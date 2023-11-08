Genshin Impact Rosaria build, weapon, and artifacts

Genshin Impact’s Rosaria is a sister of the Church of Favonius in Mondstadt and a four-star cryo polearm wielder. Her elemental burst gives her the power to deal a mighty slash, doling out huge cryo damage and summoning a deadly ice lance that deals continuous cryo damage to any nearby – and incredibly unlucky – enemies. Our Genshin Rosaria build guide goes over her skills, best weapons and artifacts, and more to get the most damage out of her at any time.
Let’s spy on what makes Genshin Impact Rosaria the best she can be.
What’s the best Genshin Impact Rosaria build?
|Best weapon
|Staff of Homa
|Weapon substitutes
|Wavebreaker’s Fin, Crescent Pike
|Best artifact set
|Blizzard Strayer
|Main stats
|Sands – Energy recharge
Goblet – Cryo damage bonus
Circlet – Crit rate/damage
|Sub stats
|Attack, crit rate, crit damage
Rosaria is a four-star cryo polearm wielder who applies consistent off-field cryo damage, has a short skill cooldown, and boasts great team flexibility. Her kit offers a very rare crit buff, regenerates a decent amount of particles, and both her skill and burst synergize well with melt team comps.
Unfortunately, Rosaria does face some stiff competition when it comes to other cryo units. Her burst is also quite restrictive in its field of impact, as the AoE is fairly small. Rosaria is an affordable, versatile, and powerful unit and you shouldn’t overlook her – she is capable of filling many roles, and with our help, you should have no regrets about investing in this icy beauty.
How do I use Genshin Impact’s Rosaria?
The best part of Rosaria’s kit is her crit-boosting passive, which comes into play when her elemental burst is active. Therefore, as soon as it’s ready, deploy it and swap to your DPS to deal an extra hefty bit of damage.
What are the best Genshin Impact Rosaria weapons?
Like many characters, Rosaria’s best weapon depends heavily on how you intend to use her. In a melt team, the five-star Staff of Homa is the best option for Rosaria, as it still maintains the second-best slot in freeze teams due to its amazing offensive capabilities. However, it’s a highly contested weapon and may be better on another character given its status.
Wavebreaker’s Fin at R5 is the best option for freeze and the second best option for melt. Even when you aren’t using its passive, it still offers a higher attack boost than all other options. Even at lower refinement ranks, it is still your best option if you don’t have a spare Staff of Homa at hand (and, honestly, who does?).
|Weapon
|Effect
|How to obtain
|Staff of Homa (five-star)
|Bonus effect: Crit damage
Skill: Increases HP by 20%. Rosaria receives an attack bonus based on 0.8% of her max HP. When HP drops below 50%, the attack bonus increases by an additional 1% of Rosaria’s max HP
|Weapon banner (alongside Hu Tao)
|Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (five-star)
|Bonus effect: Crit rate
Skill: Hits increase Rosaria’s attack by 3.2% for six seconds. Max seven stacks. This can only occur every 0.3 seconds. While in possession of seven stacks, damage increases by a further 12%.
|Weapon banner (alongside Xiao)
|Wavebreaker’s Fin (four-star)
|Bonus effect: Attack
Skill: Increases elemental bust damage by 0.12% for every point of the entire party’s combined maximum energy capacity. You can achieve a total of 40% elemental burst damage in this way
|All banners
|Crescent Pike (four-star)
|Bonus effect: Physical damage
Skill: After you pick up an elemental particle, normal and charged attacks deal an extra 20% damage for five seconds
|Forged via blacksmith
What are the best Genshin Impact Rosaria artifacts?
Generally, a full four-piece set of Blizzard Strayer is the best set for most team comps, with Noblesse Oblige coming close behind. However, if you’re looking for a unique reverse melt build, you can go with Lavawalker instead. The Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set would also work wonders for Rosaria in elemental damage-focused builds.
|Artifact set
|Effect
|How to obtain
|Blizzard Strayer
|Two equipped: Cryo damage bonus
Four equipped: Increases crit rate by 20% when attacking an enemy affected by cryo. If the enemy freezes, it increases crit rate by an additional 20%
|Peak of Vindagnyr domain
|Noblesse Oblige
|Two equipped: Elemental burst damage increase
Four equipped: Elemental bursts increase all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds
|Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain
|Emblem of Severed Fate
|Two equipped: Energy recharge
Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of Rosaria’s energy recharge. The maximum addition is 75% bonus damage
|Momiji Dyed Court domain
|Pale Flame
|Two equipped: Increase physical damage
Four equipped: When an elemental skill hits opponents, Rosaria’s attack increases by 9% for seven seconds. This can stack two times and can trigger every 0.3 seconds. If two stacks are reached, the two-piece effect increases by 100%.
|Ridge Watch domain
Artifact stat recommendations
Main stats:
- Sands: Attack
- Goblet: Cryo damage bonus
- Circlet: Crit rate, crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio overall)
Sub-stats:
- Crit rate/crit damage
- Elemental mastery
- Attack %
- Energy recharge
What are the best Genshin Impact Rosaria team comps?
