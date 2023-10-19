Genshin Impact’s Mika is a four-star cryo support who heals and buffs his allies through his unique kit. With his big, blue eyes, adorable, flicky blond hair, and shy nature, it’s easy to fall in love with this cute little adventurer – and, luckily, he’s perfectly capable of earning a place on many freeze and physical damage teams. So let’s dive into the best Genshin Impact Mika build, featuring his skills, artifacts, weapons, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Mika build?

Genshin Impact’s Mika is a four-star cryo support unit who wields a polearm. His unique and diverse kit allows him to heal his allies, which also buffing their physical damage and increasing their attack speed.

Mika’s personal damage is negligible, and isn’t worth your time and investment. As you may expect, where he really shines is through his ability to provide utility for his team, with his skill providing the majority of his buffs, and his burst offering a respectable level of healing and a boost to his physical damage buff. Therefore he’s best suited to supporting powerful physical DPS characters like Genshin Impact’s Eula.

Outside of Eula, Mika’s attack speed buff is great for bow and catalyst users that experience less hitlag. For example, Genshin Impact’s Wanderer benefits greatly from the buff, especially during his normal attack combos. His buff could also be helpful for Genshin Impact’s Ayato or Genshin Impact’s Yoimiya, though his low cryo application and near non-existent personal damage means that Mika is up against some pretty strong competition in the for of Genshin Impact’s Rosaria and Genshin Impact’s Layla.

Overall, Mika is an affordable support unit who is pretty inexpensive to build. You mostly need to focus on getting him enough energy recharge to burst reliably, and enough HP to pump up his healing. He has great four-star options for his weapons, and he’s pretty easy to play, and, with the pool of healers remaining quite small in comparison to damage dealers, he’s definitely worth building.

What are the best Genshin Impact Mika weapons?

The best weapons for Mika revolve around boosting his energy recharge so you have more room to focus on HP in his artifacts. Our top recommendation is Favonius Lance, as it boosts his own energy recharge and helps him battery his team. Mika can struggle to proc its passive, especially if he doesn’t have enough crit rate, but it remains his best-in-slot regardless.

Alternatively, any energy recharge main stat weapon is a good choice – if you’re struggling for options, you can even equip him with the craftable Prototype Starglitter as a pure stat stick.

If you manage to get Mika to his energy recharge requirements through artifact substats, you can also try Black Tassel, which increases his healing through its HP stat.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Favonius Lance Base stat: energy recharge

Skill: crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of elemental particles, which regenerate six energy for the character. This can only occur once every 12 seconds Gacha Prototype Starglitter Base stat: energy recharge

Skill: after the equipping character uses an elemental skill, increases their normal and charged attack damage by 8% for 12 seconds. Max two stacks Forge via blacksmith Black Tassel Base stat: HP

Skill: increases damage against slimes by 40% Gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Mika artifacts?

Mika makes for a great Noblesse Oblige holder due to its strong, team-wide buffing capabilities. However, keep in mind that the four-piece set’s buff doesn’t stack, so if you already have someone on the team holding Noblesse Oblige, it’s better to go with something else.

Alternatively Ocean-Hued Clam is a viable option for Mika. Due to his teamwide healing being tied to his burst and his physical damage buffs not affecting Ocean-Hued Clam’s damage, Mika can’t maximize this set’s potential as well as other healers.

However, if you plan on putting him in a superconduct team or pairing him up with Eula, the resulting physical resistance shredding from superconduct reactions and Eula’s held skill does trigger the set’s four-piece bonus, making it a far more effective choice – though Noblesse Oblige still beats it out in most situations.

