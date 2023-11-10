Genshin Impact’s Wanderer is a five-star anemo catalyst wielder, and the former sixth member of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. His real name is Kunikuzushi, and he also went by Genshin Impact’s Scaramouche and the alias Balladeer. So let’s take a look at his best build, weapons, artifacts, and more.

f you want to keep on top of everything happening in Teyvat, check out our Genshin Impact events guide, and keep an eye on our Genshin Impact banner guide. Or, to see how all the characters size up, head over to our Genshin Impact tier list.

Here’s everything in our Genshin Impact Wanderer build:

What’s the best Genshin Impact Wanderer build?

Best weapon Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Weapon substitutes Memory of Dust

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Skyward Atlas

The Widsith

Dodoco Tales

Solar Pearl Best artifact set Desert Pavilion Chronicle Artifact substitutes Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Viridescent Venerer Main stats Sands: attack%

attack% Goblet: anemo damage

anemo damage Circlet: crit rate/damage Sub stats Crit rate/damage

Attack%

Attack

Wanderer is a five-star anemo catalyst wielder that can pack quite a punch in a DPS role. He has an extremely unique kit which allows him to float above enemies and hone in on enemies with powerful AoE normal and charged attacks.

Wanderer’s best weapon is Tulaytullah’s Remembrance, and his top artifact set is Desert Pavilion Chronicle. In terms of stats, he mainly benefits from extra attack% and crit.

If your Wanderer is at C0-C1, we recommend that you prioritize leveling his normal attack and elemental skill first, then level his elemental burst. However, if you have him at C2-C6, you should prioritize his normal attack and elemental burst, then his elemental skill.

Wanderer is quite flexible in terms of team building, though he struggles to compete with other anemo characters in terms of grouping. Generally, he best suits a hypercarry role and excels in single-target combat or exploration.

How to use Wanderer

Generally, the main part of his kit that you need to adapt to is his unique, airborne playstyle, which may take a little practice. Remember that you can use his Gales of Reverie passive to either dodge or cancel his animations, and that you need to keep an eye on his special stamina meeting while floating.

There are a few main points you need to learn to get to grips with Wanderer’s gameplay. First, you need to activate all buffs, shields, and healing from his supports, then you can switch to Wanderer and use his burst.

While in burst mode, use his skill to enter the Windfavored state, and start attacking. If he’s using a full set of Desert Pavilion Chronicle, he should do a charged attack either directly before or directly after entering the Windfavored state. From there, then you can unleash normal and charged attack combos until his burst’s duration ends – then, start all over again!

Keep in mind that if you use his skill before his burst, his burst cancels Windfavored state. So it’s very important to use his burst before his skill to make the most of his damage.

Wanderer has three main combos with his normal attack.

Three consecutive normal attacks – this is his full normal attack chain, most effective when used with normal attack buffs and the weapons Tulaytullah’s Remembrance or Solar Pearl. If you want additional swirls, you can also tack one charged attack after the three normal attacks

– this is his full normal attack chain, most effective when used with normal attack buffs and the weapons Tulaytullah’s Remembrance or Solar Pearl. If you want additional swirls, you can also tack one charged attack after the three normal attacks Two normal attacks -> one charged attack – most effective when using weapons that buff both normal and charged attacks or neither, good for consistent double swirls

– most effective when using weapons that buff both normal and charged attacks or neither, good for consistent double swirls All charged attacks – during Windfavored state, Wanderer’s charged attacks don’t consume stamina, so you can use them continuously, and you can even cancel his charged attack animation with another charged attack. This is the best combo if Wanderer is using Dodoco Tales – just remember to use a normal attack every 5-6 seconds to keep the buff persistent

For more details and stat breakdowns for each of these combos and rotations, or to see some exciting experimental Wanderer builds, be sure to check out the amazing Keqingmains Wanderer guide.

What are the best weapons for Wanderer?

Wanderer has his very own signature weapon called Tulaytullah’s Remembrance, which is his uncontested best in slot option. It boosts his crit damage, and enhances his normal attacks, which compliments his kit brilliantly.

Memory of Dust is great for Wanderer if he’s in a team without Bennett, though it does perform better if he has a shielder like Zhongli alongside him. If you pick this option, you should use Wanderer’s skill, then his burst at the end of his skill’s airtime for the best results.

