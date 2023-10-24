Hack Simulator codes October 2023

If you want to become a tech-savvy genius and fast, our list of Hack Simulator codes is here to help. In this Roblox experience, you need to work to grow your IQ, unravel a world of knowledge, and type so fast that you can’t see your fingers move. We know this sounds like a lot of work that’s likely to turn your brain to mush, but you can unlock pets as you go, so at least you have some moral support.

Hack Simulator codes

Active codes:

Update4 – 5k trophies (new!)

– 5k trophies (new!) secret – 10k trophies (new!)

Expired codes:

Update3

volcano

Update2

Update1

release

Bugfix

What are Hack Simulator codes?

Hack Simulator codes offer you various in-game freebies thanks to developer Hack Simulator, who tends to release new ones to coincide with milestones. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to bookmark this page so you don’t miss any goodies.

How do I redeem Hack Simulator codes?

To redeem Hack Simulator codes, you need to:

Head to Roblox

Launch Hack Simulator

Tap the Twitter codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current Hack Simulator codes.