Rosaria can be a fantastic physical DPS if you want her to be (in which case, we recommend the first team), or she can assist with melt, freeze, permafreeze, reverse melt – you name it. If it involves cryo, Rosaria can do it!
What are Genshin Impact Rosaria’s abilities?
Active skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Normal attack: Spear of the Church
|Normal: Performs up to five strikes
Charged: Consumes stamina to lunge forward and deal damage along the way
Plunging: Plunges from mid-air, dealing AoE damage on impact with the ground
|Elemental skill: Ravaging Confession
|Rosaria appears behind an enemy before piercing and slashing them with her polearm, dealing cryo damage
|Elemental burst: Rites of Termination
|Rosaria summons an ice lance that deals AoE cryo damage after swinging her polearm. The lance also gradually deals more AoE cryo damage over time
Passive skills:
|Skill
|Effect
|Regina Probationum (unlocked at ascension one)
|Increases crit rate by 12% for five seconds when Rosaria attacks enemies from behind using Ravaging Confession.
|Shadow Samaritan (unlocked at ascension four)
|Increases nearby party members’ crit rate by 15% of Rosaria’s crit rate for ten seconds after Rites of Termination applies
|Night Walk (unlocked automatically)
|Increases movement speed by 10% between 18:00 – 06:00
What are Genshin Impact Rosaria’s constellations?
Here’s every bonus you receive when leveling up Rosaria’s constellations.
|Constellation
|Effect
|C1: Unholy Revelation
|Increases Rosaria’s attack speed and damage by 10% for four seconds when she deals a critical hit
|C2: Land Without Promise
|Increases the duration of the ice lance by four seconds
|C3: The Wages of Sin
|Increases the level of Ravaging Confession by three
|C4: Painful Grace
|Five energy regenerates if you land a critical hit using Ravaging Confession
|C5: Last Rites
|Increases the level of Rites of Termination by three
|C6: Divine Retribution
|Rites of Termination decrease enemies’ physical resistance by 20% for ten seconds
What are Genshin Impact Rosaria’s ascension materials?
You need over 200 valberries in order to ascend Rosaria fully. To build up a good stock, look around Stormbearer Mountains, or plant some in your Teapot. Hoarfrost cores, and shivada jade pieces, drop from the cryo Regisvine in Mondstadt.
|Required level
|Mora
|Materials
|20
|20,000
|One shivada jade sliver, three valberries, three recruit’s insignia
|40
|40,000
|Three shivada jade fragments, two hoarfrost cores, ten valberries, 15 recruit’s insignia
|50
|60,000
|Six shivada jade fragments, four hoarfrost cores, 20 valberries, 12 sergeant’s insignia
|60
|80,000
|Three shivada jade chunks, eight hoarfrost cores, 30 valberries, 18 sergeant’s insignia
|70
|100,000
|Six shivada jade chunks, 12 hoarfrost cores, 45 valberries, 12 lieutenant’s insignia
|80
|120,000
|Six shivada jade gemstones, 20 hoarfrost cores, 60 valberries, 24 lieutenant’s insignia
What are Genshin Impact Rosaria’s talent materials?
Rosaria’s talents need even more insignia drops, along with the Ballad family of talent books. The Shadow of the Warrior item is a drop from the Tartaglia weekly boss fight.
|Talent level
|Mora
|Materials
|Two
|12,500
|Six recruit’s insignia, three teachings of ballad
|Three
|17,500
|Three sergeant’s insignia, two guides to ballad
|Four
|25,000
|Four sergeant’s insignia, four guides to ballad
|Five
|30,000
|Six sergeant’s insignia, six guides to ballad
|Six
|37,500
|Nine sergeant’s insignia, nine guides to ballad
|Seven
|120,000
|Four lieutenant’s insignia, four philosophies of ballad, one shadow of the warrior
|Eight
|260,000
|Six lieutenant’s insignia, six philosophies of ballad, one shadow of the warrior
|Nine
|450,000
|Nine lieutenant’s insignia, 12 philosophies of ballad, two shadows of the warrior
|Ten
|700,000
|12 lieutenant’s insignia, 16 philosophies of ballad, two shadows of the warrior, one crown of insight
Talent priorities:
- Elemental burst > elemental skill > normal attack
Talent priorities:
- Elemental burst > elemental skill > normal attack