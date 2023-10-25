Genshin Impact’s Eula is an elegant five-star cryo claymore wielder from Mondstadt. Alienated due to her being a descendant of the tyrannical Lawrence Clan, Eula can be somewhat frosty at first, but has cut ties to the clan and now acts as the captain of the Reconnaissance Company with the Knights of Favonius. She’s a powerful, unique fighter, so let’s dive into the best Genshin Eula build and see if we can warm her up a little.

If you’re just getting started with Genshin, or have lapsed since the last update, we’ve got a wealth of content to help you get (re)started. Grab some goodies from our Genshin Impact codes guide, learn about the best characters in our Genshin Impact tier list, our up-to-date Genshin Impact banner schedule, and check out the latest Genshin Impact update.

Let’s see how we can make Genshin Impact’s Eula one of the hardest hitters in the game.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Eula build?

Genshin’s Eula is an incredibly strong cryo DPS unit capable of dishing out high-impact physical damage with her claymore and high burst damage every rotation. She takes some investment to reach her full potential, but her ideal team comps are relatively cheap to build and don’t necessarily require units like Genshin Impact’s Bennett or Genshin Impact’s Xingqiu in order to work.

She has decent AoE capabilities, and her combo flow is fluid and fun to use, but due to her backloaded skill set her output can be pretty inconsistent at times. It relies on a mixture of player skill, luck, and the combat situation. As she’s more of a physical damage dealer, she can also be a weaker choice against specific enemies with elemental weaknesses and physical resistances, making Eula teams quite situational.

However, with the right level of attention, she’s a very fun unit that can definitely pay off her investments. Her constellations are also crowning jewels, with her C6 offering amazing benefits, but her C1 and C3 also give damage bonuses.

What are the best Genshin Impact Eula weapons?

The Song of Broken Pines is Eula’s signature weapon and, unsurprisingly, remains her best-in-slot option. It offers an extremely high base attack and a great physical damage bonus. Its passive boosts her attack % and attack speed, benefitting her even further.

The Wolf’s Gravestone is a strong second-place choice – this much-loved weapon boosts her attack % and can out-damage Song of Broken Pines if you manage to proc its passive. However, the passive’s condition doesn’t really suit Eula’s playstyle and can be hard to proc before the completion of her burst, so it doesn’t quite outdo her signature weapon.

Skyward Pride is an interesting alternate, as Eula can make full use of its passive. However, you should only go with this one if you need the energy recharge it provides.

For four-star options, your best option is Serpent Spine. Its high crit rate and universal damage buff suit Eula wonderfully, but it’s a highly contested weapon among other claymore wielders. If you’ve got nothing better, though, you can instead go with Prototype Archaic.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Song of Broken Pines (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases physical damage

Skill: Increases attack by 16%, when normal or charged attacks hit, Eula gains a Sigil of Whispers. This can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. When you have four Sigils of Whispers, they will be consumed and all party members will obtain the Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn effect for 12 seconds. Millennial Movement increases normal attack speed by 12% and attack damage by 20%. When triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Whispers for 20 seconds Weapon banner (alongside Eula) Wolf’s Gravestone (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Increases attack by 20%. Alongside this, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ attack by 40% for 12 seconds. This can only occur once every 30 seconds Standard banner Skyward Pride (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases energy recharge

Skill: Increases all damage by 8%. When an elemental burst, normal, or charged attack hits an enemy, a vacuum blade forms, dealing 80% of her attack as damage to all enemies in its path. This effect lasts for 20 seconds or eight vacuum blades Standard banner Serpent Spine (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit rate

Skill: Every four seconds a character is on the field, they deal 6% more damage and take 3% more damage. This effect has a maximum of five stacks and does not reset if Eula leaves the field, but is reduced by one stack when she takes damage Battle Pass reward Prototype Archaic (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: On hit, normal, or charged attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% attack damage to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15 seconds Forged at the blacksmith

What are the best Genshin Impact’s Eula artifacts?

We recommend using a full set of Pale Flame artifacts on Eula. For those of you who are struggling to pick them up, you can use two items from the Pale Flame set and two from the Bloodstained Chivalry set to achieve good results, too.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Pale Flame Two equipped: Increases physical damage

Four equipped: Increases attack by 9% for seven seconds when an Elemental skill hits an enemy. This can stack up to two times and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. Once two stacks are reached, the two-set effect is increased by 100% Ridge Watch domain Bloodstained Chivalry Two equipped: Physical damage increase

Four equipped: Increases charged attack damage by 50% and decreases stamina cost to zero for ten seconds after an enemy is killed Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: Increases Eula’s normal attack damage by 35% Weekly and world boss drop, artifact strongbox Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: Increases energy recharge

Four equipped: Increases Eula’s elemental burst damage by 25% of her energy recharge. You can get a maximum of 75% damage this way. Momiji Dyed Court domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Overall, Eula requires about 140-150% energy recharge if you want to use her burst off-cooldown. Aside from that, you need plenty of attack and crit. In regards to crit rate and crit damage, you should aim for a 1:2 ratio, with her crit rate hitting at least 70% before buffs, and her crit damage hitting at least 150% or 200% with a crit weapon.

