The long-rumored ‘lion dance boy’ has a name, and an official appearance to go with it. He’s Genshin Impact’s Gaming and is due to appear in 2024’s Lantern Rite festival. He has a fun design and looks to have a fun personality according to his introduction.

Genshin Impact Gaming release date speculation

Gaming’s official drip marketing released in December, ahead of Genshin Impact’s 4.3 update, meaning he’s due to run in the update afterward. This means Gaming releases in Genshin Impact’s 4.4 update, for Lantern Rite.

What do we know about Gaming’s build?

Right now, details are thin on the ground about Gaming’s weapon and moves. There will be leaks popping up from the 4.4 beta, but you can search them on your own. No previous leaks suggest much about him, so we’ll have to wait and see.

We do know that he’s a pyro user, and is likely a four-star to go with Xianyun’s release as a five-star during the Lantern Rite event.

Who is Genshin Impact’s Gaming?

Gaming is a part-time street performer, and part-time guard working between Yilong Wharf and Liyue Harbor. If you’re not sure where Yilong is, don’t worry – it’s an upcoming area near Fontaine’s Lumidouce Harbor. Gaming escorts goods, and clients, and keeps an eye on shipments in this area.

When he’s not doing that, you can find him performing on Liyue’s streets as a member of the Mighty Mythical Beasts, where a kung-fu-inspired Wushou Dance is his forte. This is the reason he coined the nickname ‘lion dance boy’ in leaks leading up to his reveal.

We’re excited to meet Gaming, who we’re sure will be another solid Liyue four-star alongside the likes of Genshin Impact’s Chongyun, Genshin Impact’s Xiangling, and Genshin Impact’s Yanfei.