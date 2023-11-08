Introducing the Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer, our vessel for joining the crew of the Astral Express and saving the universe from Stellarons. But who exactly is the HSR Trailblazer, what are their skills, and what’s the best build for them? We’re here to answer all these questions for you.

Now, let’s get into our guide on everything Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer build?

The Trailblazer is an adaptive character, meaning you can align them with different paths as you progress through the story. So far, we’ve seen the Trailblazer aligned with the path of the Destruction, where they act as a physical damage DPS, and aligned with the path of the Preservation, where they act as a fire damage tank with shielding capabilities.

When aligned with the path of the Destruction, the Trailblazer’s kit is all about hitting hard with physical damage that scales off of their attack stat. They have both single attack and blast options so they’re a great all-round attacker for big bosses or groups of enemies. We recommend putting your resources into raising their attack stat and physical damage capabilities.

When aligned with the path of the Preservation, the Trailblazer dishes out heavy hits that deal fire damage. Their normal attack triggers a shield for the whole team while also hitting the enemy with a single strike, whereas their skill sees them plant their weapon in front of them, creating a shield for the team and taunting enemies to focus attacks on them instead of their allies. Their ult also triggers the team-wide shield, while also dishing out AoE fire damage to all enemies.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer?

The Destruction Trailblazer light cones

If you can’t get a hold of Something Irreplaceable or On the Fall of an Aeon, our three-star recommendation is Collapsing Sky. Or you can use any that follow the path of Destruction.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Something Irreplaceable (five-star) Increases the Trailblazer’s attack by 24%. After receiving an attack, you immediately restore HP equal to 8% of your attack and increase damage dealt by 20%. This effect is valid until the end of the Trailblazer’s turn. The effect cannot stack and can only trigger once per turn Gacha On the Fall of an Aeon (five-star) Whenever the Trailblazer attacks, it increases their attack by 8% up to four times. When you inflict weakness break on enemies, your damage increases a further 12% for two turns Herta’s Store Collapsing Sky (three-star) Increases Trailblazer’s basic attack and skill damage by 20% Gacha

The Preservation Trailblazer light cones

For the Preservation Trailblazer, we recommend the Texture of Memories light cone from Herta’s Store or Honkai Star Rail Gepard‘s Moment of Victory Light Cone. Of, for a four-star option, we recommend Day One of My New Life or Landau’s choice. If you don’t have any of these to hand or want to try something different, just make sure that it also aligns with the path of the Preservation.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Texture of Memories (five-star) Increases the Trailblazer’s effect resistance by 8%. If an enemy attacks the Trailblazer when they don’t have a shield, they gain a shield equal to 16% of their max HP for two turns. This effect can only trigger once every three turns. If the Trailblazer has a shield when they’re attacked, the damage they receive decreases by 12% Herta’s store Moment of Victory (five-star) Increases the Trailblazer’s defense by 24% and effect hit rate by 20%. Also increases the chance that enemies will attack the Trailblazer. When an enemy attacks the Trailblazer, their defense increases by an additional 24% until the end of their turn Gacha or the Starlight Exchange store Day One of My New Life (four-star) Increases the Trailblazer’s defense by 16%. After entering battle, also increases the damage resistance of all allies by 8%. Effects of the same type can’t stack Gacha Landau’s Choice (four-star) The Trailblazer is more likely to be attacked, but the damage they take reduces by 16% Gacha Amber (three-star) Increases Trailblzaer’s defense by 16%. If their current HP is lower than 50%, it increases their defense by a further 16% Gacha

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer?

The Destruction Trailblazer relics

The best Honkai Star Rail relics for the Destruction Trailblazer so far are those that increase physical damage and attack. Champion of Streetwise Boxing is perfect for this but also one of the starting relic sets that you encounter, Musketeer of Wild Wheat, does almost as good a job and is much easier to find than other options.

As they’re a hard-hitting DPS unit, the Destruction Trailblazer’s best planar ornament set is Space Sealing Station, which is also one of the easier sets to get in the Simulated Universe.