Alternatively, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds and Skyward Atlas are both strong five-star alternates, with Lost Prayer offering a bit more utility through its passive. Skyward Atlas is a little easier to get your hands on as it’s part of the standard five-star pool, but its value drops off if Wanderer is on a team that buffs his attack externally.

If you’re looking for a four-star weapon, The Widsith, Dodoco Tales, and Solar Pearl are all good options. Solar Pearl falls behind the other two in its damage output ceiling, but is the most reliable of the three.

If you’re lucky enough to have a copy of the event-exclusive weapon Dodoco Tales and choose to give it to Wanderer, keep in mind that you need to get used to a comfortable charged attack combo where you weave in a normal attack every six seconds to keep the buffs up.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Base stat: crit damage

Skill: increases normal attack speed by 10%. After the wielder uses their elemental skill, their normal attack damage increases by 4.8% every second for 14 seconds. When the wielder hits an opponent with a normal attack throughout this duration, their normal attack damage increases by 9.6%. This increase can trigger once every 0.3 seconds. The maximum normal attack damage boost per single duration of the overall effect is 48%. This effect dispels if the wielder leaves the field. If the wielder uses their elemental skill again, it resets all durations Gacha Memory of Dust Base stat: attack

Skill: increases shield strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases attack by 4% for eight seconds (max five stacks, can only occur once every 0.3 seconds). While protected by a shield, this attack boost increases by 100% Gacha Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Base stat: crit rate

Skill: increases movement speed by 10%. When in battle, the wielder gains an 8% elemental damage bonus every four seconds, for a max of four stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat Gacha Skyward Atlas Base stat: attack

Skill: increases elemental damage bonus by 12%. Normal attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favour of the clouds, which actively seeks out nearby opponents to attack for 15 seconds, dealing 160% attack damage. This can only occur once every 30 seconds Gacha Widsith Base stat: crit damage

Skill: when a character takes the field, they gain a random song for ten seconds. This can only occur once every 30 seconds. The Recitative song increases attack by 60%, the Aria song increases all elemental damage by 48%, and the Interlude song increases elemental mastery by 240 Gacha Dodoco Tales Base stat: attack

Skill: normal attack hits on opponents increase the wielder’s charged attack damage by 16% for six seconds. Charged attack hits on opponents increases attack by 8% for six seconds Midsummer Island Adventure event (no longer available) Solar Pearl Base stat: crit rate

Skill: normal attack hits increase elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 20% for six seconds, and elemental skill and elemental burst hits increase normal attack damage by 20% for six seconds Battle Pass reward

What are the best artifacts for Wanderer?

The best artifact set for Wanderer is Desert Pavillion Chronicle, as it’s tailored perfectly to his kit, offering a boost to his anemo damage, normal attack damage, and attack speed.

Viridescent Venerer is also a great option if no one else on his team is holding it, as it offers a team-wide buff that shreds enemy resistances. Alternatively, Shimenawa’s Reminiscence is a good option for dramatically boosting his personal damage.

Artifact set Effect How to get Desert Pavillion Chronicle Two equipped: anemo damage +15%

Four equipped: when charged attacks hit an enemy, the equipping character’s normal attack speed increases by 10%, and their normal, charged, and plunging attack damage increases by 40% for 15 seconds City of Gold Domain Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: attack+18%

Four equipped: if the wielder has more than 15 energy when they use their elemental skill, they lose 15 energy and their normal, charge and plunging attack damage increases by 50% for ten second. This effect can’t trigger again throughout its duration Momiji-Dyed Court Domain Viridescent Venerer Two equipped: anemo damage +15%

Four equipped: increases swirl damage by 60%, and decreases the target enemy’s elemental resistance to the element infused in the swirl by 40% for ten seconds Valley of Remembrance Domain

Artifact stat and sub-stat priorities

When hunting for Wanderer’s artifacts, there are a couple of priority stats that you should look for. His energy recharge requirements vary based on whether he has another anemo character on his team, and how often you want him to burst.

In a double anemo team without Faruzan, he needs about 160% energy recharge to burst every rotation, and about 100% to burst every other rotation. If you do pair him up with a C6 Faruzan, his energy recharge requirements drop by about 20-30%.

