Genshin Impact’s Gorou is an adorable, four-star, geo and bow-wielding pup, with a caring personality – but also a strong head on his shoulders (under those fluffy ears, of course). If you want to get to grips with the puppy general, you’re in luck. With our Genshin Gorou build guide, we’ll show you all the best weapons and artifacts for him, as well as take an in-depth look at his skills and how to make the most of them.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Gorou build?

Gorou is best suited to playing a support role, as he boosts his allies’ defense, and can even heal and increase geo crit damage at higher constellations. He has interruption resistance and can deal some strong damage, but you need geo characters in your team alongside him to fully utilize his abilities, and his elemental burst has a high energy cost.

However, as mentioned above, Gorou’s abilities are perfect for supporting defense scaling allies in a mono geo team, and if you put him with Genshin Impact’s Itto, Genshin Impact’s Albedo, Genshin Impact’s Zhongli, and Genshin Impact’s Noelle, you can guarantee some serious damage and survivability for your whole party.

Also, keep in mind that Gorou’s buffs from both his elemental skill and elemental burst scale based on how many geo characters are in your party.

Number of geo characters in party Effect One Defense bonus Two Defense bonus and increased resistance to interruption Three Defense bonus, increased resistance to interruption, and increased geo damage bonus

What are the best Genshin Impact Gorou weapons?

The best weapon for Genshin Impact’s Gorou is the Elegy for the End, a five-star bow that can increase energy recharge rate and elemental mastery. It’s a powerful piece of kit, but since it’s a gacha pull from the Epitome Invocation weapon banner in update 2.2, it’s not currently available.

As such, we’ve included two alternates below, which can still pack a decent punch and compliment the pup’s fighting style, with the Favonius Warbow and Sacrificial Bow being more common four-star gacha pulls.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Elegy for the End Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds.

Increases Gorou’s elemental mastery by 60. When Gorou’s elemental skills or elemental bursts hit opponents, he gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can trigger once every 0.2 seconds and can trigger even if Gorou is not on the field. When you possess four Sigils of Remembrance, you consume them all and all nearby party members obtain the “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” effect for 12 seconds. This effect increases elemental mastery by 100 and increases attack by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you won’t gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20 seconds. Buffs of the same type do not stack Gacha Favonius Warbow Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of elemental particles, which regenerate six energy for Gorou. Can only occur once every 12 seconds Gacha, A Long Shot quest Sacrificial Bow Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: After Gorou damages an opponent with his elemental skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. This can only occur once every 30 seconds Gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Gorou artifacts?

You can equip Gorou with five artifacts, with different benefits that can help his stats shine. We recommend Husk of Opulent Dreams above all others, as it’s perfect for defense-scaling geo characters and will really enhance his buffs.

Husk of Opulent Dreams is a five-star set, so if you’re struggling to get all the pieces, you can try one of the alternatives below instead. Only go for Nobless Oblige if you don’t have Itto on your team, as he also benefits from this set and the effect can’t stack.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Husk of Opulent Dreams Two equipped: defense +30%

Four equipped: obtain the curiosity effect in the following conditions: when Gorou is on the field, he gains one stack after hitting an opponent with a geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3 seconds. When off the field, Gorou gains one stack every three seconds. Curiosity can stack up to four times, each providing 6% defense and a 6% geo damage bonus. When six seconds pass without gaining a curiosity stack, one stack expires Slumbering Court domain in Fort Hiraumi, on Seirai Island, Inazuma Archaic Petra Two equipped: geo damage +15%

Four equipped: upon obtaining an elemental shard created through a crystallize reaction, all party members gain a 35% damage bonus for that particular element for ten seconds. Characters can only gain one form of elemental damage bonus in this manner at any one time Domain of Guyun in Sea of Clouds, Guyun Stone Forest, Liyue Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, or from the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Strongbox Defender’s Will Two equipped: defense +30%

Four equipped: increases elemental resistance by 30% for each element present in your party Chests, domains, boss drops

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: energy recharge

energy recharge Goblet: geo damage bonus or defense% if he’s at C4 and you want to maximize his healing

geo damage bonus or defense% if he’s at C4 and you want to maximize his healing Circlet: crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 2:1 ratio overall)

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge to requirements (about 220% with Favonius Warbow, 250% without)

DEF%

Crit rate/crit damage

What are Genshin Impact Gorou’s abilities?