Relic Effect How to obtain Champion of Streetwise Boxing Two equipped: increases physical damage by 10%

Four equipped: after the Trailblazer attacks or is hit by an enemy, their attack increases by 5% for the rest of the battle. This effect can stack up to five times Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch in Jarilo-VI’s Everwinter Hill Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 10%

Four equipped: increases the Trailblazer’s speed by 6% and their basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two equipped: increases the Trailblazer’s attack by 12%. When their speed reaches 120 or higher, their attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Destruction Trailblazer relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Attack

Physical damage bonus

Sub-stats:

Crit rate

Crit damage

The Preservation Trailblazer relics

When aligned with the path of The Preservation, the best relics for the Trailblazer are Firesmith of Lava Forging and Guard of Wuthering Snow. These either increase their defense capabilities or boost their fire damage.

Getting the best planar ornament set for the Preservation Trailblazer can be tough – they benefit the most from Belobog of the Architects, but this is a high level reward from World 6. Instead, you could use Space Sealing Station to boost their attack, just like in the Destruction build.

Relic Effect How to obtain Firesmith of Lava Forging Two equipped: increases fire damage by 10%

Four equipped: increases the Trailblazer’s skill damage by 12%. After unleashing an ultimate, the Trailblazer’s next attack deals an additional 12% fire damage Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia Guard of Wuthering Snow Two equipped: reduces damage taken by 8%

Four equipped: at the beginning of the turn, if the Trailblazer’s HP is equal to or less than 50% of their max HP, they restore HP equal to 8% of their max HP and regenerate five energy Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence in Jarilo-VI’s Everwinter Hill Knight of Purity Palace Two equipped: increases defense by 12%

Four equipped: when the Trailblazer creates a shield, it can absorb and additional 20% max damage Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Belobog of the Architects Two equipped: increases the Trailblazer’s defense by 15%. When their effect hit rate is 50% or higher, they gain an extra 15% defense Immersion Reward devices in World 6 of the Simulated Universe

Preservation Trailblazer relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Defense

Fire damage bonus

Sub-stats:

Attack

Crit rate

Crit damage

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer’s abilities?

The Trailblazer’s function in your team depends on their alignment. The Destruction Trailblazer is a great main attacker and can target single enemies or groups with their basic attack, skill, and ultimate. The Preservation Trailblazer is also a great attacker with added tanking abilities and good utility against enemies with fire weakness. Their passive shields their team and their skill directs attacks away from their teammates.

The Destruction Trailblazer attacks

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack – Farewell Hit (single attack) Deals physical damage equal to 50% of the Trailblazer’s attack to a target enemy Skill – RIP Home Run (blast) Deals physical damage equal to 62% of the Trailblazer’s attack to a target enemy and any adjacent enemies Ultimate – Stardust Ace (single attack or blast) Mode one deals physical damage equal to 300% of the Trailblazer’s attack to a single enemy.

Mode two deals physical damage equal to 180% of the Trailblazer’s attack to a single enemy and physical damage equal to 108% of the Trailblazer’s attack to adjacent enemies

Talent:

Skill Effect Perfect Pickoff Each time the Trailblazer inflicts weakness break on an enemy, their attack increases by 10%. This effect can stack up to two times

Technique:

Technique Effect Immortal Third Strike Immediately heals all allies for 15% of their respective max HP

Traces:

Trace Effect Ready for Battle The Trailblazer immediately regenerates 15 energy at the beginning of the battle Perseverance Each stack of their talent increases the Trailblazer’s defense by 10% Fighting Will The Trailblazer’s blast attacks (skill or ultimate) deal 25% more damage to the target enemy

The Preservation Trailblazer attacks

Active skills:

Skill Effect Ice-Breaking Light (basic) Deal fire damage equal to 50% of the Trailblazer’s attack to a target enemy and gain one stack of Magma Will Ice-Breaking Light (enhanced) Consume four stacks of Magma Will to enhance Trailblazer’s basic attack, dealing fire damage equal to 90% of the Trailblazer’s attack to a single enemy, and fire damage equal to 36% of the Trailblazer’s attack to adjacent enemies Ever-Burning Amber Increases the Trailblazer’s damage reduction by 40% and grants them one stack of Magma Will, with an additional 100% base chance to increase the likelihood that all enemies will attack them for one turn War-Flaming Lance Deal fire damage equal to 50% of the Trailblazer’s attack plus 75% of the Trailblazer’s defense to all enemies. The next basic attack is automatically enhanced and doesn’t cost Magma Will

