Mega Noob Simulator codes October 2023

October 26, 2023: We checked for new Mega Noob Simulator codes
Roblox is full of noobs, but our Mega Noob Simulator codes guide can help you to become the most powerful one of all. The aim of the game in this Roblox experience is simple, become the biggest and baddest noob in this virtual world. To do so, you need to up your strength, smash some bacon hairs, and gain some muscle.
Mega Noob Simulator codes
Active codes:
- smilefreddy – top hat
- TRADEME – 100 heads
- Winter2021 – tree noob pet
- WILD – 100 coins
- DOULIFT – 50 strength
- SPOOK – Halloween cap
- RETRO – 500 coins
- SWASHBUCKLER – 500 coins
- 100M – 100M noob pet
- HOLIDAY – festive noob pet
- WORKOUT – 50 strength
- stonks – 500 coins
- NEWB – 50 heads
- BUFFNOOB – 50 heads
- stonk – 50 coins
Expired codes:
There are no expired Mega Noob Simulator codes.
What are Mega Noob Simulator codes?
The developer, Thunder1222 Productions, provides Mega Noob Simulator codes as a means of giving you a chance to increase your strength and get some pets. New ones tend to arise to celebrate new milestones, so bookmark this page if you want to keep up to date with the latest freebies.
How do I redeem Mega Noob Simulator codes?
To redeem Mega Noob Simulator codes, you need to:
- Head to Roblox
- Launch Mega Noob Simulator
- Select the menu button
- Tap codes
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
With that, you know all of the current Mega Noob Simulator codes.