For a more specific number based on your specific team, check out Zakharov’s Energy Recharge Calculator.

Main stats:

Sands: attack%

attack% Goblet: anemo damage

anemo damage Circlet: crit rate/damage

Sub-stats:

Crit rate/damage

Attack%

Attack

What are the best Wanderer team comps?

As a DPS that requires high field-time, Wanderer’s best teams generally revolve around supporting him and increasing his personal damage. He’s weak to attack interruptions, and therefore benefits greatly from having a shielder on his team to prevent enemies from knocking down when he’s in the air.

Bennett is a very valuable support on Wanderer teams, as he provides a great attack buff and healing. He also offers Wanderer pyro infusion if you time it right, which buffs his attack even further.

Faruzan is another noteable teammate, as her kit is actually tailored to support him. She does rely on higher constellations to combat some of her weaknesses such as her low particle generation and high burst cost, but even at lower constellations she still provides a boost to his anemo damage, shreds enemy anemo resistance, provides some grouping, and can be a great Viridescent Venerer holder.

Zhongli is the strongest shielder in the game, and offers some great value to Wanderer through both his powerful shield and universal resistance shred. But, if you don’t have Zhongli or are using him on an different team, you can go with Thoma, Layla, or Diona to provide those shields.

Here are some of our favourite Wanderer teams at the moment, which predominantly revolve around buffing his damage and protecting him. To see the individual build guides for the characters listed below, simply click on their icons.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Wanderer Faruzan Xingqiu Bennett Wanderer Faruzan Rosaria Layla Wanderer Faruzan Yun Jin Zhongli Wanderer Yelan Nahida Thoma Wanderer Ganyu Kokomi Kazuha

What are Wanderer’s abilities?

Here are all of Wanderer’s attacks and talents.

Active abilities:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Yuuban Meigen Normal: perform up to three attacks using wind blades, dealing anemo damage

Charged: consume stamina to gather a build-up of high wind pressure, dealing AoE anemo damage after a short casting time

Plunge: plunge towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in your path and dealing anemo damage upon impact with the ground Elemental skill: Hanega: Song of the Wind Deal AoE anemo damage before leaping into the air and entering the Windfavored state. Wanderer can’t perform plunging attacks in this state. When he uses normal and charged attacks during this state, they convert into Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai respectively, dealing increased damage over a wider AoE. Their attack is considered normal and charged attack respectively, and Kuugo: Toufukai doesn’t consume stamina. Wanderer hovers persistently throughout this state, and his movements gain the following properties: he persistently consumes Kuurgoryoku points to keep hovering

when he sprints, he consumes additional Kuurgoryoku points and accelerates mid-air. If you hold sprint, he persistently consumes Kuugoryoku points to maintain speed (this replaces his default sprint)

if he jumps, he consumes more Kuugoryoku points to increase his hovering height. If you hold jump, he persistently consumes Kuugoryoku points to keep increasing his hovering height When Wanderer runs out of Kuugoryoku points or uses his skill again, the Windfavored state ends Elemental burst: Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays Wanderer compresses the atmosphere into a singular vacuum that deals multiple instances of AoE anemo damage. Dispels the Windfavored state if it’s active when he casts it

Passive abilities:

Skill Effect Strum the Swirling Winds Decreases the mora it costs to ascend bows and catalysts by 50% Jade-Claimed Flower If Hanega: Song of the Winds comes into contact with hydro, pyro, cryo, or electro, this instance of the Windfavored state obtains buffs depending on the element it interacts with: Hydro: increases the Kuurgoryoku point cap by 20

increases the Kuurgoryoku point cap by 20 Pyro: increases attack by 30%

increases attack by 30% Cryo: increases crit rate by 20%

increases crit rate by 20% Electro: restore 0.8 energy when normal and charged attacks hit opponents. You can restore energy this way once every 0.2 seconds You can have up to two of these buffs at any one time Gales of Reverie When Wanderer hits opponents with Kuugo: Fushoudan or Kuugo: Tougukai while in Windfavored state, he has a 16% chance to obtain the Descent effect. When under the Descent effect, the next time Wanderer accelerates in mid-air during this instance of Windfavored state, the effect expires, this acceleration instance doesn’t consume any Kuugoryoku points, and he fires off four wind arrows that deal 35% of his attack as anemo damage. For each Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai that doesn’t produce this effect, the next attack of those types has a 12% increases chance of triggering it. The calculation of this effect occurs once every 0.1 seconds

What are Wanderer’s constellations?

