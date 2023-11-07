Genshin Impact’s Yun Jin is a four-star geo polearm wielder from Liyue. She’s well known across the land for her beautiful singing voice, elegant dance moves, and wonderful opera performances. Luckily, she’s equally as graceful on the battlefield, rallying her allies with useful buffs. So let’s dive into the best Genshin Yun Jin build, including her top artifacts, weapons, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Yun Jin build?

Yun Jin is a unique geo support character who wields a polearm and excels at buffing her allies. In fact, the attack buff from her elemental burst is so strong that she can even rival Genshin’s Bennett in some situations. She’s pretty easy to build and works well in both geo and non-geo teams, though her passive is best utilized in multi-element team comps.

She also doesn’t require constellations in order to be a valuable asset and is quite affordable to build. Unfortunately, when compared with more versatile supports, she doesn’t offer anything other than a damage bonus, and you don’t have many options in terms of weapons.

What are the best Genshin Impact Yun Jin weapons?

We’ve yet to find a polearm with a skill that gives any substantial bonus to Yun Jin’s kit, so it’s best to pick an energy recharge ‘stat stick’ (a weapon that you use purely with the intention of increasing a specific stat) to help meet her requirements, allowing you to focus on other stats with her artifacts.

If you really want to bling out your Yun Jin you can give her Skyward Spine. It boosts her energy recharge stat, but it’s definitely better used on a stronger unit. Favonius Lance is a strong option, providing additional energy recharge through both its base stat and passive. This weapon does require some crit rate (generally around 45%) in order to trigger its passive, but you should still prioritize defense and energy recharge over crit when choosing her artifacts. Finally, there’s Prototype Star Glitter, a great choice for boosting Yun Jin’s energy recharge if you’ve got spare billets and materials.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Skyward Spine Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: increases crit Rate by 8% and increases normal attack speed by 12%. Additionally, normal and charged attack hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of attack as damage in a small AoE. This effect is limited to once every two seconds Gacha Favonius Lance Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: critical hits have a 60% chance to generate a small number of elemental particles. This regenerates six energy for Yun Jin. It can only occur once every 12 seconds Gacha Prototype Starglitter Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: after using an elemental skill, increases normal and charged attack damage by 8% for 12 seconds. Max two stacks Forge via blacksmith

What are the best Genshin Impact Yun Jin artifacts?

The best Yun Jin artifact set in terms of reliability is easily Husk of Opulent Dreams, offering a big boost to her defense and geo damage. Gaining and maintaining stacks is also pretty easy with Yun Jin’s playstyle, as she requires very little field time.

Alternatively, you can combine two Husk of Opulent Dreams with two Emblem of Severed Fate if you need to balance your energy recharge and defense sub-stats. We’ve also suggested a slightly cheaper option below for newer builders.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Husk of Opulent Dreams Two equipped: defense +30%

Four equipped: Yun Jin obtains the curiosity effect in the following conditions: when she is on the field, Yun Jin gains one stack after hitting an opponent with a geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3 seconds. When off the field, she gains one stack every three seconds. Curiosity can stack up to four times, each providing 6% defense and a 6% geo damage bonus. When six seconds pass without gaining a curiosity stack, one stack expires Slumbering Court domain in Fort Hiraumi, on Seirai Island, Inazuma Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma Defender’s Will Two equipped: defense +30%

Four equipped: Increases Yun Jin’s elemental resistance by 30% for each element present among the characters in your party Chests, boss drops, world exploration

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: defense% or energy recharge

defense% or energy recharge Goblet: defense%

defense% Circlet: defense%

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Defence%

Crit rate

Defense

What are Genshin Impact Yun Jin’s abilities?

Yun Jin is a pretty good off-field support for her team, so the best way to use her is to use her skill and build energy for her burst to buff the other attackers on her team. In our opinion, you shouldn’t bother with her normal attack.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Cloud-Grazing Strike Normal: Perform up to five spear strikes

Charged: Consume a small amount of stamina before lunging forwards to damage enemies

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to deal AoE damage Elemental skill: Opening Flourish Tap to deal geo damage, hold to take the Opening Flourish stance and form a shield. Damage absorption is based on Yun Jin’s max HP and the shield has 150% effectiveness against elemental and physical damage. When the skill is released, Yun Jin deals geo damage Elemental burst: Cliffbreaker’s Banner Deals AoE geo damage and grants nearby allies a Flying Cloud Flag Formation. This formation means that normal attack damage is dealt to enemies, bonus damage is based on Yun Jin’s defense

Passive skills:

Skill Effect True to Oneself If you use Opening Flourish at the precise moment you’re attacked, Yun Jin releases the move’s level two charged form Breaking Conventions Increases Flying Cloud Flag Formation’s attack bonus by 2.5% of Yun Jin’s defense for a mono-element team, 4% for two elements, 7.5% for three elements, and 11.5% for four elements Light Nourishment When you perfectly cook food with adventure-related effects, you have a 12% chance to obtain double the product

What are Genshin Impact Yun Jin’s constellations?

Leveling up Yun Jin’s constellations improves her performance in battle. Here’s every bonus you receive.

Constellation Effect C1: Thespian Gallop Decreases Opening Flourish’s cooldown by 18% C2: Myriad Mise-En-Scene Increases nearby party members’ normal attack by 15% for 12 seconds after you use Cliffbreaker’s Banner C3: Seafaring General Increases the level of Cliffbreaker’s Banner by three C4: Flower and a Fighter When Yun Jin triggers the crystallize reaction, her defense is increased by 20% for 12 seconds C5: Famed Throughout the Land Increases the level of Opening Flourish by three C6: Decorous Harmony Increases the normal attack speed of characters under the effect of Flying Cloud Flag Formation by 12%

What are Genshin Impact Yun Jin’s ascension materials?

You need a lot of glaze lilies in order to ascend Yun Jin, so make sure you keep an eye out for them!

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One prithiva topaz sliver, three glaze lilies, and three damaged masks 40 40k Three prithiva topaz fragments, two riftborn regalia, ten glaze lilies, and 15 damaged masks 50 60k Six prithiva topaz fragments, four riftborn regalia, 20 glaze lilies, and 12 stained masks 60 80k Three prithiva topaz chunks, eight riftborn regalia, 30 glaze lilies, and 18 stained masks 70 100k Six prithiva topaz chunks, 12 riftborn regalia, 45 glaze lilies, and 12 ominous masks 80 120k Six topaz gemstones, 20 riftborn regalia, 60 glaze lilies, and 24 ominous masks

What are Genshin Impact Yun Jin’s talent materials?

Sorry La Signora fans, leveling up Yun Jin’s talents to ten means you’ll have to fight her over and over again.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six damaged mask, three teachings of diligence Three 17.5k Three damaged mask, two guide to diligence Four 25k Four damaged mask, four guide to diligence Five 30k Six stained mask, six guide to diligence Six 37.5k Nine stained mask, nine guide to diligence Seven 120k Four ominous mask, four philosophies of diligence, one ashen heart Eight 260k Six ominous mask, six philosophies of diligence, one ashen heart Nine 450k Nine ominous mask, 12 philosophies of diligence, two ashen heart Ten 700k 12 ominous mask, 16 philosophies of diligence, two ashen heart, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Yun Jin’s team comps?

As a geo support unit, Yun Jin can work in either a mono geo team or a rainbow team, depending on the resonances you’re after. Her passive skill Breaking Conventions provides a larger attack bonus based on how many different elements are in your team, and her shielding benefits from geo resonance.

Here’s an example of a strong Yun Jin team comp that makes the most of both effects:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot

Yun Jin

Zhongli

Rosaria

Fischl