Finally, the four-star set The Exile is a decent option as it offers benefits to the rest of his team. The main issue is that, as it’s a four-star set, it caps at a lower level that its five-star alternates, and that can be an issue for our stat-hungry boy. Therefore, we recommend you only use this set if you have nothing more suitable.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain, Minlin, Mt. Aozang Ocean-Hued Clam Two equipped: healing bonus +15%

Four equipped: upon healing a party member, a foam appears, accumulating healed HP for three seconds. The foam then explodes and deals 90% of the HP healed as damage to nearby enemies. Max accumulated healing is 30,000 HP, including over-heal. There can only be one foam active at a time, but it remains even if the character leaves the field. Foam cooldown is 3.5 seconds Slumbering Court domain, Fort Hiraumi, on Seirai Island The Exile Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: using your elemental burst regenerates two energy for all party members (excluding the wearer) every two seconds for six seconds. This effect cannot stack Opening chests, defeating enemies, etc.

Artifact stat recommendations

First and foremost, you should focus on meeting Mika’s energy recharge requirements.

As a base rule, with between zero to three constellations, he needs about 180-220% energy recharge to be able to burst in every rotation. At C4 or higher, this drops to around 160-180%. This is a rough estimate, so if you want a more specific number, you can check out this community-made Energy Recharge Calculator.

Outside of that, you can primarily focus on HP to boost his healing. If your Mika is using Favonius, you can also go for a crit rate circlet or aim for some extra crit rate substats to help trigger its passive more reliably.

Main stats:

Sands – energy recharge or HP%

– energy recharge or HP% Goblet – HP%

– HP% Circlet – crit rate (if using Favonius) or HP%

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge (to requirements)

HP%

HP

Crit rate (if using Favonius)

What are Genshin Impact Mika’s abilities?

Here are all of Mika’s abilities and talents. As we mentioned in the build section, Mika’s personal damage isn’t great, so you should on really use his normal attack when you necessary.

Above all, you should focus on keeping the Soulwind state up through his skill, and popping his elemental burst frequently to maximize his physical damage buff and keep your team’s health topped up.

Mika active talents

Skill Description Normal attack: Spear of Favonius – Arrow’s Passage Normal: perform up to five consecutive strikes using Mika’s crossbow and spear

Charged: consume a set amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way

Plunge: plunge from mid-air to strike the ground below, dealing damage to opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Starfrost Swirl Mika uses his crossbow to attack, granting all nearby party members Soulwind. When characters in the Soulwind state are on the field, their attack and speed increases. Starfrost Swirl takes effect in different ways if you tap or hold.

Tap: fire a Flowfrost Arrow that can pierce through opponents, dealing cryo damage to any enemies it comes into contact with.

Hold: go into aiming mode, locking onto an opponent and firing a Rimestar Flare at them, which deals cryo damage. When the Rimestar Flare hits, it rises then explodes, launching Rimestar Shards that deal cryo damage into a maximum of three other opponents Elemental burst: Skyfeather Song Mika spurs on his teammates, regenerating their HP based on his own max HP, and granting them the Eagleplume state. When an active character affected by Eagleplume hits an opponent with their normal attack, Mika regenerates their HP based on his max HP at set intervals.

Mika passive talents

Skill Description Demarcation Display the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the mini-map Suppressive Barrage Soulwind state grants characters the Detector effect in the following situations:

– If the Flowfrost Arrow hits more than one opponent, each additional opponent hit generates one Detector stack

– When a Timestar Shard hits an opponent, it generates one Detector stack (each Rimestar Shard can trigger this effect one times)

The Detector effect increases the character’s physical damage by 10% per stack when they’re on the field. The Soulwind state can have a maximum of three Detector stacks, and if Mika casts Starfrost Swirl again during this duration, the pre-existing Soulwing state and all its Detector stacks clears. Topographical Mapping When an active character affected by both Skyfeather Song’s Eagleplume and Starfrost Swirl’s Soulwind at once scores a crit hit with their attacks, Soulwind grants them one stack of Detector from Suppressive Barrage. During a single instance of Soulwind, you can gain one Detector stack in this manner. Additionally, the maximum number of stacks that you can gain through Soulwind alone increases by one

What are Genshin Impact Mika’s constellations?