Talent:

Skill Effect Treasure of the Architects Each time an enemy hits the Trailblazer, they gain one stack of Magma Will for a max of eight stacks. When Magma Will has four stacks or more, enhances the Trailblazer’s basic attack, dealing damage to a single enemy and adjacent enemies. When the Trailblazer uses their basic attack, skill, or ultimate, they apply a shield to the entire ally team that absorbs damage equal to 4% of the Trailblazer’s defense plus 16. This shield lasts for two turns

Technique:

Technique Effect Call of the Guardian At the start of the next battle, gains a shield that blocks damage equal to 50% of the Trailblazer’s defense plus 160 for one turn

Traces:

Trace Effect The Strong Defends the Weak After the Trailblazer uses their skill, reduces the damage taken by all allies by 15% for one turn Unwavering Gallantry When the Trailblazer uses their enhanced basic attack, they restore 5% of their max HP Action Beats Overthinking When the Trailblazer starts the turn protected by a shield, they regenerate five energy and their attack increases by 15% until the action is over

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer’s eidolons?

Eidolons are similar to constellations in Genshin Impact. They are bonus effects for your characters that you unlock by getting duplicate copies of them. They work slightly differently for the Trailblazer though, as you unlock their eidolons by progressing through the story.

The Destruction Trailblazer eidolons

Eidolon Effect A Falling Star When the Trailblazer defeats enemies with their ultimate, they regenerate ten energy An Unwilling Host Attacking an enemy with physical weakness restores the Trailblazer’s HP equal to 5% of their attack A Leading Whisper The Trailblazer gains two levels in their skill and talent, up to a maximum level of 15 A Destructing Glance Attacking enemies whose weakness is already broken increases the Trailblazer’s crit rate by 25% A Surviving Hope The Trailblazer gains two levels in their ultimate, up to a maximum level of 15, and one level in their basic attack up to a maximum level of ten A Trailblazing Will The Trailblazer’s talent is also triggered when they defeat an enemy

The Preservation Trailblazer eidolons

Eidolon Effect Earth-Shaking Resonance When the Trailblazer uses their basic attack, they deal additional fire damage equal to 25% of their defense. When they use their enhanced basic attack, they deal additional fire damage equal to 50% of their defense Time-Defying Tenacity The shield the Trailblazer provides from their talent blocks additional damage equal to 2% of the Trailblazer’s defense plus 27 Trail-Blazing Blueprint Increases the level of the Trailblazer’s skill by two up to a maximum level of 15, and their talent by two up to a maximum of level ten Nation-Building Oath Immediately gain four stacks of Magma Will at the beginning of battle Spirit-Warming Flame Increases the level of the Trailblazer’s ultimate by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and their basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten City-Forging Bulwarks After they use their enhanced basic attack or ultimate, the Trailblazer’s defense increase by 10%. Stacks up to three times

What are Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer’s ascension materials?

Luckily for us, the Trailblazer only has one set of ascension materials no matter which path they are aligned with. These materials let you level the Trailblazer all the way up to 80, so here’s a complete list of everything you need.

You can farm thief’s instinct, usurper’s scheme, and conqueror’s will from voidranger enemies in the storage and supply zones on the Herta Space Station. You can also get them from assignment rewards, Simulated Universe enemies, the embers exchange, or the omni-synthesizer. You get the Trailblazer’s unique ascension material, the enigmatic ectostella, from level and mission rewards as you progress.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3.2k Four thief’s instinct 30 6.4k Eight thief’s instinct 40 12.8k Five usurper’s scheme and four enigmatic ectostella 50 32k Eight usurper’s scheme and six enigmatic ectostella 60 64k Five conqueror’s will and eight enigmatic ectostella 70 128k Seven conqueror’s will and ten enigmatic ectostella

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer?

The Trailblazer is the playable main character of Honkai Star Rail. At the beginning of the game, Honkai Star Rail’s Kafka activates them as a receptacle for a Stellaron with the help of Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf.

You can choose between Caelus, who is male, or Stelle, who is female, when you start Honkai Star Rail, and change the codename to whatever you like. We don’t know much about the Trailblazer yet other than that they have a Stellaron inside them and they’re part of the Astral Express crew.

