Genshin Impact Lyney build, weapon, and artifacts

Fontaine’s mysterious magician, Genshin Impact’s Lyney, makes a splash with his flourishing pyro attacks at the drop of a hat. We first saw him in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline trailer alongside his sister Lynette, who completes the performance duo. Lyney wields a bow with the pyro element, while not entertaining the court, of course. Lyney is the Spectacle of Phantasmagoria, a celebrated magician in the court of Fontaine, who puts on live shows alongside Lynette.

Here’s what we know about Genshin Impact’s Lyney.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Lyney build?

Best weapon The First Great Magic Weapon substitutes Song of Stillness, Scion of the Blazing Sun Best artifact set Marechaussee Hunter Main stats Sands – Attack

Goblet – Pyro damage bonus

Circlet – Crit rate/damage Sub stats Crit rate, crit damage, attack

Lyney reliably fills an on-field DPS role, thanks to his pyro application and use of charged shots, especially in a mono-pyro or swirl team with an anemo grouper like Kazuha or Sucrose.

The best build for Lyney involves his signature weapon, The First Great Magic, and a set of Marechaussee Hunter artifacts with plenty of attack and crit stats.

How do I use Genshin Impact’s Lyney?

In combat, Lyney’s charged attacks fire off Prop Arrows, which summon a Grin-Malkin Hat. This acts as a taunt, and upon expiry, fires a Pyrotechnic Strike at one opponent dealing pyro damage. Aim to do this first, and then follow up with more charged attacks and his ultimate.

What are the best Lyney weapons?

Lyney excels with a high crit rate, especially crit damage. If you can, focus on this as a main stat. If not, any attack or energy recharge boosting bows won’t go amiss.

Weapon Effect How to obtain The First Great Magic (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: Lyney’s attack increases by 12%. For every party member with the pyro element, Lyney gains one Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different element, Lyney gains a Theatrics stack. When Lyney has one, two, or three Gimmick stacks, his attack increases by 8/16/40%. When he has one, two, or three Theatrics stacks, his movement speed increases by 4/7/10%. Weapon banner alongside Lyney Aqua Simulacra (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: Lyney’s HP increases by 16%. When there are opponents nearby, he deals 20% extra damage. Weapon banner alongside Yelan Scion of the Blazing Sun (four-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate increase

Skill: When Lyney’s charged attack hits opponents, a Sunfire Arrow descends dealing 60% of his attack as damage. This applies the Heartsearer effect. Opponents affected by this take 28% more charged damage from Lyney. Battle pass Song of Stillness (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: When Lyney is healed, he deals 16% more damage for 8 seconds. This triggers even if he is not on the field. Forged

What are the best Lyney artifacts?

Ahead of his release, we can recommend pyro artifacts, and energy recharge to bring his skill back quickly.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Marechaussee Hunter Two equipped: Normal and charged attack damage increase

Four equipped: When Lyney’s current HP increases or decreases, his crit rate increases by 12% for five seconds. Denouement of Sin domain Crimson Witch of Flames Two equipped: Increases pyro damage

Four equipped: Increases Lyney’s overload, burning, and burgeon damage by 40%. Increases his vaporize and melt damage by 15%. Using Lyney’s elemental skill increases the two-piece bonus by 50% of its starting value. Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain Vermillion Hereafter Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: When Lyney uses his elemental burst, he gains the Nascent Light effect, increasing his attack by 8% for 16 seconds. When his HP decreases, his attack further increases by 10%. This can stack up to four times. The effect dispels if Lyney leaves the field. The Lost Valley domain Golden Troupe Two equipped: Increases elemental skill damage

Four equipped: Increases Lyney’s elemental skill damage by 25%. Additionally, when he is not on the field, skill damage increases by another 25%. Denouement of Sin domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: Attack

Attack Goblet: Pyro damage bonus

Pyro damage bonus Circlet: Crit rate/damage

Sub-stats:

Crit rate/crit damage

Energy recharge

Attack/attack %

What are the best Genshin Impact Lyney team comps?

Due to Lyney’s A4 passive, he excels in a mono pyro team, or a team with two pyro users. This really is his best team – he can be used for reactions, but you’ll get much better numbers with Xiangling, Dehya, or Bennett in a team with him.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Lyney Xiangling Bennett Lynette Lyney Xiangling Bennett Kazuha Lyney Dehya Bennett Kazuha

What are Lyney’s abilities?

Lyney is a great pyro DPS, and here is what his kit does both on and off the battlefield.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Card Force Translocation Normal : Lyney performs up to four consecutive shots with his bow.

Plunging : Lyney fires a shower of arrows before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE damage.

