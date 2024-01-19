Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024 guide

Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite is a beautiful, annual festival, where the people of Liyue celebrate the beginning of a new year – and guess what? You’re invited! With heaps of fun events and minigames to enjoy, and even more awesome goodies up for grabs, there’s plenty to be excited about. This year, the Genshin Lantern Rite event is called Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze, and welcomes Xianyun and Gaming to the playable roster. You can grab yourself a four-star character, and three new Genshin Impact skins. See you in Liyue!

To keep up to date with everything else going on in Teyvat, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact events and Genshin Impact leaks guides. We’ve also got our list of all the latest Genshin Impact codes to help you on your way.

Here’s everything coming our way in the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024 event.

What are the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024 dates?

This year’s Lantern Rite event starts during Genshin Impact’s version 4.4 update, on January 31, 2024. We’re not sure how long the event lasts, but it will likely be at least a couple of weeks.

What are the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024 events?

Lantern Rite is jam-packed with things to do in Liyue. The event lasts for a good portion of version 4.4, giving us plenty of time to grab each and every reward and soak up all the story.

There are a few different events going on during Lantern Rite, including a food-discovery journey starring Xiangling’s Guoba and YaoYao’s Yuegui, a multiplayer battle to score points, and more. Stay tuned for specific details nearer the time.

Snag yourself a free Genshin Impact character with Fortuitous Invitation

This year’s Lantern Rite is again giving us the chance to get a free, four-star Liyue character of our choice. And the best part? The fiery newcomer Gaming is one of the options.

Here are all the free characters you can choose from:

If you’re wondering which free Genshin Impact character you should choose, it depends on which ones you’ve already got, and who you use.

If you don’t have them, we recommend picking Xingqiu or Beidou. Xingqiu is excellent at applying hydro and popping off reactions, whereas Beidou’s shield comes in very handy. Yanfei is another great choice, especially if you already have a few of her constellations – she gains a shield and some serious power with her later cons!

You can also look at our Genshin Impact tier list to see which characters are performing best and make your decision based on that.

New Genshin Impact skins

In previous Lantern Rite events, we got skins for Ningguang and Keqing – this year, Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu are getting some fancy new threads.

Xingqiu’s skin, ‘Bamboo Rain’, will be available as a redeemable reward during the Lantern Rite update, whereas Shenhe and Ganyu’s new outfits – ‘Frostflower Dew’ and ‘Twilight Blossom’ respectively – will come to the store, with a limited-time discount.

And that’s it for our Genshin Impact Lantern Rite guide. If you’re looking for another escape outside the world of Teyvat, be sure to check out our best mobile RPGs to find a new adventure today.