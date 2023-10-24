Genshin Impact’s Yanfei is a half-adepti and Liyue’s premier legal adviser. Not only can she offer top-of-the-line legal advice, but she can also pack a punch on the battlefield as a surprisingly powerful four-star pyro catalyst wielder. So if you’d care to read the wavier and sign on the dotted line, we’ll take you through the best Genshin Yanfei build, featuring her skills, weapons, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Yanfei build?

Yanfei primarily excels in an on-field DPS role, taking the lead in either a vaporize or overload team. She’s a great option for early gameplay, and her ranged attacks have a handy reach. She also has decent reach and damage with her AoE, consistent hydro application, and plenty of F2P and resin-efficient options when it comes to weapons, artifacts, and team builds.

She does have some weaknesses, with her damage not really reaching high enough numbers to contend with other DPS (especially five-star units), and her reliance on heavy stamina consumption due to her charged attack. She also has a long charged attack animation which isn’t easy to cancel and doesn’t offer invincibility, leaving her vulnerable to incoming attacks. As she’s also pretty squishy in most builds, you may find yourself relying on highly sought-after shield units to negate this damage.

However, with her cost-efficient building and her great pyro application, she truly is a wonderful unit to fill that fire slot on many F2P teams.

What are the best Genshin Impact Yanfei weapons?

Vaporize Yanfei

The Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is our catalyst of choice for vaporize Yanfei, as it compliments the extended on-field time necessary to make the most of her rotations. The crit rate secondary stat, which isn’t very common in catalysts, also works really well for her.

Alternatively, The Widsith is a great choice, especially as higher refinement ranks, as Yanfei is one of the few catalyst users capable of making full use of its buffs. Plus, it’s slightly easier to roll into.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Bonus effect: crit rate

Skill: Increases movement speed by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% elemental damage bonus every four seconds. Max four stacks. Lasts until Yanfei falls or leaves combat Gacha The Widsith Bonus effect: crit damage

Skill: When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for ten seconds. This can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Recitative: Attack is increased by 60%.

Aria: Increases all elemental damage by 48%

Interlude: Elemental mastery is increased by 240 Gacha Dodoco Tales Bonus effect: attack

Skill: Normal attack hits on opponents increase charged attack damage by 16% for six seconds. Charged attack hits on opponents increase attack by 8% for six seconds Midsummer Island Adventure event Mappa Mare Bonus effect: elemental mastery

Skill: Triggering an elemental reaction grants an 8% elemental damage bonus for ten seconds. Max two stacks Forging or Stellar Reunion event

Overload Yanfei

Our top weapon picks for overload Yanfei are a bit different to that of Vaporize Yanfei, as your main priority for this role is increasing her elemental mastery as much as possible.

Sacrificial Fragments takes the top spot due to its high elemental mastery, despite its skill not being the most useful to her. Refinements don’t change much, so you’re fine at R1 for this one, meaning it’s also a very affordable option.

Magic Guide comes in at second, as it offers the second-highest elemental mastery of all the catalysts so far. Its attack doesn’t do much for Yanfei, but with it being a three-star weapon, it’s much cheaper to upgrade and refine than other weapons.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Sacrificial Fragments Bonus effect: elemental mastery

Skill: After you damage an opponent with Yanfei’s elemental skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. This can only occur once every 30 seconds Gacha Magic Guide Bonus effect: elemental mastery

Skill: Increases damage against enemies affected by hydro or electro by 12% Gacha Thrilling Tale of Dragon Slayers Bonus effect: HP

Skill: When you switch characters, the new character taking the field has their attack increased by 24% for ten seconds. This effect can only occur once every 20 seconds Gacha

What are the best Genshin Impact Yanfei artifacts?

Regardless of whether you’re using her in a vaporize or overload team, we highly recommend using a full set of the Crimson Witch of Flames artifacts to get a healthy pyro damage bonus. Shimenawa’s Reminiscence and Wanderer’s Troupe also offer some nice benefits depending on how you want to build your Yanfei.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Crimson Witch of Flames Two equipped: pyro damage +15%

Four equipped: increases overloaded and burning damage by 40%, and vaporize and melt damage by 15%. Using an elemental skill increases two-piece set effects by 50% for ten seconds. Maximum three stacks Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain on Bashui Plain, Wuwang Hill, Liyue Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: when using an elemental skill with 15 or more energy, you lose 15 energy and gain 50% normal/charge/plunging attack damage for ten seconds. This effect won’t trigger again during that duration Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma Wanderer’s Troupe Two equipped: elemental mastery +80

Four equipped: increases charged attack damage by 35% because Yanfei uses a catalyst World bosses and weekly bosses, or the Wanderer’s Troupe artifact strongbox Martial Artist Two equipped: normal attack and charged attack damage is increased by 15%

Four equipped: after using your elemental skill, your normal attack and charged attack damage is increased by 25% for eight seconds Domains, chests, enemy drops

Artifact stat recommendations

When picking artifacts for Yanfei, you should prioritize the following stats.

