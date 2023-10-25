The best boy games in 2023

We’ve put together the best boy games on Switch and mobile for any lucky lads to take a gander. Before we get into it, we’re looking at games here primarily marketed towards boys, as well as a couple of surprises, but this is by no means a “no girls allowed” zone, and whatever way you identify, there’s a list of games below that are still well worth checking out.

Let’s dive into our guide to the best boy games on Switch and mobile.

EA Sports FC 24 – Switch and mobile

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first, and head to a title that’s missing from very few teenagers’ bedrooms. FC 24 is still the premier soccer simulator and offers hours of playtime through multiple online modes, an in-depth career simulator, and nuanced control mechanics. It’s also the most accessible of the soccer titles on Switch, so don’t be put off if you’re fresh to the world of football.

Take a look at our EA FC 24 Switch review for more of our thoughts

Bugsnax – Switch

Now, for something completely different to FIFA, Bugsnax is a progressive game in terms of both its narrative and its mechanics, with understanding and appreciation for others at its core. We’re picking it for our list of boy games as so often the games directly marketed at men and boys lack a gooey center, so if you want to break out of the cycle of mindless destruction and find friends who care, Bugsnax is a great time. Oh, and there’s a burger beetle called Bunger, so what else do you need?

If you want a proper preview, check out our Bugsnax review.

Disney Mirrorverse – mobile

Whoever said Disney isn’t for boys clearly hasn’t played Mirrorverse. With classic childhood characters like Toy Story’s Woody and Sulley from Monsters Inc. given a brilliant battlefield makeover, tantalizing mechanics that keep you coming back for more, and a 9/10 in our Dinsey Mirroverse review, there’s no reason for anyone to skip this one.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch

For something a little different now, Link’s journey of self-discovery in Breath of the Wild is much like a coming-of-age film with a Ganon fight at the end. As one of the few silent protagonists still left in the mascot line-up, Link sets off on a quest to test his strength and integrity – two facets they’re quite big on in the Boy Scouts – so we had to include this camp-out and quest adventure.

We have guides on BotW's Link and all the BotW amiibo if you decide to pick this game up.

NBA 2K – mobile

Back to sports, there are few sims on mobile better than NBA 2k22 Arcade Edition, so hoop-shooters should check it out. While it’s not quite console standard, it beats out FIFA, NHL, and Madden for bringing a main series title to mobile with responsive touch controls, a generous roster of NBA legends past and present, as well as more game modes than you might expect from a mobile title.

If this was a list of baller boy games, this one would be at the top

Monument Valley – mobile

They are boy games, and then there are mummy's boy games, and this maternal adventure is one sure to stop you in your tracks and make you do something very dangerous – it's going to make you think. Ustwo Games' philosophical puzzler is a perfect escape for anyone who needs a break from the mentality of FPS mayhem or constant competition of sports games, with a heartwarming narrative that will make even the most macho person open up like a cuckoo clock. If you want to know more, see our Monument Valley 2 review.

Wonder Boy Collection – Switch

Boy games, Wonder Boy, can you see what we’ve done here? Either way, Wonder Boy Collection is a fantastic retro compendium full of Wonder Boy titles from the early era of platformers, offering hours of playtime across multiple game worlds, as well as plenty of monsters to slay on your quest. For all the older boys looking for a touch of nostalgia, and holding onto their status as boys, you won’t find a better way to roll back the years.

My Friend Pedro – Switch & mobile

While we’ve tried to keep things mixed throughout the list, we can’t ignore those boys who just want to blow things up. That’s where My Friend Pedro comes in. Think of your favorite revenge film, add a bunch of bananas, and throw in some sidescrolling bullet-hell badassery, and that’s what you have here. With motorbike chases, dangerous stunts, and a whole lot of mushy peel left in your wake, it’s the closest you can get to Bananas in Pajamas coming back for a slice of John Wick vengeance.

A Boy and His Blob – Nintendo Switch

We all love pets, but while some boys get to play with dogs, cats, and the odd gerbil, one lad has a very special friend. A Boy and His Blob is a remake of a fantastic retro platformer, where you play as the titular boy and must make your way through levels by using jellybeans to transform your gelatinous pal. It’s sweet, the visuals are great, and it’s easy to understand but hard to master. Perfect for kids and adults!

