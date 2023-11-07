Genshin Impact Lynette build, weapon, and artifacts

A name you may or may not recognize is Genshin Impact’s Lynette, a quiet and mysterious character from the Fontaine region. Lynette appears alongside her brother, Genshin Impact’s Lyney, in the Teyvat Chapter preview from Genshin’s debut. The two make up a pair of performers, specializing in magic shows… and mischief.

Want more Genshin goodies? Check out our Genshin Impact banner schedule, and Genshin Impact codes for free mora, materials, and primogems. We also recommend our Honkai Star Rail tier list and what we know about any Honkai Star Rail codes.

Before we get to Fontaine, let’s look at Genshin Impact’s Lynette.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Lynette build?

Best weapon Freedom Sworn Weapon substitutes Sacrificial Sword, Crossing the Fleuve Cendre Best artifact set Viridescent Venerer Main stats Sands – Energy recharge

Goblet – Anemo damage bonus

Circlet – Elemental mastery Sub stats Elemental mastery, energy recharge, crit rate, crit damage

Lynette is billed as an anemo DPS, with a focus on agility thanks to her shadow sprint. She’s a four-star so doesn’t have a signature weapon, but the best choice for her is Freedom Sworn.

Alongside that, you want plenty of elemental mastery and energy recharge to keep her reactions going and her burst charged.

How do I use Genshin Impact’s Lynette?

If you’re new to Genshin, then Lynette is a good, free unit that can provide a taunt to draw enemies away from you in battle. If the taunt comes into contact with hydro, pyro, cryo, or electro, it gains that element and fires Vivid Shots containing that element, so you can easily use Lynette as a swirl-enabler.

What are the best Lynette weapons?

Weapon Effect How to obtain Freedom Sworn (five-star) Bonus effect: Elemental mastery

Skill: Increases damage by 10%. When Lynette triggers an elemental reaction, she gains a Sigil of Rebellion. If she has two Sigils, each nearby party member gains Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance for 12 seconds. This increases attack by 16%. Weapon banner Favonius Sword (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of elemental particles, restoring energy for Lynette. Gacha Sacrificial Sword (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: After damaging an opponent with an elemental skill, there is a 40% chance to end the skill’s cooldown. Gacha Crossing of Fleuve Cendre (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge

Skill: Increases Lyney’s elemental skill crit rate by 8%, and increases energy recharge by 16% for five seconds after using her elemental skill. Fontaine fishing association

What are the best Lynette artifacts?

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Viridescent Venerer Two equipped: Increases anemo damage

Four equipped: Increases swirl damage by 60%, and decreases enemy’s elemental resistance to any elements infused in the swirl by 40% for 10 seconds. Valley of Remembrance domain Desert Pavilion Chronicle Two equipped: Increases anemo damage

Four equipped: When Lynette’s charged attacks hit an opponent, her normal attack speed increases 10% and normal, charged, and plunging damage increases by 40% for 15 seconds. City of Gold domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: Attack

Goblet: Anemo damage bonus

Circlet: Crit rate or damage

Sub-stats:

Attack/%

Crit rate/damage

Energy recharge

What are the best Genshin Impact Lynette team comps?

We’re currently still workshopping where Lynette works best, but she seems to be a steady anemo support for any teams where swirl is an option.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Lynette Xiangling Bennett Childe Lynette Ayato Ganyu Kokomi Lynette Bennett Xiangling Lyney

What are Lynette’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Rapid Ritesword Normal: Performs up to four rapid strikes.

Charged: Consumes stamina to unleash two rapid strikes.

Plunging: Lynette plunges from mid-air to strike the ground dealing AoE damage on impact. Elemental skill: Enigmatic Feint Lynette executes an Enigma Thrust, dealing anemo damage. This restores her HP based on her max HP.

Tap: Lynette uses an enigma thrust.

