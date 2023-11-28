Budew evolution guide

Budew appears to be a small and sweet Pokémon that can do no harm, and that might be true, but Budew’s evolution, Roselia, is another story. This second stage ‘mon can bring a world of hurt to its opponents, and that’s even more true for Roselia’s evolution, Roserade. Considering how strong this creature is, it’s imperative that you learn how to evolve Budew and how to evolve Roselia.

Without a doubt, this is one of the best grass and poison Pokémon evolution lines in the franchise, so much so that they cause all sorts of problems for fairy Pokémon, grass Pokémon, ground Pokémon, water Pokémon, and rock Pokémon. Your only hope is to discover the antidote to Budew, Roselia, and Roserade with our grass Pokémon weakness and poison Pokémon weakness guides.

Anyway, here’s what you need to know about Budew’s evolution and Roselia’s evolution.

This gen 4 Pokémon evolution line is one of the most unique across the entire franchise. While it’s true many ‘mon require certain stipulations to evolve outside of just leveling up, be it a stone, gender, steps, or friendship, most of them don’t need you to jump through hoops at both stages, unlike Budew and Roselia. You have to use one method to evolve Budew and another to evolve Roselia. Luckily, Roserade is worth the effort as one of the best grass Pokémon.

How do I evolve Budew?

To get this evolution line on the way, you need to catch yourself a Budew which isn’t too difficult given it’s one of the least threatening Pokémon out there. In the Switch games, you can find Budew in:

Sword and Shield – Route 4, Rolling Fields, East Lake Axewell, West Lake Axewell, Dappled Grove, Giant’s Mirror, Bridge Field, and Stony Wilderness

– Route 4, Rolling Fields, East Lake Axewell, West Lake Axewell, Dappled Grove, Giant’s Mirror, Bridge Field, and Stony Wilderness Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Route 204, Route 212, Eterna Forest, Great Marsh, and the Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern)

– Route 204, Route 212, Eterna Forest, Great Marsh, and the Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern) Legends: Arceus – Crimson Mirelands (Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Cottonsedge Prairie) and Coronet Highlands (Fabled Spring)

Once you have a Budew you need to make it your best friend. Yes, you need its friendship to evolve it into Roselia. The best way to do this is to battle with it, though you can also set up camp to play with it and feed it; all of this will help to build your fledgling friendship.

Where can I catch Roselia?

If catching and becoming friends with Budew sounds like too much effort, you can always cut that part out and catch Roselia, meaning you only have one evolution to worry about to get Roserade. If you want to do this, you can find Roselia in:

Sword and Shield – Axew’s Eye, Giant’s Mirror, South Lake Miloch, Dusty Bowl, Rolling Fields, Bridge Field, Dappled Grove, Giant’s Cap, East Lake Axewell, Hammerlocke Hills, North Lake Miloch, Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Route 212, route 221, route 224, Route 225, route 229, Trophy Garden, Great Marsh, and the Grand Underground (Swampy Cave, Grassland Cave, Bogsunk Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern)

Legends: Arceus – Crimson Mirelands (Gapejaw Bog, Cloudpool Ridge, and Cottonsedge Prairie) and Coronet Highlands (Fabled Spring)

How do I evolve Roselia?

Now that you have a Roselia, it’s time you learn how to evolve it into Roserade. Similarly to Budew, the level of your Pokémon has no impact on its evolution. However, while Budew needs your friendship, Roselia already has that and thus needs something a little different. Just like Murkrow’s evolution, Ralts’ evolution (Gallade), and Floette’s evolution, you need to give Roselia a stone. More specifically, the shiny stone, which you can find in:

Sword and Shield – Route 8, Lake of Outrage, and Bridge Field (ask the Digging Duo for help)

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Route 228, Iron Island, and your buddy may get one for you if they have the pickup ability

Legends: Arceus – reward for completing quest 74 (A Bit of Help from Blissey), Coronet Highlands, Alabaster Icelands, Jubilife Village (Trading Post and Ginter), Path of Tenacity, and Space-time Distortions

Where can I catch Roserade?

If you’re playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus or Sword and Shield, you can cut out all of the faff and go straight after Roserade. Prepare yourself, this creature does put up a fight, and it might take a considerable amount of great balls or even ultra balls to catch it. You can find Roserade in:

Sword and Shield – Hammerlocke Hills and Dappled Grove

– Hammerlocke Hills and Dappled Grove Legends: Arceus – Crimson Mirelands (Cloudpool Ridge)

How do I evolve Budew in Pokémon Go?

To evolve Budew into Roselia in Pokémon Go you need 25 candies. It’s that simple, certainly a lot easier than the friendship system, especially since Budews frequently appear out in the world.

How do I evolve Roselia in Pokémon Go?

To evolve Roselia into Roserade in Pokémon Go you need both 100 candies and a Sinnoh Stone. If you have experience with Misdrevus’ evolution, you likely know that trainer battles and research breakthrough rewards are the best way to get this stone.

Is Budew in Scarlet and Violet?

No, Budew, Roselia, and Roserade aren’t in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, meaning the most recent game they appear in is Pokémon Legends: Arceus. However, they appear in multiple generations, so we have no doubt the three will appear in other Pokémon games.

