Genshin Impact Rosaria build, weapon, and artifacts

Genshin Impact’s Rosaria is a sister of the Church of Favonius in Mondstadt and a four-star cryo polearm wielder. Her elemental burst gives her the power to deal a mighty slash, doling out huge cryo damage and summoning a deadly ice lance that deals continuous cryo damage to any nearby – and incredibly unlucky – enemies. Our Genshin Rosaria build guide goes over her skills, best weapons and artifacts, and more to get the most damage out of her at any time.

Check out our Genshin Impact codes page to grab the latest primogems and mora offerings and while you’re here, we’ve also got our up-to-date Genshin Impact tier list to see how your team is doing, and a Genshin Impact event guide for what’s coming up next!

Let’s spy on what makes Genshin Impact Rosaria the best she can be.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Rosaria build?

Best weapon Staff of Homa Weapon substitutes Wavebreaker’s Fin, Crescent Pike Best artifact set Blizzard Strayer Main stats Sands – Energy recharge

Goblet – Cryo damage bonus

Circlet – Crit rate/damage Sub stats Attack, crit rate, crit damage

Rosaria is a four-star cryo polearm wielder who applies consistent off-field cryo damage, has a short skill cooldown, and boasts great team flexibility. Her kit offers a very rare crit buff, regenerates a decent amount of particles, and both her skill and burst synergize well with melt team comps.

Unfortunately, Rosaria does face some stiff competition when it comes to other cryo units. Her burst is also quite restrictive in its field of impact, as the AoE is fairly small. Rosaria is an affordable, versatile, and powerful unit and you shouldn’t overlook her – she is capable of filling many roles, and with our help, you should have no regrets about investing in this icy beauty.

How do I use Genshin Impact’s Rosaria?

The best part of Rosaria’s kit is her crit-boosting passive, which comes into play when her elemental burst is active. Therefore, as soon as it’s ready, deploy it and swap to your DPS to deal an extra hefty bit of damage.

What are the best Genshin Impact Rosaria weapons?

Like many characters, Rosaria’s best weapon depends heavily on how you intend to use her. In a melt team, the five-star Staff of Homa is the best option for Rosaria, as it still maintains the second-best slot in freeze teams due to its amazing offensive capabilities. However, it’s a highly contested weapon and may be better on another character given its status.

Wavebreaker’s Fin at R5 is the best option for freeze and the second best option for melt. Even when you aren’t using its passive, it still offers a higher attack boost than all other options. Even at lower refinement ranks, it is still your best option if you don’t have a spare Staff of Homa at hand (and, honestly, who does?).

Weapon Effect How to obtain Staff of Homa (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage

Skill: Increases HP by 20%. Rosaria receives an attack bonus based on 0.8% of her max HP. When HP drops below 50%, the attack bonus increases by an additional 1% of Rosaria’s max HP Weapon banner (alongside Hu Tao) Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate

Skill: Hits increase Rosaria’s attack by 3.2% for six seconds. Max seven stacks. This can only occur every 0.3 seconds. While in possession of seven stacks, damage increases by a further 12%. Weapon banner (alongside Xiao) Wavebreaker’s Fin (four-star) Bonus effect: Attack

Skill: Increases elemental bust damage by 0.12% for every point of the entire party’s combined maximum energy capacity. You can achieve a total of 40% elemental burst damage in this way All banners Crescent Pike (four-star) Bonus effect: Physical damage

Skill: After you pick up an elemental particle, normal and charged attacks deal an extra 20% damage for five seconds Forged via blacksmith

What are the best Genshin Impact Rosaria artifacts?

Generally, a full four-piece set of Blizzard Strayer is the best set for most team comps, with Noblesse Oblige coming close behind. However, if you’re looking for a unique reverse melt build, you can go with Lavawalker instead. The Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set would also work wonders for Rosaria in elemental damage-focused builds.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Blizzard Strayer Two equipped: Cryo damage bonus

Four equipped: Increases crit rate by 20% when attacking an enemy affected by cryo. If the enemy freezes, it increases crit rate by an additional 20% Peak of Vindagnyr domain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: Elemental burst damage increase

Four equipped: Elemental bursts increase all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: Energy recharge

Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of Rosaria’s energy recharge. The maximum addition is 75% bonus damage Momiji Dyed Court domain Pale Flame Two equipped: Increase physical damage

Four equipped: When an elemental skill hits opponents, Rosaria’s attack increases by 9% for seven seconds. This can stack two times and can trigger every 0.3 seconds. If two stacks are reached, the two-piece effect increases by 100%. Ridge Watch domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: Attack

Goblet: Cryo damage bonus

Circlet: Crit rate, crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio overall)

Sub-stats:

Crit rate/crit damage

Elemental mastery

Attack %

Energy recharge

What are the best Genshin Impact Rosaria team comps?

