Genshin Impact Faruzan build, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact Faruzan is a renowned professor of the Sumeru Akademiya, and a member of the Harvatat Darshan. But this four-star anemo bow user’s skills go far deeper than puzzle solving, with a unique kit geared towards buffing her anemo allies. So let’s take a look at the best Genshin Impact Faruzan build, including her skills, constellations, weapon, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Faruzan build?

Genshin’s Faruzan is a four-star anemo bow wielder. She best suits the role of sub-DPS support, with skills that decrease enemy anemo resistance and boost ally anemo damage. As such, she’s a high utility support for other anemo characters, especially Genshin Impact’s Wanderer. She also fit the role of a strong dedicated support for Genshin Impact’s Xiao at C6.

Building Faruzan as an anemo support is actually pretty easy – your priority above everything else is boosting her energy recharge to ensure that she can burst off cooldown in order to maximise the buffs she offers your anemo DPS.

She can also act as a general support, with her main role being grouping and shredding enemy elemental resistance. However, she faces some pretty steep competition in this role, with characters like Genshin Impact’s Kazuha and Genshin Impact’s Venti offering more value in the same slot.

What’s the best weapon for Faruzan?

The best five-star weapon for Faruzan is Elegy for the End, as it offers a significant boost to her energy recharge and elemental mastery. Its skill also works well with her kit, as she can trigger it even when she’s off the field through her polyhedrons, and it buffs her allies’ attack and elemental mastery when she gathers four sigils.

Skyward Harp is also a popular choice for Faruzan, boosting her crit rate and crit damage through its base stat and skill. However, its skill isn’t as useful if you’re primarily using her as a quickswap or off-field support.

Alternatively, Favonius Warbow is undeniably Faruzan’s best four-star weapon, as an affordable option which can still pack a good punch and, in some situations, go toe to toe with Skyward Harp. It helps you navigate Faruzan’s energy issues, boosting her energy recharge and allowing her to regenerate elemental particles on hit. This is especially useful for Xiao teams, as it increases Faruzan’s ability to battery him.

If you don’t have any of these options available, you can use pretty much any bow that has an energy recharge base stat, such as End of the Line or Fading Twilight as a ‘stat stick’. Their skills aren’t as useful, but that all-important energy recharge certainly is.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Elegy for an End Base stat: energy recharge

Skill: increases elemental mastery by 60. When the wielder’s elemental skills or bursts hit opponents, the wielder gains one Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can trigger every 0.2 seconds, even if the wielder is not on the field. When you possess four Sigils of Remembrance, you consume all of them, providing nearby party members with the Millennial Movement: Farewell Song effect for 12 seconds. This effect increases elemental mastery by 100 and attack by 20%. Once this effect triggers, you can’t gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20 seconds. Gacha Skyward Harp Base stat: crit rate

Skill: increases crit damage by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% physical attack damage. Can only occur once every four seconds Gacha Favonius Warbow Base stat: energy recharge

Skill: crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of elemental particles, which regenerate six energy for the character. This can only occur once every 12 seconds Gacha

What are the best artifacts for Faruzan?

Faruzan is a prime holder for either Viridescent Venerer or Noblesse Oblige if no one else on your team is using these sets. Both offer extremely useful team-wide buffs, though they don’t stack. Generally, we recommend prioritising VV over NO due to its powerful resistance shred.

If someone else on your team is holding Viridescent Venerer or Noblesse Oblige, Tenacity of the Milelith or Emblem of Severed Fate are both decent situational options for Faruzan, depending on your team comp and how you intend to use her. TotM’s skill’s activation is tied to Faruzan’s skill, and its uptime is only worthwhile if you have Faruzan at C6. On the other hand, EoSF is useful for boosting her energy recharge. However, VV is still her best-in-slot, so we recommend sticking to that unless you’re experimenting with your team comps.

Be sure to check out the Faruzan Mains sub-Reddit if you want to see some player-driven comparisons between different sets, or if you’d like some personal advice on your own build.

