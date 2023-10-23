Genshin Impact’s Kuki Shinobu is a hardworking and dutiful gal, who essentially acts as a babysitter to Itto and the Arataki gang. Outside of that, she’s a unique four-star electro sword wielder, who sacrifices her health to summon an electro ring that damages enemies and heals allies, making her a great asset in multiple team types. So let’s take a look at the best Genshin Kuki build including her artifacts, weapons, skills, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu build?

Kuki Shinobu is a support character and has a fantastic healing skill that also dishes out electro damage with its pulsing ring. The ideal Kuki build relies on plenty of elemental mastery, as this is what her passive healing talent is based on, but she also needs a high max HP stat, as her Sanctifying Ring elemental skill scales off this.

Kuki has recently come into her own thanks to the addition of the dendro element – she works fantastically in a Hyperbloom team, providing reactions left, right, and center along with her healing.

What are the best Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu weapons?

Sumeru has given us some great weapon options for Kuki – the five-star Key of Khaj-Nisut and four-star Xhiphos’ Moonlight both buff elemental mastery, with the Key giving a hefty HP buff.

Freedom-sworn is another solid choice due to her healing scaling with her elemental mastery, and its skill still procing when she’s not on the field. Similarly, Iron Sting essentially works as an elemental mastery stat stick, though the skill likely won’t be very valuable to her.

On the other hand, Sacrificial Sword’s energy recharge means Kuki is able to use her burst more frequently, and the skill reset is always handy, especially as her skill field deals damage and therefore can trigger Sacrificial Sword’s passive even if she’s not on the field.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Xiphos’ Moonlight (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases elemental mastery

Skill: Every ten seconds, the equipping character gains 0.03% energy recharge for every point of elemental mastery. Nearby party members gain 30% of this buff, too. The effect is triggered even when not on field. Weapon banner Key of Khaj-Nisut (five-star) Bonus effect: HP increase

Skill: Increases HP by 20%, and when an elemental skill hits an opponent, a Grand Hymn is gained. This increases elemental mastery by 0.12% of the max HP and can stack. Three stacks will buff party members’ elemental mastery. Weapon banner (alongside Nilou) Freedom-Sworn (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases elemental mastery

Skill: Increases damage by 10%. When Kuki triggers elemental reactions, she gains a Sigil of Rebellion (once every 0.5 seconds). This triggers even if she isn’t on the field. When she reaches two sigils, she consumes both to grant all nearby party members +20% attack and +16% normal, charged, and plunging attack damage for 12 seconds. Once triggered, she gains no sigils for 20 seconds. Buffs of the same type don’t stack. Weapon banner (alongside Kazuha) Iron Sting (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases elemental mastery

Skill: Dealing elemental damage increases all of Kuki’s damage by 6% for six seconds. This can occur once every second. Forge via Blacksmith Toukabou Shigure (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases elemental mastery

Skill: After an attack hits opponents, it inflicts an instance of Cursed Parasol upon one of them for ten seconds. If the opponent is taken out during Cursed Parasol’s Duration, Cursed Parasol’s cooldown will be refreshed immediately. Kuki will deal 16% more damage to opponents affected by Cursed Parasol. Event exclusive The Dockhand’s Assistant (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases HP

Skill: When Kuki is healed or heals others, she gains a Stoic Symbol, lasting 30 seconds. This can stack up to three times. When she uses an elemental skill or burst, the symbols are consumed and the Round Effect takes is gained for ten seconds. Each symbol provides 40 elemental mastery and two energy. This effect can trigger every 15 seconds, even when Kuki is not on field. Weapon banner

What are Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu’s best aritfacts?

We believe that Tenacity of the Millelith works best with her kit as her healing skill procs the buff, even when she’s off-field. Alternatively, if you don’t have another character on the team equipped with Noblesse Oblige we recommend giving that to Kuki, as its team-wide buff is invaluable but doesn’t stack.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Flower of Paradise Lost Two equipped: Increases elemental mastery

Four equipped: Kuki’s hyperbloom reaction damage is increased by 40%, and when the effect is triggered, another 25% bonus damage will be applied. Effects trigger even when Kuki is off-field. City of Gold Domain Gilded Dreams Two equipped: Increases elemental mastery

Four equipped: Within eight seconds of an elemental reaction being triggered, Kuki obtains buffs based on elements of other party members. Attack increases by 14% for other electro characters, and elemental mastery increases by 50 for each other element. Effects trigger even off-field. Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain Tenacity of the Millelith Two equipped: Increases HP

Four equipped: When Kuki’s elemental skill hits an opponent, increases the attack of all nearby party members by 20%, and increases their shield strength by 30% for 30 seconds. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds, even when Kuki isn’t on the field. Ridge Watch Domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Kuki, now, has two main roles – healer, and/or hyperbloom enabler. If you want the former, stack up her HP, or if you’re going for the latter, go for elemental mastery stats.

Main stats:

Sands: Elemental mastery and HP

Goblet: Elemental mastery and HP

Circlet: Elemental mastery and HP

Sub-stats:

Elemental mastery

Energy recharge

HP%

HP

What are Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu’s abilities?