If you pull more than one copy of Wanderer, you can unlock one of his constellations. Here are all the bonuses you can get through his constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Shoban: Ostentatious Plumage When Wanderer is in the Windfavored state, the attack speed of his Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai attacks increases by 10%. Additionally, the wind arrows generated by his Gales of Reverie passive deal an additional 25% of his attack as damage C2: Niban: Isle Amidst White Waves When Wanderer is in the Windfavored state, the damage of Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays increases by 4% for each point between its current capacity and its max capacity, for a maximum of 200% C3: Sanban: Moonflower Kusemai Increases the Level of Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays by three, to a maximum level of 15 C4: Yonban: Set Adrift into Spring If the Jade-Claimed Flower passive triggers when Wanderer casts Hanega: Song of the Wind, he gains buffs based on the elemental type it comes into contact with, in addition to a random, untriggered buff. A maximum of three of these buffs can exist simultaneously C5: Matsuban: Ancient Illuminator From Abroad Increases the Level of Hanega: Song of the Wind by three, to a maximum upgrade level of 15 C6: Shugen: The Curtains’ Melancholic Sway When Wanderer hits an opponent with Kuugo: Fushoudan while he’s in the Windfavored state, he following effects occur: deals an additional instance of Kuugo: Fushoudan at the position he hit, dealing 40% of the attack’s original damage. This damage is considered normal attack damage

when Wanderer falls below 40 Kuugoryoku points, he restores four points. He can restore points in this way once every 0.2 seconds, and a maximum of five times during one Windfavored duration

What are Wanderer’s ascension materials?

In order to get Wanderer all the way up to level 90, you need to use a set of specific materials at certain ascension levels. You can get the handguards you need for Wanderer from the kairagi and nobushi enemies in Inazuma, and the rukkashava mushrooms grow around the forest of Sumeru. Perpetual calibers come from the Perpetual Mechanical Array world boss.

Required Level Mora Materials 20 20k One vayuda turquoise sliver, three rukkashava mushrooms, three old handguards 40 40k Three vayuda turquoise fragments, ten rukkashava mushrooms, 15 old handguards, two perpetual calibers 50 60k Six vayuda turquoise fragments, 20 rukkashava mushrooms, 12 kageuchi handguards, four perpetual calibers 60 80k Three vayuda turquoise chunks, 30 rukkashava mushrooms, 18 kageuchi handguards, eight perpetual calibers 70 100k Six vayuda turquoise chunks, 45 rukkashava mushrooms, 12 famed handguards, 12 perpetual calibers 80 120k Six vayuda turquoise gemstones, 60 rukkashava mushrooms, 24 famed handguards, 20 perpetual calibers

What are Wanderer’s talent materials?

You can upgrade each of Wanderers active talents to level ten. Here are all the materials you need to get one of his talents to max level.

Once again you can farm the handguards from the kairagi and nobushi enemies, and the praxis talent books come from the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. As for the daka’s bell, you can get them by defeating the Jourui Workshop weekly boss battle.

Level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six old handguards, three teachings of praxis Three 17.5k Three kageuchi handguards, two guide to praxis Four 25k Four kageuchi handguards, four guide to praxis Five 30k Six kageuchi handguards, six guide to praxis Six 37.5k Nine kageuchi handguards, nine guide to praxis Seven 120k Four famed handguards, four philosophies of praxis, one daka’s bell Eight 260k Six famed handguard, six philosophies of praxis, one daka’s bell Nine 450k Nine famed handguards, 12 philosophies of praxis, two daka’s bell Ten 700k 12 famed handguards, 16 philosophies of praxis, two daka’s bell, one crown of insight

Talent priority

When leveling up Wanderer’s talents, we recommend prioritizing the following.

C0 – C1

Normal attack ≥ elemental skill > elemental burst

C2+

Normal attack ≥ elemental burst > elemental skill

And that’s all we’ve got in our Genshin Impact Wanderer build guide. If you fancy taking a break from Teyvat, hop aboard the Astral Express with our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, Honkai Star Rail events, and Honkai Star Rail banner guides.