Artifact set Effect Where to get Viridescent Venerer Two equipped: anemo damage +15%

Two equipped: increases swirl damage by 60%, and decreases opponent’s elemental resistance to the element infused in the swirl by 40% for ten seconds Valley of Remembrance, Windwail Highland Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect doesn’t stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern, Minlin, Mt. Aozang Tenacity of the Milelith Two equipped: HP +20%

Four equipped: upon hitting an enemy with an elemental skill, all nearby party members gain 20% attack and 30% shield strength for three seconds. You can trigger this effect once every 0.5 seconds, even if the equipping character isn’t on the field Ridge Watch, Bishui Plain, Liyue Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court, Yashiori Island, Inazuma

Artifact stat recommendations

When choosing artifacts for Faruzan, your main priority should always be energy recharge. Her energy recharge requirements go from 180% all the way up to 300% depending on how many anemo characters are on her team and whether you are allowing her to collect all the elemental particles she generates or funnelling them into your DPS.

If you intend to pair her up with another anemo character and have her share her particles with them, you should generally aim for around 250% or higher. If you want a more specific number suited to your personal line-up, check out Zakharov’s Energy Recharge Calculator.

After getting enough energy recharge to be comfortable in your chosen build, you can then aim to hit some more offensive stats. Of course, if you’re using Favonius Warbow, you should also aim to boost her crit rate in order to trigger its passive more reliably.

Elemental mastery is also handy if your Faruzan is C6 and level 90, but, unlike other anemo characters, you shouldn’t ever prioritise elemental mastery over the other stats mentioned below.

Main stats:

Sands: energy recharge or attack%

energy recharge or attack% Goblet: anemo damage bonus

anemo damage bonus Circlet: crit rate/crit damage

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Crit rate/damage

Attack%

Attack

What are Genshin Impact Faruzan’s skills?

Here are all of Faruzan’s skills and passives. In combat, she has two main combos. The first is elemental skill -> charged shot -> elemental burst. In this combo, the fully charged shot procs the Pressurized Collapse effect from her elemental skill, then she can collect the anemo particles from her burst to fuel her next burst.

The second combo is elemental skill -> burst -> charged shot, after which you should swap her out in order to funnel anemo particles into other energy-hungry anemo characters like Xiao. You should only use this combo if Faruzan herself has plenty of energy recharge, and her anemo ally needs the boost more than her.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Parthian Shot Normal: perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow

Charged: perform a more precise aimed shot with increased damage. While aiming, mighty winds accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow deals anemo damage

Plunge: fire off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, hitting opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Wind Realm of Nasamjnin Deploy a polyhedron that deals AoE anemo damage to nearby opponents and imbues Faruzan with the Manifest Gale state. Faruzan’s next fully charged shot consumes the Manifest Gale state, becoming a Hurricane Arrow that contains high-pressure currents. This arrow deals anemo damage based on the damage of a fully charged aimed normal attack. The Hurricane Arrow also applies a Pressurized Collapse effect to the enemy it hits. After a short delay, this effect expires, unleashing a vortex that deals AoE anemo damage and pulls nearby objects and opponents in. If the Hurricane Arrow doesn’t hit any opponents or characters, it creases a Pressurized Collapse effect at its point of impact. The Vortex damage is considered elemental skill damage Elemental burst: The Wind’s Secret Ways Faruzan deploys a Dazzling Polyhedron that unleashes a Whirlwind Pulse and deals AoE anemo damage on impact. While the Dazzling Polyhedron persists, it continuously moves along a traingular path. Once it reaches each corner of that triangular path, it unleashes one more Whirlwind Pulse.

When you unleash a Whirlwind Pulse, it applies Perfidious Wind’s Bale to nearby opponents, decreasing their anemo resistance. It also applies Prayerful Wind’s Benefit to all nearby party members when unleashed, granting them an anemo damage bonus

Faruzan passive skills:

Skill Effect Tomes Light the Path Gain 25% more rewards when you dispatch Faruzan on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours Impetuous Flow When Faruzan is in the Manifest Gale state created by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, the amount of time it takes to charge a shot decreases by 60%, and she can apply The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Perfidious Wind’s Bale to opponents hit by the vortex created by Pressurized Collapse Lost Wisdom of the Seven Caverns When characters affect by The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Prayerful Wind’s Gift deal anemo damage using normal, charged, or plunging attacks, elemental skills, or elemental bursts to opponents, they gain the Hurricane Guard effect, increasing this damage by 32% of Faruzan’s base attack. One instance of Hurricane Guard can occur once every 0.8 seconds. This damage bonus is cleared after Prayerful Wind’s Benefit expires or after the effect triggers once

What are Genshin Faruzan’s constellations?