Kuki has the potential to offer some great DPS and electro application, while also healing herself and her teammates. Her skill relies on her sacrificing a portion of her health, and the duration of her burst extends if her HP is below 50%. Therefore, like Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao, she benefits from not being healed to full HP.

Don’t be afraid to see her HP bar drop into the red – if you’ve got her skill level up and some decent HP and elemental mastery on her artifacts, she’ll be able to survive with just a few ticks of her own healing.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Shinobu’s Shadowsword Normal: Perform up to four rapid strikes.

Charged: Consume stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

Plunging: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Sanctifying Ring Kuki sacrifices a portion of her HP to create a Grass Ring of Sanctification, dealing electro damage to all nearby opponents. The Grass Ring of Sanctification follows your active character, dealing electro damage to nearby opponents every 1.5 seconds, and restoring HP for active characters within the ring’s AoE based on Kuki’s max HP. The HP consumption from this skill can bring her HP no lower than 20%. Elemental burst: Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite Kuki stabs an evil-excoriating blade into the ground, creating a field that cleanses the area of all that is foul, dealing continuous electro damage to opponents within its AoE based on Kuki’s max HP. If her HP is less than or equal to 50% when she uses this skill, the field lasts longer.

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Inazuma Expedition (unlocked at ascension one) Gain more rewards when dispatched on an Inazuma Expedition for 20 hours. Heart’s Repose (unlocked at ascension four) The healing and damage from Kuki’s elemental skill increase with the level of her elemental mastery. Break Free (unlocked automatically) Kuki’s healing bonus increases when her HP is low.

What are Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu’s constellations?

Here are the benefits you get from receiving a copy of Kuki Shinobu when making a wish.

Constellation Effect C1: To Cloister Compassion Increases Kariyama Rite’s AoE by 50% C2: To Forsake Fortune Increases Grass Ring of Sanctification’s duration by three seconds C3: To Sequester Sorrow Increases Sanctifying Ring’s level by three C4: To Sever Sealing If the character with Kuki’s Grass Ring active hits an enemy with a normal, plunging, or charged attack, they apply a Thundergrass Mark to said enemy. This deals electro AoE damage equal to 9.&% of Kuki’s max HP C5: To Cease Courtesies Increases Kariyama Rite’s level by three C6: To Ward Weakness When Kuki takes damage that would reduce her HP to 0, she won’t be knocked out. This effect triggers when her HP reaches one and can only occur once every 60 seconds. When Kuki’s HP drops below 25%, her elemental mastery increases by 150 for 15 seconds. This can also only occur once every 60 seconds

What are Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu’s ascension materials?

To ascend Kuki, you need plenty of Spectral Husks from wily specters and Runic Fangs from the Ruin Serpent boss in the Genshin Impact Chasm. Naku weed, thankfully, is a plentiful find in Inazuma.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One vajrada amethyst sliver, three naku weeds, three spectral husk 40 40,000 Three vajrada amethyst fragments, ten naku weeds, 15 spectral husks, two runic fangs 50 60,000 Six vajrada amethyst fragments, 20 naku weeds, 12 spectral husks, four runic fangs 60 80,000 Three vajrada amethyst chunks, 30 naku weeds, 18 spectral husks, eight runic fangs 70 100,000 Six vajrada amethyst chunks, 45 naku weeds, 12 spectral nucleus, 12 runic fangs 80 120,000 Six vajrada amethyst gemstones, 60 naku weeds, 24 spectral nucleus, 20 runic fangs

What are Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu’s talent materials?

Kuki, like all her fellow Genshin characters, requires a range of materials to get her talents up to scratch. The main cost is mora, but you also need talent books and some enemy drops. To upgrade her talents to higher levels, you also need Tears of the Calamitous God, dropped by the weekly Raiden Shogun boss fight.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six spectral husks, three teachings of elegance Three 17,500 Three spectral hearts, two guides to elegance Four 25,000 Four spectral heart, four guides to elegance Five 30,000 Six spectral heart, six guides to elegance Six 37,500 Nine spectral heart, nine guides to elegance Seven 120,000 Four spectral nuclei, four philosophies of elegance, one tear of the Calamitous God Eight 260,000 Six spectral nucleus, six philosophies of elegance, one tears of the Calamitous God Nine 450,000 Nine spectral nucleus, 12 philosophies of elegance, two tears of the Calamitous God Ten 700,000 12 spectral nucleus, 16 philosophies of elegance, two tears of the Calamitous God, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu team comps?

Kuki Shinobu fits into many team comps. She’s a fantastic healer with almost constant uptime which means constant electro application, too. This means she excels at creating reactions, not just healing up your team. Here are just some examples of teams to use, including quicken, hyperbloom, superconduct, and an Itto geo team.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Kuki Shinobu Ayato Yelan Nahida Kuki Shinobu Raiden Yelan Kazuha Kuki Shinobu Itto Gorou Albedo Kuki Shinobu Eula Rosaria Shenhe Kuki Shinobu Yae Miko Alhaitham Nahida

And that’s all we’ve got on Genshin Impact’s Kuki Shinobu for now. If you want to learn about other Hoyoverse games, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list. We also have a list of Honkai Star Rail codes, so you can grab some freebies.