Main stats:

Sands: attack%

attack% Goblet: pyro damage bonus

pyro damage bonus Circlet: crit rate or crit damage

Sub-stats:

Attack%

Crit damage

Crit rate

What are Genshin Impact Yanfei’s skills?

Yanfei’s elemental skill and elemental burst require a lot of field time, but their DPS potential makes it all worth it.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Seal of Approval Normal: Yanfei shoots fireballs that deal up to three counts of pyro damage. On hit, Yanfei receives a Scarlet Seal, she can have a maximum of three. The seals decrease her stamina consumption

Charged: Consumes stamina and all Scarlet Seals to deal AoE pyro damage

Plunging: Yanfei plunged toward the ground, dealing AoE pyro damage on impact Elemental skill: Signed Edict Deals AoE pyro damage and grants Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals Elemental burst: Done Deal Deals AoE pyro damage, grants Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals, and applies Brilliance to her.

Brilliance periodically grants Yanfei a Scarlet Seal and increases the damage of her charged attack

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Proviso When a Scarlet Seal is consumed by using a charged attack, Yanfei’s pyro damage is increased by 5% for six seconds Blazing Eye When a charged attack deals a critical hit, Yanfei will deal extra AoE pyro damage that’s equal to 80% of her attack Encyclopedic Expertise The mini-map will show the location of nearby resources that are unique to Liyue

What are Genshin Impact Yanfei’s constellations?

You can unlock extra benefits for Yanfei by pulling copies of her. These are called constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: The Law Knows No Kindness Each existing Scarlet Seal additionally reduces the stamina cost of charged attacks by 10% and increases resistance against interruption when released C2: Right of Final Interpretation Increases Yanfei’s charged attack critical hit rate by 20% against enemies with HP below 50% C3: Samadhi Fire-Forged Increases the level of Signed Edict by three.

The maximum upgrade level is 15 C4: Supreme Amnesty Done Deal creates a shield that absorbs up to 45% of Yanfei’s max HP for 15 seconds. The shield absorbs pyro damage 250% more effectively C5: Abiding Affidavit Increases the level of Done Deal by three.

The maximum upgrade level is 15 C6: Extra Clause Increases the maximum number of Scarlet Seals by one

What are Genshin Impact Yanfei’s ascension materials?

You need a lot of Noctilous Jade in order to ascend Yanfei fully. You can purchase five from Shitou at Jade Mystery in Liyue every three days.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One agnidus agate sliver, three noctilous jade, three treasure hoarder insignia 40 40k Three agnidus agate fragment, two juvenile jade, ten noctilous jade, 15 treasure hoarder insignia 50 60k Six agnidus agate fragment, four juvenile jade, 20 noctilous jade, 12 silver raven insignia 60 80k Three agnidus agate chunk, eight juvenile jade, 30 noctilous jade, 18 silver raven insignia 70 100k Six agnidus agate chunk, 12 juvenile jade, 45 noctilous jade, 12 golden raven insignia 80 120k Six agnidus agate gemstone, 20 juvenile jade, 60 noctilous jade, 24 golden raven insignia

What are Genshin Impact Yanfei’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Yanfei’s talents to level ten.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six treasure hoarder insignia, three teachings of gold Three 17.5k Three silver raven insignia, two guide to gold Four 25k Four silver raven insignia, four guide to gold Five 30k Six silver raven insignia, six guide to gold Six 37.5k Nine silver raven insignia, nine guide to gold Seven 120k Four golden raven insignia, four philosophies of gold, one bloodjade branch Eight 260k Six golden raven insignia, six philosophies of gold, one bloodjade branch Nine 450k Nine golden raven insignia, 12 philosophies of gold, two bloodjade branch Ten 700k 12 golden raven insignia, 16 philosophies of gold, two bloodjade branch, one crown of insight

What’s the best Genshin Impact Yanfei team comp?

Naturally, when picking a team comp for Yanfei, the characters you should choose are reliant on whether you want a vaporize or overload team.

For vaporize teams, she synergizes well with Genshin Impact’s Xingqiu and Genshin Impact’s Bennett. You can fill the spare slot with an anemo unit like Genshin Impact’s Kazuha to shred resistance and reap the benefits of the Viridescent Venerer artifact set, Genshin Impact’s Fischl for additional damage and overloads, or Genshin Impact’s Zhongli to shield her, which helps negate her vulnerability during her long charged attack animations.

Here’s an example of a strong vaporize Yanfei team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Yanfei Xingqiu Bennett Zhongli

For overload teams, you should go with Genshin Impact’s Fischl and Genshin Impact’s Beidou. The fourth slot can once again be filled with Bennett, Xingqiu, or Zhongli, or you can go with Genshin Impact’s Kokomi, all of which help her survivability without interfering with overload reactions.

Here’s an example of a strong overload Yanfei comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Yanfei Beidou Fischl Kokomi

