Mega Noob Simulator codes October 2023

Roblox is full of noobs, but our Mega Noob Simulator codes guide can help you to become the most powerful one of all. The aim of the game in this Roblox experience is simple, become the biggest and baddest noob in this virtual world. To do so, you need to up your strength, smash some bacon hairs, and gain some muscle.

Mega Noob Simulator codes

Active codes:

smilefreddy – top hat

– top hat TRADEME – 100 heads

– 100 heads Winter2021 – tree noob pet

– tree noob pet WILD – 100 coins

– 100 coins DOULIFT – 50 strength

– 50 strength SPOOK – Halloween cap

– Halloween cap RETRO – 500 coins

– 500 coins SWASHBUCKLER – 500 coins

– 500 coins 100M – 100M noob pet

– 100M noob pet HOLIDAY – festive noob pet

– festive noob pet WORKOUT – 50 strength

– 50 strength stonks – 500 coins

– 500 coins NEWB – 50 heads

– 50 heads BUFFNOOB – 50 heads

– 50 heads stonk – 50 coins

Expired codes:

There are no expired Mega Noob Simulator codes.

What are Mega Noob Simulator codes?

The developer, Thunder1222 Productions, provides Mega Noob Simulator codes as a means of giving you a chance to increase your strength and get some pets. New ones tend to arise to celebrate new milestones, so bookmark this page if you want to keep up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Mega Noob Simulator codes?

To redeem Mega Noob Simulator codes, you need to:

Head to Roblox

Launch Mega Noob Simulator

Select the menu button

Tap codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current Mega Noob Simulator codes.