If you pull more than one copy of Mika, you can unlock one of his constellations, which offer unique buffs and passive skills. Here are all of Mika’s constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Factor Confluence The Soulwind state of Starfrost Swirl can decrease the healing interval between instances caused by Skyfeather Song’s Eagleplume state. This decrease percentage is equal to the attack speed increase that Soulwind provides C2: Companion’s Ingress When Starfrost Swirl’s Flowfrost Arrow first hits an opponent, or its Rimestar Flare hits opponents, it generates one Detector stack from the passive talent ‘Suppressive Barrage’ C3: Reconnaissance Experience Increases the level of Skyfeather Song by three, to a max level of 15 C4: Sunfrost Encomium When Mika’s own Skyfeather Song’s Eagleplume stat heals party members, he restores three energy. This can occur five times during the Eagleplume state from one Skyfeather Song C5: Signal Arrow Increases the level of Starfrost Swirl by three, to a maximum of 15 C6: Companion’s Counsel The maximum number of Detector stacks that Starfrost Swirl’s Soulwind can gain increases by one. Additionally, active characters affected by Soulwind deal 60% more physical crit damage

What are Genshin Impact Mika’s ascension materials?

Here are the materials you need to ascend Mika to level 90. You can farm the insignias from Fatui enemies such as cicin mages and skirmishers, and the wolfhook berries grow in Mondstadt’s Wolvendom. Psuedo-stamens are boss drops from the Setekh Wenut in Sumeru.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three wolfhook, three recruit’s insignia 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragment, two pseudo-stamens, ten wolfhook, 15 recruit’s insignia 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragment, four pseudo-stamens, 20 wolfhook, 12 sergeant’s insignia 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunk, eight pseudo-stamens, 30 wolfhook, 18 sergeant’s insignia 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunk, 12 pseudo-stamens, 45 wolfhook, 12 lieutenant’s insignia 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstone, 20 pseudo-stamens, 60 wolfhook, 24 lieutenant’s insignia

What are Genshin Impact Mika’s talent materials?

You can upgrade each of Mika’s active skills to a maximum of level ten. Here’s all the materials you need to upgrade one of them to max level.

As above, you can get the insignias from Fatui enemies. He also needs the ballad talent books, which you can get from the Forsaken Rift domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, and the mirror of mushin boss drops from the Shouki No Kami Scaramouche weekly boss in Sumeru.

Level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six recruit’s insignia, three teachings of ballad Three 17,500 Three sergeant’s insignia, three guides to ballad Four 25,000 Four sergeant’s insignia, four guides to ballad Five 30,000 Six sergeant’s insignia, six guides to ballad Six 37,500 Nine sergeant’s insignia, nine guides to ballad Seven 120,000 Four lieutenant’s insignia, four philosophies of ballad, one mirror of mushin Eight 260,000 Six lieutenant’s insignia, six philosophies of ballad, one mirror of mushin Nine 450,000 Nine lieutenant’s insignia, 12 philosophies of ballad, two mirror of mushin Ten 700,000 12 lieutenant’s insignia, 16 philosophies of ballad, two mirror of mushin, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Mika team comps?

As a healer and buffer, Mika can slot into many different team comps. However, to make the best use of him, we recommend using him as a physical DPS support or an attack speed buffer.

As a physical DPS support, we’d be remiss to leave out Eula, as his kit appears to be tailored specifically to support her. However, as Mika doesn’t provide physical resistance shred and his cryo application is pretty low, it’s worth filling the other two slots with an off-field electro unit and another cryo character.

For a team where Mika focuses on buffing attack speed, we recommend pairing him with Wanderer, along with another anemo to help keep Wanderer’s energy up, and Bennett for the extra attack buff.

Here are two example team comps. Click on the character icon to open their full build in a new tab.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Eula Raiden Rosaria Mika Wanderer Faruzan Bennett Mika

That’s everything we’ve got on Genshin Impact’s Mika right now. If you want to dive into another exciting, Hoyo-flavoured RPG, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Honkai Star Rail events guides.