Rosaria can be a fantastic physical DPS if you want her to be (in which case, we recommend the first team), or she can assist with melt, freeze, permafreeze, reverse melt – you name it. If it involves cryo, Rosaria can do it!

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Rosaria Yun Jin Raiden Diona Rosaria Hu Tao Xingqiu Zhongli Rosaria Eula Raiden Zhongli Rosaria Bennett Chongyun Kazuha Rosaria Ayaka Kokomi Kazuha

What are Genshin Impact Rosaria’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Spear of the Church Normal: Performs up to five strikes

Charged: Consumes stamina to lunge forward and deal damage along the way

Plunging: Plunges from mid-air, dealing AoE damage on impact with the ground Elemental skill: Ravaging Confession Rosaria appears behind an enemy before piercing and slashing them with her polearm, dealing cryo damage Elemental burst: Rites of Termination Rosaria summons an ice lance that deals AoE cryo damage after swinging her polearm. The lance also gradually deals more AoE cryo damage over time

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Regina Probationum (unlocked at ascension one) Increases crit rate by 12% for five seconds when Rosaria attacks enemies from behind using Ravaging Confession. Shadow Samaritan (unlocked at ascension four) Increases nearby party members’ crit rate by 15% of Rosaria’s crit rate for ten seconds after Rites of Termination applies Night Walk (unlocked automatically) Increases movement speed by 10% between 18:00 – 06:00

What are Genshin Impact Rosaria’s constellations?

Here’s every bonus you receive when leveling up Rosaria’s constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Unholy Revelation Increases Rosaria’s attack speed and damage by 10% for four seconds when she deals a critical hit C2: Land Without Promise Increases the duration of the ice lance by four seconds C3: The Wages of Sin Increases the level of Ravaging Confession by three C4: Painful Grace Five energy regenerates if you land a critical hit using Ravaging Confession C5: Last Rites Increases the level of Rites of Termination by three C6: Divine Retribution Rites of Termination decrease enemies’ physical resistance by 20% for ten seconds

What are Genshin Impact Rosaria’s ascension materials?

You need over 200 valberries in order to ascend Rosaria fully. To build up a good stock, look around Stormbearer Mountains, or plant some in your Teapot. Hoarfrost cores, and shivada jade pieces, drop from the cryo Regisvine in Mondstadt.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three valberries, three recruit’s insignia 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragments, two hoarfrost cores, ten valberries, 15 recruit’s insignia 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragments, four hoarfrost cores, 20 valberries, 12 sergeant’s insignia 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunks, eight hoarfrost cores, 30 valberries, 18 sergeant’s insignia 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunks, 12 hoarfrost cores, 45 valberries, 12 lieutenant’s insignia 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstones, 20 hoarfrost cores, 60 valberries, 24 lieutenant’s insignia

What are Genshin Impact Rosaria’s talent materials?

Rosaria’s talents need even more insignia drops, along with the Ballad family of talent books. The Shadow of the Warrior item is a drop from the Tartaglia weekly boss fight.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six recruit’s insignia, three teachings of ballad Three 17,500 Three sergeant’s insignia, two guides to ballad Four 25,000 Four sergeant’s insignia, four guides to ballad Five 30,000 Six sergeant’s insignia, six guides to ballad Six 37,500 Nine sergeant’s insignia, nine guides to ballad Seven 120,000 Four lieutenant’s insignia, four philosophies of ballad, one shadow of the warrior Eight 260,000 Six lieutenant’s insignia, six philosophies of ballad, one shadow of the warrior Nine 450,000 Nine lieutenant’s insignia, 12 philosophies of ballad, two shadows of the warrior Ten 700,000 12 lieutenant’s insignia, 16 philosophies of ballad, two shadows of the warrior, one crown of insight

Talent priorities:

Elemental burst > elemental skill > normal attack

That’s everything we know about Rosaria. If you’re on the hunt for more adventures to embark on, check out our list of the best games like Genshin Impact. Speaking of, here’s our Honkai Star Rail tier list and what we know about any Honkai Star Rail codes.