Main stats:

Sands: Attack %

Circlet: Crit rate/crit damage

Crit rate/crit damage Goblet: Physical damage bonus

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Crit damage

Crit rate

Attack%

What are Genshin Impact Eula’s abilities?

Here’s what Eula can bring to your party during battle, and what skills she possesses for day-to-day activities, too.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Favonius Bladework – Edel Normal: Perform up to five strikes.

Charged: Consumes stamina to continue slashing, the final slash is more powerful than those that came before.

Plunging: Plunges from mid-air, dealing AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Icetide Vortex Press: Eula slashes with a sword, dealing cryo damage. She gains a stack of Grimheart on hit, this increases her defense and interruption resistance.

Hold: Eula consumes every stack of Grimheart to lower the physical and cryo resistance of enemies. Each consumed stack will also create an Icewhirl Brand that deals AoE cryo damage Elemental burst: Glacial Illumination Eula deals cryo damage and creates a Lightfall Sword. When Eula’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst deal damage, they charge up the Lightfall Sword until it explodes, causing AoE damage

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Rolling Rime (unlocked at ascension one) If two stacks of Grimheart are consumed upon unleashing Icetide Vortex (hold), a Shattered Lightfall Sword will be created and explode immediately, dealing 50% of the physical damage dealt by a Lightfall Sword Wellspring of War-Lust (unlocked at ascension four) When Glacial Illumination is used, the cooldown of Icetide Vortex is reset and Eula gains one stack of Grimheart Aristocratic Introspection (unlocked automatically) When Eula crafts character talent materials, you have a 10% chance to receive double the product

What are Genshin Impact Eula’s constellations?

If you’re lucky enough (or saved up the gems ahead of time) to get more than one copy of Eula, here are the bonuses that her constellations will unlock:

Constellation Effect C1: Tidal Illusion Every time Grimheart stacks are consumed, physical damage is increased by 30% for six seconds. Each stack consumed will increase the duration by six seconds up to a maximum of 18 seconds C2: Lady of Seafoam Decreases the cooldown of Icetide Vortex’s (hold), making it the same as the press cooldown C3: Lawrence Pedigree Increases the level of Glacial Illumination by three C4: The Obstinacy of One’s Inferiors Lightfall Swords deal 25% more damage against enemies with less than 50% HP C5: Chivalric Quality Increases the level of Icetide Vortex by three C6: Noble Obligation Lightfall Swords start with five stacks of energy. Normal attacks, elemental skills, and elemental bursts have a 50% chance to grant the Lightfall Sword an additional stack of energy

What are Genshin Impact Eula’s ascension materials?

Here’s every item you need to collect in order to fully ascend Eula past level 80. The main resource you’ll need is dandelion seeds, which can be found frequently in Mondstadt. The boss drops you need is the crystalline bloom from the cryo Hypostasis on Dragonspine and a ton of masks that drop from Hilichurls.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One shivada jade sliver, three dandelion seeds, three damaged masks 40 40,000 Three shivada jade fragments, two crystalline blooms, ten dandelion seeds, 15 damaged masks 50 60,000 Six shivada jade fragments, four crystalline blooms, 20 dandelion seeds, 12 stained masks 60 80,000 Three shivada jade chunks, eight crystalline blooms, 30 dandelion seeds, 18 stained masks 70 100,000 Six shivada jade chunks, 12 crystalline blooms, 45 dandelion seeds, 12 ominous masks 80 120,000 Six shivada jade gemstones, 20 crystalline blooms, 60 dandelion seeds, 24 ominous masks

What are Genshin Impact Eula’s talent materials?

Eula requires the Resistance set of talent books, which can be farmed in the Forsaken Rift domain. The masks are drops from Hilichurls in the overworld, and the Dragon Lord’s crown is a drop from the weekly Azhdaha boss in Liyue. To get her talents to their maximum, level ten, you’ll need one crown of insight per skill.

Level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six damaged masks, three teachings of resistance Three 17,500 Three stained masks, two guides to resistance Four 25,000 Four stained masks, four guides to resistance Five 30,000 Six stained masks, six guides to resistance Six 37,500 Nine stained masks, nine guides to resistance Seven 120,000 Four ominous masks, four philosophies of resistance, one Dragon Lord’s crown Eight 260,000 Six ominous masks, six philosophies of resistance, one Dragon Lord’s crown Nine 450,000 Nine ominous masks, 12 philosophies of resistance, two Dragon Lord’s crown Ten 700,000 12 ominous masks, 16 philosophies of resistance, two Dragon Lord’s crown, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Eula team comps?

Eula is best in a team that assists her in being a nuke during her special, and there are a few ways to do that.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Eula Mika Rosaria Bennett Eula Raiden Rosaria Zhongli Eula Raiden Diona Yun Jin

Looking for a new Hoyoverse game to get hooked on? Look no further than our guides to Honkai Star Rail light cones, our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and Honkai Star Rail codes, too.