Charged: Performs a precisely aimed shot with increasing damage. Level one fires a pyro-infused arrow, and level two fires a Prop Arrow and summons a Grin-Malkin hat. Elemental skill: Bewildering Lights Lyney uses his hat to throw fireworks dealing AoE pyro damage. On use, Lyney clears all Prop Surplus stacks and deals a pyro AoE to opponents. Damage increases depending on how many stacks are cleared, and also regenerates Lyney’s HP depending on his max HP.

If a Grin-Malkin Hat is on the field, it explodes and deals extra pyro damage. Elemental burst: Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade Lyney turns into a Grin Malklin Cat and moves quickly, sending flames to nearby opponents. When the Cat’s duration ends, Lyney sets off fireworks dealing more pyro damage. This also summons a Grin Malkin Hat and one Prop Surplus stack.

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Perilous Performance (unlocks at ascension one) If Lyney consumes HP when firing a prop arrow, the Grin-Malkin Hat he summons restores three energy to Lyney and increases his damage by 80% upon hitting an opponent. Conclusive Ovation (unlocks at ascension four) The damage Lyney deals to opponents affected by pyro receives the following buffs:

-Increases damage dealt by 60%

-Each pyro party member other than Lyney causes damage to increase by another 20%.

Lyney can deal up to an extra 100% damage in this way. Trivial Observations (unlocked automatically) Lyney displays the location of nearby Fontaine-specific items on the minimap.

What are Lyney’s constellations?

Here is what Lyney’s constellations can bring to the table if you’re going for more than one of the magician:

Constellation Effect C1 – Whimsical Wonders Lyney can have two Grin-Maklin Hats present on the field. Prop Arrows summon two Hats and grant an extra stack of Prop Surplus. C2 – Loquacious Cajoling When Lyney is on the field, he gains a stack of Crisp Focus every two seconds. Each stack increases his crit damage by 20%. This cancels if he leaves the field. C3 – Prestidigitation Increases the level of Card Force Translocation (normal attack) by three. C4 – Well-Versed, Well-Rehearsed After an opponent is hit by Lyney’s pyro-charged arrows, their pyro resistance decreases by 20% for six seconds. C5 – To Pierce Enigmas Increases the level of Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade by three. C6 – Guarded Smile When Lyney fires a Prop Arrow, he also fires a pyrotechnic strike that deals 80% extra damage.

What are Lyney’s ascension materials?

To ascend Lyney all the way up to 90, you’ll need to head into Fontaine’s wilds. He needs a Fontaine regional flower, the rainbow rose, and a drop from the Emperor of Fire and Iron boss.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One agnidus agate sliver, three rainbow roses, three recruit’s insignia 40 40,000 Three agnidus agate fragments, two emperor’s resolution, ten rainbow roses, 15 recruit’s insignia 50 60,000 Six agnidus agate fragments, four emperor’s resolution, 20 rainbow roses, 12 sergeant’s insignia 60 80,000 Three agnidus agate chunks, eight emperor’s resolution, 30 rainbow roses, 18 sergeant’s insignia 70 100,000 Six agnidus agate chunks, 12 emperor’s resolution, 45 rainbow roses, 12 sergeant’s insignia 80 120,000 Six agnidus agate gemstones, 20 emperor’s resolution, 60 rainbow roses, 24 sergeant’s insignia

What are Lyney’s talent materials?

Similar to Lyney’s ascension materials, he needs a lot of Fatui drops, along with new Fontaine talent books. He also needs primordial greenbloom items from Apep’s weekly boss fight in Sumeru.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six recruit’s insignia, three teachings of fairness Three 17,500 Three sergeant’s insignia, two guides to fairness Four 25,000 Four sergeant’s insignia, four guides to fairness Five 30,000 Six sergeant’s insignia, six guides to fairness Six 37,500 Nine sergeant’s insignia, nine guides to fairness Seven 120,000 Four lieutenant’s insignia, four philosophies of fairness, one primordial greenbloom Eight 260,000 Six lieutenant’s insignia, six philosophies of fairness, one primordial greenbloom Nine 450,000 Nine lieutenant’s insignia, 12 philosophies of fairness, two primordial greenblooms Ten 700,000 12 lieutenant’s insignia, 16 philosophies of fairness, two primordial greenblooms, one crown of insight

Talent priority:

Lyney’s charged attack, as part of his normal attack string, is where a lot of his damage comes from – so prioritize this.

Normal attack > elemental skill > elemental burst

Wanna brush up on more Genshin lore? Check out our dive into the Fontaine region and Genshin Impact’s Focalors. Or, see how you can improve characters like Genshin Impact’s Ayato and Genshin Impact’s Raiden.