If you get more than one copy of Faruzan, you can unlock one of her constellations. Here are all of her constellations and the effects they offer. Faruzan benefits greatly from getting all the way to C6, at which point she becomes a far more valuable support for Xiao.

Constellation Description C1: Truth by Any Means Faruzan can fire off a maximum of two Hurricane Arrows using fully charges aimed shots while under a single Wind Realm of Nasamjnin effect C2: Overzealous Intellect The duration of the Dazzling Polyhedron created by The Wind’s Secret Ways increases by six seconds C3: Spirit-Orchard Stroll Increases the level of Wind Realm of Nasamjnin by three. Max upgrade level is 15 C4: Divine Comprehension The Vortex created by Pressurized Collapse restores energy to Faruzan based on the number of opponents it hits. If it hits one opponent, it restores two energy for Faruzan, and each additional opponent hit restores 0.5 more energy for her. Each Vortex can restore a maximum of four energy for her C5: Wonderland of Rumination Increases the level of The Wind’s Secret Ways by three. Max upgrade level is 15 C6: The Wondrous Path of Truth Characters affected by The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Prayerful Wind’s Benefit gain 40% increased crit damage when dealing anemo damage. When the active character deals damage while affected by Prayerful Wind’s Benefit, they apply Pressurized Collapse to the opponent damaged. You can trigger this effect once every three seconds. The cooldown is shared between all party members

What are Genshin Faruzan’s ascension materials?

Here are all the materials you need to ascend Faruzan. You can farm light guiding tetrahedrons from the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network world boss in Sumeru, whereas the satins, silks, and brocades come from Eremite enemies. Henna berries grow on cacti in the Sumeru Desert.

Level Mora Materials 20 20k One vayuda turquoise sliver, three henna berry, three faded red satin 40 40k Three vayuda turquoise fragments, ten henna berry, 15 faded satin, two light guiding tetrahedron 50 60k Six vayuda turquoise fragments, 20 henna berry, 12 trimmed red silk, four light guiding tetrahedron 60 80k Three vayuda turquoise chunks, 30 henna berry, 18 trimmed red silk, eight light guiding tetrahedron 70 100k Six vayuda turquoise chunks, 45 henna berry, 12 rich red brocade, 12 light guiding tetrahedron 80 120k Six vayuda turquoise gemstones, 60 henna berry, 24 rich red brocade, 20 light guiding tetrahedron

What are Genshin Faruzan’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Faruzan’s talents to level ten. As with her ascension materials, you can get the satins, silks, and brocades from Eremite enemies.

The admonition talent books come from the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and you can get the puppet strings from the Scaramouche weekly boss in Sumeru.

Level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Three teachings of admonition, six faded red satin Three 17.5k Two guide to admonition, three trimmed red silk Four 25k Four guide to admonition, four trimmed red silk Five 30k Six guide to admonition, six trimmed red silk Six 37.5k Nine guide to admonition, nine trimmed red silk Seven 120k Four philosophies of admonition, four rich red brocade, one puppet strings Eight 260k Six philosophies of admonition, six rich red brocade, one puppet strings Nine 450k 12 philosophies of admonition, nine red brocade, two puppet strings Ten 700k 16 philosophies of admonition, 12 red brocade, two puppet strings, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Faruzan team comps?

As we mentioned earlier in the guide, Faruzan shines the brightest as an anemo support. She’s best suited to supporting on-field anemo DPS like Wanderer, Xiao, and Heizou.

The other two slots are flexible, and can go to another anemo character, an off-field DPS for elemental application, or a support that offers shields, healing, or further buffs.

Here are some examples of strong Faruzan teams. Feel free to experiment and switch out the two flex slots depending on your playstyle and available characters. Click on the character icons if you want to check out their individual build guides.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Faruzan Wanderer Rosaria Kokomi Faruzan Wanderer Yelan Bennett Faruzan Xiao Fischl Jean Faruzan Xiao Zhongli Bennett Faruzan Heizou Xingqiu Yelan Faruzan Heizou Xiangling Bennett

That’s it for our Genshin Impact Faruzan build guide. If you’re looking for more Hoyo-flavoured adventures, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, Honkai Star Rail update, and Honkai Star Rail banner guides.