As mentioned above, Genshin Impact’s Gorou has some great abilities when it comes to buffing and supporting his team, especially fellow geo characters, and his fourth ascension turns him into a brilliant healer. When leveling his talents, it’s a good idea to focus on Juuga: Forward Unto Victory first.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Ripping Fang Fletching Normal: Perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow

Charged: Perform a more precise aimed shot with increased damage. While aiming, stone crystals accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged crystalline arrow deals geo damage

Plunging: Fire a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE damage on impact

Elemental skill: Inuzaka All-Round Defense Deals AoE damage and sets up a General’s War Banner, which provides up to three buffs to active characters within the AoE, based on the number of geo characters in the party.

– One geo character (Standing Firm): gives a defense bonus

– Two geo characters (Impregnable): increases resistance to interruption

– Three geo characters (Crunch): gives a geo damage bonus Elemental burst: Juuga: Forward Unto Victory Gorou deals AoE geo damage and creates a field known as General’s Glory, which acts as a mobile version of the General’s War Banner, giving the same buffs as above. If a General’s War Banner is present in the field when Gorou uses General’s Glory, the General’s War Banner will be destroyed, and cannot be summoned until General’s Glory’s duration has ended

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Heedless of the Wind and Weather After using Juuga: Forward Unto Victory, all nearby party members’ defense is increased by 25% for 12 seconds A Favor Repaid Gorou receives damage bonuses to his attacks based on his defense. When using Inuzaka All-Round Defense, his skill damage is increased by 156% of his defense. When using Juuga: Forward Unto Victory, his skill damage and crystal collapse damage is increased by 15.6% of defense Seeker of Shinies Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Inazuma on the mini-map

What are Genshin Impact Gorou’s constellations?

Leveling up Gorou’s constellations can give you some pretty great bonuses. Here’s what you can get if you’re lucky enough to pull a few duplicates.

Constellation Effect C1: Rushing Hound: Switch as the Wind When characters (other than Gorou) within the AoE of Gorou’s General War Banner or General’s Glory deal geo damage to opponents, the cooldown of Gorou’s Inuzaka All-Roud Defense is decreased by 2 seconds. This effect can occur every ten seconds C2: Sitting Hound: Steady as the Clock While General’s Glory is in effect, its duration is extended by one second when a nearby active character obtains an elemental shard from a crystallize reaction. This effect can occur once every 0.1 seconds, and the extension can last a maximum of three seconds C3: Mauling Hound: Fierce as Fire Increases the level of Inuzaka All-Round Defense by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C4: Lapping Hound: Warm as Water When General’s Glory is in the ‘Impregnable’ or ‘Crunch’ states, it will also heal active characters within its AoE by 50% of Gorou’s own defense every 1.5 seconds C5: Striking Hound: Thunderous Force Increases the level of Juuga: Forward Unto Glory by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 C6: Valiant Hound: Mountainous Fealty For 12 seconds after using Inuzaka All-Round Defense or Juuga: Forward Unto Victory, increases the crit damage of all nearby party members’ geo damage based on the buff level of the skill’s field at the time of use.

“Standing Firm”: +10%

“Impregnable”: +20%

“Crunch”: +40% This effect cannot stack

What are Genshin Impact Gorou’s ascension materials?

Here are all the materials you need to ascend Gorou. You can farm perpetual hearts from the Perpetual Mechanical Array in Inazuma.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One prithiva topaz sliver, three sango pearl, three spectral husk 40 40k Three prithiva topaz fragment, ten sango pearl, 15 spectral husk, two perpetual heart 50 60k Six prithiva topaz fragment, 20 sango pearl, 12 spectral heart, four perpetual heart 60 80k Three prithiva topaz chunk, 30 sango pearl, 18 spectral heart, eight perpetual heart 70 100k Six prithiva topaz chunk, 45 sango pearl, 12 spectral nucleus, 12 perpetual heart 80 120k Six prithiva topaz gemstone, 60 sango pearl, 24 spectral nucleus, 20 perpetual heart

What are Genshin Impact Gorou’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent materials you need to ascend one of Gorou’s talents to level ten.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six spectral husk, three teachings of light Three 17.5k Three spectral heart, two guide to light Four 25k Four spectral heart, four guide to light Five 30k Six spectral heart, six guide to light Six 37.5k Nine spectral heart, nine guide to light Seven 120k Four spectral nucleus, four philosophies of light, one molten moment Eight 260k Six spectral nucleus, six philosophies of light, one molten moment Nine 450k Nine spectral nucleus, 12 philosophies of light, two molten moment Ten 700k 12 spectral nucleus, 16 philosophies of light, two molten moment, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Gorou team comps?

As we mentioned at the top of the guide, Gorou shines best in mostly geo team comps, functioning as a support unit to buff and potentially heal your other attackers. The whole geo cast of characters is pretty strong, so you can essentially run whichever mono geo/three geo and one flex team suits your playstyle and resources.

Here’s an example of a strong Gorou team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Gorou Itto Albedo Bennett

