The best girl games in 2023

To quote the iconic Chaka Khan, ‘I’m every woman, it’s all in me’, and that’s why for our best girl games guide, we’re covering all bases. Here, there’s something for everyone, be you after some quick and easy dress-up games, a fun shoot ’em up, a grand adventure, a zombtastic experience, or world domination, you can find the right game for you here.

Anyway, onto the best girl games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Darksiders 3

Talk about a girl that kicks ass, Fury is the leading lady for Darksiders 3, and she certainly matches the badassery of her brothers – Strife and Death. In Darksiders 3, you and a Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse member are on the hunt for the seven deadly sins. Fury is perhaps the most badass of the bunch, and she can certainly make any gamer feel empowered – it’s nice to see a female protagonist with some bite.

Bayonetta 1 & 2

Women aren’t weak, and Bayonetta is a perfect example of how badass they can be. The Umbra Witch is a queen that several members of the PT crew worship (myself and Nathan especially). The Bayonetta games are full of action, humor, and sex appeal. What’s not to like? You get to take the fight to the angels and make them flock off with your guns and fabulous hair.

We can’t overstate how incredible these games are and encourage any and all girl gamers to give them a go. If you do and discover a deep love for Bayonetta, you can then head over to our Bayonetta Origins review guide to find out when you can next go on a journey with the Umbra Witch.

The Sims Mobile

The Sims is for everybody, but the fashion and creativity side might appeal to girls with an interest in those hobbies. Besides, who doesn’t like to control every aspect of the lives of a virtual family? You get to play god, or goddess as the case may be, and dictate how successful the life of a sim is. Or, you can make some truly dismal decisions that leave them little choice but to sleep on the floor just to get a moment’s peace. My editor definitely didn’t enjoy removing the ladder from the swimming pool and watching her Sim’s watery demise…

Final Fantasy VII

The Final Fantasy franchise features one of the most iconic videogame series of all time, thanks to its enthralling stories, spectacular environments, and a cast of characters that boasts some of the most capable women in gaming. However, for this list, I’ve gone with my personal favorite FF game, and that’s Final Fantasy VII. There are many reasons to play it, as it boasts a great narrative and enigmatic characters, one of which is Tifa Lockhart.

FFVII’s Tifa is a powerhouse on the battlefield. She might just be the best party member you can get in the game, and luckily for you, she joins the team very early on. My editor made me add that Yuffie is actually the best character of all time and that’s not up for debate. You can also try the free-to-play mobile title, check out our Final Fantasy Ever Crisis review and Final Fantasy Ever Crisis tier list.

Dark Souls

Souls games provide you with the ultimate challenge, so why not head to Lordan and see if you have what it takes to not only survive but thrive as you journey across these perilous lands full of badass bosses that want to ruin your day? Dark Souls is a definitive experience when it comes to hard games, and it provides every gamer with the perfect challenge, should they feel up to the challenge.

However, if you do struggle, we’re on hand to help you out with our Dark Souls bosses guide. Or, for some similar experiences, you can check out our games like Dark Souls list.

Crash Bandicoot series

Platformers are one of the most beloved videogame genres out there, and Crash Bandicoot just might be the best of the bunch. Yes, I said what I said. If Mario and Sonic have a problem with it, they can catch me outside. The Crash games suit pretty much any gamer as they’re fun, full of charm, and feature plenty of charismatic characters. All we will say is that the games are tough! Especially Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – they weren’t this difficult in the 90s, right?

If you want our humble opinion on what the best Crash Bandicoot games are, make sure you check out our guide.

Doki Doki Literature Club

Okay, so this might just be the best visual novel game I’ve played, and there’s an important message for you to find in this title which is why I think it’s a game most people should experience at least once. However, I also need to point out that it’s a psychological horror game, one that touches on sensitive issues that may be triggering for some players. So, while I think it’s a game worth playing, this isn’t to the detriment of your own mental health.

Please look after yourself first and foremost, but if visual novels and horror are your things, you need to look no further than Doki Doki Literature Club.

Disney Mirrorverse

Who doesn’t love a bit of Disney? Children, teenagers, and adults alike enjoy the franchise, and Disney Mirrorverse brings your favorite characters to life in an all-new way, as you get to see them as guardians in an alternate universe. Here, they must protect the world from an enemy known as the Fractured.

In the game, each Disney Mirrorverse character falls under a different Disney Mirrorverse class, though they also have their own unique abilities and talents. It’s up to you to assemble Disney Mirrorverse’s best team to kick some Fractured butt.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

There are a lot of RPGs out there, and many are worth your time, but I’d argue that The Witcher 3 is the best one you can play on Nintendo Switch. It features a fantastic story that takes place on The Continent, a land that’s full of monsters. Luckily, there are Witchers on hand to deal with these ghastly creatures. You play as the legendary Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, as he searches for Ciri. On this journey, you must rally your friends, including Yennefer and Triss, to help save Ciri from the Wild Hunt.

It’s a fun journey, and there are multiple paths you can take in terms of combat, so you’re bound to find the right approach for you. Plus, it features a fair few women who show just how powerful our gender can be. For even more titles like this, check out our games like The Witcher list.

Roblox

There are so many experiences in Roblox that allow you to be almost anything you can imagine. Whether you want to battle in one of your favorite anime, buy a massive house and become rich, or just click things to your heart’s content, this is the platform for you.

