’re not sure of her path alignment, but as a Galaxy Ranger, she could follow the path of The Hunt.

Who are Acheron’s voice actors?

Acheron’s English voice actor is Allegra Clark, who also voices Genshin Impact’s Beidou and the warrior in Silent Hope. Her Japanese voice actor is Miyuki Sawashiro, who also voices the Raiden Shogun and her twin sister in Genshin Impact, as well as Cookie Run: Kingdom’s wizard cookie and Mirei Mikagura in Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth.

Acheron’s Chinese voice actor is Ju Huahua, who also voices both Raiden Mei and the Raiden Shogun, further continuing the links to Hoyoverse’s powerful purple ladies. Her Korean voice actor, Park Ji-yoon, voices the Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact’s Korean dub, as well as Cookie Run: Kingdom’s parfait cookie.