Hold: Lynette shifts into the Pilfering Shadow state to apply Shadowsign to nearby opponents. At the end of this state, she unleashes an Enigma Thrust. Lynette approaches opponents marked with a sign to specifically target them. Only one opponent can have this mark at one time. Elemental burst: Magic Trick – Astonishing Shift Lynette uses astonishing magic to create a giant Bogglecat Box appear, that taunts nearby opponents. It deals anemo damage at regular intervals. When the Box comes into contact with hydro, pyro, cryo, and electro, it gains that element and additionally fires Vivid Shots that deal that element as damage.

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Sophisticated Synergy (unlocks at ascension one) Within ten seconds of Lynette using Astonishing Shift, if there are two or more elemental types in the party, each member’s attack increases. Props Positively Prepped (unlocks at ascension four) After Lynette’s Bogglecat Box performs an elemental conversion, Lynette’s elemental burst deals 15% more damage. This persists until the Box’s duration ends. Loci-Based Mnemonics (unlocked automatically) Lynette shows the location of recovery orbs on the minimap. Additionally, aquatic stamina and HP gained from touching orbs increases by 25%.

What are Lynette’s constellations?

Here’s the benefits of pulling more than one Lynette on the banners:

Constellation Effect C1 – A Cool Blade Like a Shadow When Enigmatic Feint’s thrust hits an opponent with shadowsign, a vortex appears that pulls in nearby opponents. C2 – Endless Mysteries Whenever Lynette’s Bogglecat Box fires a vivid shot, it fires an extra one. C3 – Cognition-Inverting Gaze Increases the level of Magic Trick – Astonishing Shift by three. C4 – Tacit Coordination Increases Enigmatic Feint’s charge by one. C5 – Obscuring Ambiguity Increases the level of Enigmatic Feint by three. C6 – Watchful Eye When Lynette uses Enigmatic Feint’s thrust, she gains an anemo infusion and an extra 20% anemo damage bonus for six seconds.

What are Lynette’s ascension materials?

Lynette’s ascension materials include Fontaine-specific items added with her release. She needs a new boss drop – Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia – and a regional Fontaine flower called a lumidouce bell. The overworld enemy drops she needs are dropped by the mechanical humanoid enemies.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One vayuda turquoise sliver, three lumidouce bells, three meshing gear 40 40,000 Three vayuda turquoise fragments, two Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia, ten lumidouce bells, 15 meshing gears 50 60,000 Six vayuda turquoise fragments, four Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia, 20 lumidouce bells, 12 mechanical spur gear 60 80,000 Three vayuda turquoise chunks, eight Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia, 30 lumidouce bells, 18 mechanical spur gear 70 100,000 Six vayuda turquoise chunks, 12 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia, 45 lumidouce bells, 12 artificed dynamic gear 80 120,000 Six vayuda turquoise gemstones, 20 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia, 60 lumidouce bells, 24 artificed dynamic gear

What are Lynette’s talent materials?

Lynette requires the Fontaine talent book of order, along with plenty of mechanical enemy drops. She also needs the everamber drop from the weekly Apep boss in Sumeru for her later talent levels.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six meshing gears, three teachings of order Three 17,500 Three mechanical spur gears, two guides to order Four 25,000 Four mechanical spur gears, four guides to order Five 30,000 Six mechanical spur gears, six guides to order Six 37,500 Nine mechanical spur gears, nine guides to order Seven 120,000 Four artificed dynamic gear, four philosophies of order, one everamber Eight 260,000 Six artificed dynamic gear, six philosophies of order, one everamber Nine 450,000 Nine artificed dynamic gear, 12 philosophies of order, two everamber Ten 700,000 12 artificed dynamic gear, 16 philosophies of order, two everamber, one crown of insight

Talent priorities:

Elemental burst > elemental skill > normal attack

Looking for a deep dive into Genshin lore? Here’s what we know about the Fontaine region, and the hydro Archon, Genshin Impact’s Focalors. See how you can improve characters like Genshin Impact Ayato and Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun.